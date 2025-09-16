

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed notably lower on Tuesday, in line with most of the major markets across Europe, as the mood remained cautious ahead of monetary policy announcements from the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, due on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.



The benchmark SMI closed down by 125.66 points or 1.03% at 12,018.66, slightly off the session's low of 12,007.92.



Adecco ended nearly 5% down. Schindler Ps, Swiss Re, Amrize, Lindt & Spruengli and Julius Baer lost 2.7 to 3.4%.



Zurich Insurance, Partners Group, UBS Group, ABB, SGS, Swiss Life Holding, Alcon, Givaudan, Holcim, SIG Group and Geberit lost 1 to 2.25%.



VAT Group climbed 1.81%. Sonova, Logitech International, Straumann Holding and Sandoz Group gained 0.4 to 0.9%.



