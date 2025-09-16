Synerion North America Inc: Synerion Partners With Omnia Partnerships to Strengthen SAP Ecosystem Collaboration

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Synerion, a leading provider of workforce management solutions, is pleased to announce a new strategic agreement with Omnia Partnerships, a global partner ecosystem management firm that helps technology and services companies build, scale, and optimize their partnerships within the SAP ecosystem. Through this collaboration, Omnia will help Synerion deepen its relationship with SAP and its global partner network, further accelerating growth and value for shared customers.

For more than 35 years, Synerion has delivered innovative workforce management software and hardware solutions to thousands of organizations worldwide. This new partnership underscores Synerion's commitment to strengthening its presence within the SAP ecosystem, building on existing integrations with SAP SuccessFactors and S/4HANA to deliver even greater impact for enterprise clients.

Omnia Partnerships has a proven track record of helping technology firms achieve accelerated growth, earn SAP Spotlight+, Endorsed, and Industry Cloud designations, and align with SAP's Product, GTM, Partner Programs, and Sales Teams to accelerate co-sell initiatives. Omnia also helps technology companies adopt and embed SAP innovations such as Business Technology Platform (BTP) and AI Joule to strengthen their alignment with SAP's strategic direction. By working together, Synerion will enhance its ability to deliver seamless workforce management integrations across industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, government, and other complex sectors.

"This partnership with Omnia Partnerships is a natural next step in our journey," said Paolo Gilfillan, CEO of Synerion. "Omnia's deep knowledge of SAP's partner ecosystem will help us expand our reach, strengthen collaboration, and deliver more value to enterprise customers who rely on SAP to run their businesses."

"We're excited to support Synerion in elevating its SAP partnership strategy," said Brian Christian, CEO of Omnia Partnerships. "Synerion's workforce management platform is purpose-built for complex organizations. Together, we'll unlock new opportunities within SAP's partner network to ensure customers benefit from truly integrated solutions, while aligning with SAP's overall customer goals."

With Omnia's guidance, Synerion will accelerate joint initiatives with SAP and its ecosystem partners, enabling businesses to streamline time and attendance, scheduling, compliance, and labor costing with confidence.

About Synerion

Synerion provides workforce management software and hardware solutions designed to simplify time and attendance tracking, scheduling, PTO management, labor costing, and compliance for mid-sized to enterprise-level organizations. With thousands of customers worldwide, Synerion helps businesses reduce labor costs, improve compliance, and turn workforce management into a strategic advantage. Learn more at www.synerion.com.

About Omnia Partnerships

Omnia Partnerships is a global partner ecosystem management firm that helps technology and services companies build, scale, and optimize their partnerships within the SAP ecosystem. With a team that has decades of experience driving alliance growth, sales execution, and partner program management, Omnia specializes in aligning business development strategies with ecosystem go-to-market priorities to maximize partner and customer success - achieving a win-win-win for customers, product, and sales teams. Omnia's team has guided regional and global companies in scaling SAP partnerships, unlocking co-sell opportunities across partner types, industries, and SAP lines of business solutions. Omnia works with partners across the SAP ecosystem, including PE Build, PE Sell, PE Run, PE Services, SAP Store, and SAP Solution Extensions (Solex) partners.

