JD Bancshares, Inc. and JD Bank Appoint Carrie H. Calvin, CPA, CFE, and Preston Castille to Board of Directors

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) announces the appointment of Carrie H. Calvin, CPA, CFE and Preston Castille to the Board of Directors effective September 16, 2025. Their addition reflects JD Bancshares' continued commitment to strong corporate governance, strategic growth, and deepening its connection to the communities of South Louisiana. Both Calvin and Castille will serve on the boards of JD Bancshares, Inc. and JD Bank.

"We are honored to welcome Carrie and Preston to our Boards," said Dan L. Donald, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors. "This marks an important step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen our leadership with diverse perspectives and proven experience. Carrie's financial expertise and community leadership, paired with Preston's extensive background in law, education, and public service, will bring invaluable insight to our strategic decision-making as JD Bank continues to grow across South Louisiana."

Paul E. Brummett, II, CEO, added, "The appointment of Carrie and Preston comes at a pivotal time for JD Bank. We look forward to the vision and guidance they will provide as we expand our presence in both established and emerging markets."

Calvin is a CPA and community leader on the Northshore, bringing deep expertise in accounting, auditing, and service to organizations across healthcare, retail, and maritime industries. She is also actively involved in numerous civic and professional organizations, where she has been recognized for her leadership and service.

Castille is President & CEO of Helix Community Schools and an elected member of the Louisiana Board of Elementary & Secondary Education (BESE). With decades of experience as an attorney, educator, and community advocate, he brings a unique perspective and strong commitment to Louisiana's future.

Their combined experience, leadership, and passion for serving Louisiana communities will strengthen JD Bank's mission as Louisiana's Community Bank.

-JDB-

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two Loan Production/Deposit Production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.

For more information contact:

JD Bancshares, Inc.

Paul Brummett (CEO) (337-246-5395)

Jared Doucet (CFO) (337-246-5409)

Website: www.jdbank.com

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jd-bancshares-inc.-and-jd-bank-appoint-carrie-h.-calvin-cpa-cfe-and-1074130