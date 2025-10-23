JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q3 2025

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.
Net income is $3,777,235 or $1.10 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2,926,852 or $0.85 per share for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $3,706,103 or $1.08 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $4,274,184, reflecting an increase of $431,132 compared to $3,843,052 for the linked quarter and a slight decrease of $11,338 compared to $4,285,522 in the prior year quarter. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The increase in PTPPI between the current and linked quarter is primarily due to higher levels of net interest income, higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expenses, and the decrease between the current and prior year quarter is attributable to higher net interest income, offset by higher non-interest expense.
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, net income is $9,629,468 or $2.81 per share compared to $10,387,333 or $3.03 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current nine-month period is $11,729,678 reflecting a 1.85% decrease from $11,946,182 for the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to a 2.90% increase in net interest income which is more than offset by a 1.00% decrease in non-interest income and a 3.40% increase in non-interest expense.
Paul Brummett, II, CEO commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter results which reflected strong net loan growth and positive balance sheet growth. Our loan pipeline remains healthy and our focus on profitability, balance sheet mix and asset quality remain top priorities."
Asset Quality
Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of September 30, 2025, total $1.2 million or 0.15% of total gross loans compared to $3.1 million or 0.42% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $6.8 million at September 30, 2025, from $7.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $3.6 million from $5.4 million at year-end 2024 and OREO is currently $3,170,000 compared to $2,205,000. There are no repossessed assets at September 30, 2025 or at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.
The Bank released $339,000 of its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in the current quarter compared to recording a provision of $310,000 in the linked quarter and a release of $293,000 for the prior year quarter. The ACL is $9.2 million at September 30, 2025, or 1.19% of total loans compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.26%. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $40,000 compared to net recoveries of $31,000 for the linked quarter and net charge-offs of $92,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 are $36,000 and $173,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the current quarter is $11.7 million, reflecting an increase of $256,000 compared to $11.5 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. The current quarter results reflect an increase of $356,000 over the $11.4 million reported for the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2024. Comparing net interest income for the September and June 2025 quarters, the increase is primarily due to higher volume and yields on earning assets and partially offset by a higher volume and rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income between the current and prior year quarter is due to higher volume and yield on earning assets and partially offset by increased funding costs and volume of interest-bearing liabilities.
Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $15.6 million compared to $15.0 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Interest income on loans is $13.1 million, $12.5 million and $12.3 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Average loans outstanding are $767.2 million for Q3 2025, $749.9 million for Q2 2025 and $727.3 million for Q3 2024. The yield on loans increased to 6.78% in the current quarter from 6.71% in linked quarter and 6.74% for the prior year quarter. As other earning assets have been used to support loan growth over the past twelve months, interest income from interest-bearing deposits at banks and investment securities have experienced declines from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.
Total interest expense is $3.8 million, $3.5 million and $3.7 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $3.2 million in Q3 2025, $3.0 million in Q2 2025 and $2.7 million in Q3 2024. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.73% for the current quarter, 1.63% for the linked quarter and 1.70% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $819.0 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $2.0 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $46.9 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $653,000 in the current quarter compared to $469,000 in the linked quarter and $935,000 in the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense from borrowings compared to the linked quarter is due to an increase in the volume of borrowing while the decrease compared to the prior year quarter is due to a decrease in the volume of those borrowings. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.36% for the current period compared to 1.28% for Q2 2025 and 1.32% for Q3 2024.
Net interest income for the current nine-month period is $34.0 million compared to $33.0 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $44.8 million producing a yield of 5.27% compared to $43.1 million and a yield of 5.12% a year ago. The increase in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $13.5 million and the 15 basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in a $1.8 million increase in interest income from earning assets. Total interest expense increased from $10.0 million and cost of interest-bearing funds of 1.58% for the prior year period to $10.9 million and 1.66% for the current nine-month period. The higher interest expense is due to the 8 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing funds. The cost of total funds is currently 1.31% compared to 1.22% a year ago.
The net interest margin is 4.07% for the current quarter compared to 4.08% in the linked quarter and 4.04% for the prior year quarter. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, net interest margin increased by 6 basis points to 4.01% from 3.95%.
We continue to re-mix our balance sheet and make progress improving our loan to deposit ratio, transitioning lower earning assets into higher earning asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has grown from 70.7% at December 31, 2024, to 73.1% at September 30, 2025.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income is $2.9 million for the current quarter and $2.8 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.1 million for the current and linked quarters and $2.2 million for the prior year quarter. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions. Interchange revenue is $1.2 million for all compared quarters. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $752,000 in the current quarter compared to $638,000 in the linked quarter and $752,000 in the prior year quarter.
Higher mortgage rates continue to negatively impact the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages is $115,000 for the current quarter compared to $88,000 for Q2 2025 and $105,000 for Q3 2024.
Other non-interest income is $625,000 for the current quarter compared to $621,000 for the linked quarter and $537,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $332,000, $365,000 and $237,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. There are no non-recurring, non-operating revenue items for any of the comparative quarters.
Non-interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, is $8.3 million, compared to $8.4 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees declined by $283,000 to $6.2 million from $6.5 million and were negatively impacted by a $62,000 decrease in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans is $288,000 compared to $297,000 in the prior year and other non-interest income is $1.8 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior year. Other non-interest income for the current nine-month period is positively impacted by a $251,000 increase in trust and brokerage revenue.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense is $10.4 million for the current and linked quarters and $10.0 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expense and is $5.9 million for the current quarter and linked quarter, and $5.5 million for the prior year quarter.
Occupancy expense is $1.4 million for both the current and linked quarters and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter.
Data processing expense is $1.2 million for the current quarter, $1.1 million in the linked quarter and $1.2 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expense totals $375,000 for the current and linked quarters compared to $371,000 for the September 2024 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $1.6 million for Q3 2025 and $1.7 million for Q2 2025 and Q3 2024. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expense are net losses on the sale of OREO of $50,000, $48,000 and $103,000 for each of the comparative quarters.
Non-interest expense for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, is $30.7 million compared to $29.7 million for the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy, and advertising and public relations are partially offset by decreases in data processing and other non-interest expense. Net losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior nine-month periods is $195,000 and $293,000, respectively.
Income tax expense is $785,000 for the current quarter compared to $559,000 for the linked quarter and $769,000 for the September 30, 2024 quarter. The effective tax rate is 17.21%, 16.03% and 17.19% for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $1.9 million with an effective rate of 16.47% compared to $2.1 million and 16.74% for the prior year nine-month period.
Balance Sheet
Total assets are $1.2 billion at both September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024. In the nine months since December 31, 2024, the Company has experienced new net loan growth of $46.0 million.
Total deposits increased by $28.6 million through September 30, 2025. The largest increase has occurred in time deposits, which have increased by $32.9 million. Savings and money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand accounts experienced year-to-date increases of $15.4 million and $11.5 million, respectively. Interest bearing demand deposits are the only category showing a year-to-date decline, decreasing by $31.2 million.
Stockholders' equity increased by $15.3 million to $97.8 million at September 30, 2025, from $82.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily comprised of a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.5 million, dividends paid to common shareholders of $3.0 million, and year-to-date earnings of $9.6 million.
Tangible book value per common share is $27.26 at September 30, 2025 compared to $22.89 at December 31, 2024.
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (ROA) increased to 1.23% for the current quarter compared to 0.98% for the linked quarter and declined slightly from the 1.25% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 16.36%, 13.33% and 18.99% for the three comparative quarters ended September 2025, June 2025 and September 2024, respectively. ROA and ROE for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 is 1.07% and 1.18%, and 14.66% and 18.19%, respectively.
About JD Bancshares, Inc.
JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two loan and deposit production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.
JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
Contact:
Paul Brummett, II (CEO) 337-246-5395
Jared Doucet (CFO) 337-246-5409
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
Actual
Actual
$ Variance
% Variance
Assets
Cash and due from banks
25,067,030
23,114,444
1,952,586
8.4
Interest bearing deposits with banks
10,084,497
35,765,026
(25,680,529
)
(71.8
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
223,321,928
223,870,862
(548,934
)
(0.2
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
119,944,709
122,992,133
(3,047,424
)
(2.5
)
Mortgage loans held for sale
323,212
321,983
1,229
0.4
Loans, net of unearned income
772,028,777
726,030,139
45,998,638
6.3
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(9,215,621
)
(9,121,621
)
(94,000
)
1.0
Premises and equipment, net
24,964,293
21,017,630
3,946,663
18.8
Accrued interest receivable
4,733,467
4,983,070
(249,603
)
(5.0
)
Other real estate
3,169,593
2,204,968
964,625
43.7
Other assets
45,616,297
45,491,024
125,273
0.3
Total Assets
1,220,038,182
1,196,669,658
23,368,524
2.0
Liabilities
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
235,579,113
224,044,996
11,534,117
5.1
Interest bearing demand deposits
280,540,127
311,787,150
(31,247,023
)
(10.0
)
Savings and Money Market Deposits
316,599,874
301,157,091
15,442,783
5.1
Time Deposits - Retail
222,803,219
189,885,577
32,917,642
17.3
Total Deposits
1,055,522,333
1,026,874,814
28,647,519
2.8
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,925,093
7,473,393
(548,300
)
(7.3
)
FHLB Advances
30,000,000
-
30,000,000
-
Other Borrowings
29,837,986
79,819,027
(49,981,041
)
(62.6
)
Total Liabilities
1,122,285,412
1,114,167,234
8,118,178
0.7
Equity
Common stock
21,456,956
21,381,956
75,000
0.4
Capital surplus
10,495,748
10,267,070
228,678
2.2
Retained earnings
94,792,055
88,214,577
6,577,478
7.5
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(28,334,341
)
(36,798,274
)
8,463,933
(23.0
)
Less: unearned stock awards
(657,648
)
(562,905
)
(94,743
)
16.8
Total Equity
97,752,770
82,502,424
15,250,346
18.5
Total Liabilities & Equity
1,220,038,182
1,196,669,658
23,368,524
2.0
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
QTD
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
13,117,997
12,549,314
568,683
4.5
12,328,762
789,235
6.4
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
7,084
4,783
2,301
48.1
3,265
3,819
117.0
Interest on deposits with banks
181,534
102,679
78,855
76.8
169,371
12,163
7.2
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,493,302
1,556,410
(63,108
)
(4.1
)
1,743,435
(250,133
)
(14.3
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
750,573
755,405
(4,832
)
(0.6
)
770,502
(19,929
)
(2.6
)
Total Interest Income
15,550,490
14,968,591
581,899
3.9
15,015,335
535,155
3.6
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
364,748
361,809
2,939
0.8
375,432
(10,684
)
(2.8
)
Savings and Money Market Deposits
840,013
777,549
62,464
8.0
645,331
194,682
30.2
Time Deposits - Retail
1,977,244
1,900,547
76,697
4.0
1,657,239
320,005
19.3
Time Deposits - Wholesale
-
-
-
-
42,740
(42,740
)
(100.0
)
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
3,182,005
3,039,905
142,100
4.7
2,720,742
461,263
17.0
FHLB Advances
334,286
142,091
192,195
135.3
-
334,286
-
Interest on other borrowings
318,507
327,175
(8,668
)
(2.6
)
935,047
(616,540
)
(65.9
)
Total Interest Expense
3,834,798
3,509,171
325,627
9.3
3,655,789
179,009
4.9
Net Interest Income
11,715,692
11,459,420
256,272
2.2
11,359,546
356,146
3.1
Provision for credit losses
(338,538
)
309,953
(648,491
)
(209.2
)
(293,270
)
(45,268
)
15.4
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
12,054,230
11,149,467
904,763
8.1
11,652,816
401,414
3.4
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
2,142,126
2,057,981
84,145
4.1
2,192,216
(50,090
)
(2.3
)
Mortgage loan and related fees
114,608
87,755
26,853
30.6
104,986
9,622
9.2
Other noninterest income
625,020
620,993
4,027
0.6
537,498
87,522
16.3
Total Non Interest Income
2,881,754
2,766,729
115,025
4.2
2,834,700
47,054
1.7
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,861,841
5,865,545
(3,704
)
(0.1
)
5,458,658
403,183
7.4
Occupancy
1,350,181
1,351,946
(1,765
)
(0.1
)
1,329,326
20,855
1.6
Advertising and public relations
374,451
374,763
(312
)
(0.1
)
370,776
3,675
1.0
Data Processing
1,218,953
1,139,931
79,022
6.9
1,155,949
63,004
5.5
Other noninterest expense
1,568,015
1,698,819
(130,804
)
(7.7
)
1,697,383
(129,368
)
(7.6
)
Total Non Interest Expense
10,373,441
10,431,004
(57,563
)
(0.6
)
10,012,092
361,349
3.6
Income Before Taxes
4,562,543
3,485,192
1,077,351
30.9
4,475,424
87,119
1.9
Income taxes
785,308
558,610
226,698
40.6
769,321
15,987
2.1
Net Income
3,777,235
2,926,582
850,653
29.1
3,706,103
71,132
1.9
Per common share data:
Earnings
$
1.10
$
0.85
$
1.08
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,433,113
3,432,629
3,435,396
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
YTD
YTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
37,407,104
34,501,945
2,905,159
8.4
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
14,812
11,390
3,422
30.0
Interest on deposits with banks
571,662
926,706
(355,044
)
(38.3
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
4,570,851
5,296,419
(725,568
)
(13.7
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
2,267,291
2,325,411
(58,120
)
(2.5
)
Total Interest Income
44,831,720
43,061,871
1,769,849
4.1
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,080,266
1,034,411
45,855
4.4
Savings and Money Market Deposits
2,374,410
1,756,531
617,879
35.2
Time Deposits - Retail
5,725,254
4,450,131
1,275,123
28.7
Time Deposits - Wholesale
-
42,740
(42,740
)
(100.0
)
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
9,179,930
7,283,813
1,896,117
26.0
FHLB Advances
701,935
-
701,935
-
Interest on other borrowings
969,610
2,764,984
(1,795,374
)
(64.9
)
Total Interest Expense
10,851,475
10,048,797
802,678
8.0
Net Interest Income
33,980,245
33,013,074
967,171
2.9
Provision for credit losses
6,592
(822,577
)
829,169
(100.8
)
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
33,973,653
33,835,651
138,002
0.4
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
6,216,398
6,499,441
(283,043
)
(4.4
)
Mortgage loan and related fees
288,058
297,048
(8,990
)
(3.0
)
Other noninterest income
1,771,734
1,567,472
204,262
13.0
Total Non Interest Income
8,276,190
8,363,961
(87,771
)
(1.0
)
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
17,239,328
16,259,718
979,610
6.0
Occupancy
4,157,223
3,957,353
199,870
5.1
Advertising and public relations
1,113,399
1,102,716
10,683
1.0
Data Processing
3,480,627
3,500,443
(19,816
)
(0.6
)
Other noninterest expense
4,731,623
4,903,705
(172,082
)
(3.5
)
Total Non Interest Expense
30,722,200
29,723,935
998,265
3.4
Income Before Taxes
11,527,643
12,475,677
(948,034
)
(7.6
)
Income taxes
1,898,175
2,088,344
(190,169
)
(9.1
)
Net Income
9,629,468
10,387,333
(757,865
)
(7.3
)
Per common share data:
Earnings
$
2.81
$
3.03
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,429,443
3,425,837
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.78
6.74
0.04
767,229,639
727,277,984
39,951,654
13,117,997
12,328,763
789,234
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.78
6.74
0.04
767,229,639
727,277,984
39,951,654
13,117,997
12,328,763
789,234
Mortgage loans held for sale
7.25
7.68
(0.43
)
391,121
169,960
221,161
7,084
3,265
3,819
Deposits with banks
4.35
5.60
(1.25
)
16,564,658
12,034,365
4,530,292
181,534
169,371
12,163
Investment securities - taxable
2.29
2.52
(0.23
)
260,703,266
277,179,876
(16,476,611
)
1,493,302
1,743,435
(250,133
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.15
3.14
0.01
120,507,418
124,242,209
(3,734,790
)
750,573
770,502
(19,928
)
Total Earning Assets
5.37
5.31
0.06
1,165,396,101
1,140,904,395
24,491,706
15,550,491
15,015,335
535,156
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
0.51
0.52
(0.01
)
284,872,293
289,102,275
(4,229,983
)
364,748
375,432
(10,684
)
Savings and Money Market
1.04
0.84
0.20
319,911,224
303,992,824
15,918,399
840,013
645,331
194,682
Time deposits - Retail
3.66
3.75
(0.09
)
214,234,198
175,719,108
38,515,090
1,977,244
1,657,239
320,006
Time Deposits - Wholesale
-
5.21
(5.21
)
-
3,260,870
(3,260,870
)
-
42,740
(42,740
)
Total interest bearing deposits
1.54
1.40
0.14
819,017,714
772,075,077
46,942,637
3,182,005
2,720,742
461,264
Federal home Loan Bank advances
4.35
-
4.35
30,054,348
-
30,054,348
334,286
-
334,285
Other borrowings
4.16
4.54
(0.38
)
29,967,961
80,584,725
(50,616,764
)
318,507
935,047
(616,540
)
Total borrowed funds
4.26
4.54
(0.28
)
60,022,309
80,584,725
(20,562,416
)
652,793
935,048
(282,255
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.73
1.70
0.03
879,040,023
852,659,803
26,380,221
3,834,798
3,655,789
179,009
Net interest rate spread
3.64
3.61
0.03
11,715,692
11,359,545
356,147
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.37
)
(0.38
)
0.01
237,190,455
241,192,050
(4,001,595
)
Cost of funds
1.36
1.32
0.04
Net interest margin
4.07
4.04
0.02
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.69
6.50
0.19
747,654,567.00
708,709,938.00
38,944,629.00
37,407,104.00
34,501,945.00
2,905,159.00
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.69
6.50
0.19
747,654,567.00
708,709,938.00
38,944,629.00
37,407,104.00
34,501,945.00
2,905,159.00
Mortgage loans held for sale
6.89
7.39
(0.50
)
286,761.00
205,573.00
81,188.00
14,812.00
11,390.00
3,423.00
Deposits with banks
4.37
5.51
(1.14
)
17,479,962.00
22,477,610.00
(4,997,648.00
)
571,662.00
926,706.00
(355,044.00
)
Investment securities - taxable
2.30
2.51
(0.21
)
264,805,242.00
281,551,947.00
(16,746,706.00
)
4,570,851.00
5,296,419.00
(725,567.00
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.15
3.13
0.02
121,532,345.00
125,268,083.00
(3,735,738.00
)
2,267,291.00
2,325,411.00
(58,119.00
)
Total Earning Assets
5.27
5.12
0.15
1,151,758,876.00
1,138,213,151.00
13,545,725.00
44,831,721.00
43,061,870.00
1,769,851.00
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
0.49
0.47
0.02
296,407,113.00
293,232,305.00
3,174,808.00
1,080,266.00
1,034,411.00
45,855.00
Savings and Money Market
1.00
0.76
0.24
316,028,943.00
308,753,917.00
7,275,025.00
2,374,410.00
1,756,531.00
617,879.00
Time deposits - Retail
3.72
3.66
0.06
205,914,555.00
162,244,916.00
43,669,638.00
5,725,254.00
4,450,131.00
1,275,123.00
Time Deposits - Wholesale
-
5.21
(5.21
)
-
1,094,891.00
(1,094,891.00
)
-
42,740.00
(42,740.00
)
Total interest bearing deposits
1.50
1.27
0.23
818,350,611.00
765,326,030.00
53,024,581.00
9,179,929.00
7,283,812.00
1,896,117.00
Federal home Loan Bank advances
4.39
11.16
(6.77
)
21,095,238.00
4.00
21,095,234.00
701,935.00
-
701,935.00
Other borrowings
4.21
4.54
(0.33
)
30,373,464.00
80,072,153.00
(49,698,689.00
)
969,610.00
2,764,984.00
(1,795,375.00
)
Total borrowed funds
4.28
4.54
(0.26
)
51,468,702.00
80,072,157.00
(28,603,454.00
)
1,671,545.00
2,764,984.00
(1,093,440.00
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.66
1.58
0.08
869,819,313.00
845,398,186.00
24,421,127.00
10,851,474.00
10,048,797.00
802,677.00
Net interest rate spread
3.61
3.54
0.06
33,980,247.00
33,013,073.00
967,174.00
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.35
)
(0.36
)
0.01
234,489,955.00
247,189,146.00
(12,699,190.00
)
Cost of funds
1.31
1.22
0.09
Net interest margin
4.01
3.95
0.06
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Financial Ratios
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Nine
For the Nine
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets (ROA)
1.23
%
0.98
%
1.25
%
1.07
%
1.18
%
ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
1.40
%
1.29
%
1.45
%
1.31
%
1.36
%
Return on Average Equity (ROE)
16.36
%
13.33
%
18.99
%
14.66
%
18.19
%
ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
18.51
%
17.51
%
21.96
%
17.86
%
20.91
%
Earnings per Share
$
1.10
$
0.85
$
1.08
$
2.81
$
3.03
Net Interest Margin
4.07
%
4.08
%
4.04
%
4.01
%
3.95
%
Efficiency Ratio **
69.77
%
71.97
%
68.82
%
71.23
%
70.08
%
Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**
0.94
%
0.93
%
0.96
%
0.92
%
0.95
%
Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**
3.37
%
3.49
%
3.34
%
3.41
%
3.35
%
As of
As of
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Bank Level Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.66% (Est.)
11.34
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
15.95% (Est.)
16.25
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.95% (Est.)
16.25
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.98% (Est.)
17.35
%
Company:
Tangible Equity / Total Assets
7.67
%
6.55
%
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
27.26
$
22.89
Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Nine
For the Nine
Net Income (GAAP)
$
3,777,235
$
2,926,582
$
3,706,103
$
9,629,468
$
10,387,333
Provision for Loan Lossess
(338,538
)
309,953
(293,270
)
6,592
(822,577
)
Net (Gain) Loss on OREO
50,180
47,907
103,368
195,443
293,082
Net (Gain) Loss on Securities
-
-
-
-
-
Non-recurring Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Income Tax Expense
785,308
558,610
769,321
1,898,175
2,088,344
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income
$
4,274,185
$
3,843,052
$
4,285,522
$
11,729,678
$
11,946,182
** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio
SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jd-bancshares-inc.-reports-financial-results-for-q3-2025-1090877