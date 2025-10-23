JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q3 2025

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Net income is $3,777,235 or $1.10 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2,926,852 or $0.85 per share for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $3,706,103 or $1.08 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $4,274,184, reflecting an increase of $431,132 compared to $3,843,052 for the linked quarter and a slight decrease of $11,338 compared to $4,285,522 in the prior year quarter. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The increase in PTPPI between the current and linked quarter is primarily due to higher levels of net interest income, higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expenses, and the decrease between the current and prior year quarter is attributable to higher net interest income, offset by higher non-interest expense.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, net income is $9,629,468 or $2.81 per share compared to $10,387,333 or $3.03 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current nine-month period is $11,729,678 reflecting a 1.85% decrease from $11,946,182 for the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to a 2.90% increase in net interest income which is more than offset by a 1.00% decrease in non-interest income and a 3.40% increase in non-interest expense.

Paul Brummett, II, CEO commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter results which reflected strong net loan growth and positive balance sheet growth. Our loan pipeline remains healthy and our focus on profitability, balance sheet mix and asset quality remain top priorities."

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of September 30, 2025, total $1.2 million or 0.15% of total gross loans compared to $3.1 million or 0.42% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $6.8 million at September 30, 2025, from $7.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $3.6 million from $5.4 million at year-end 2024 and OREO is currently $3,170,000 compared to $2,205,000. There are no repossessed assets at September 30, 2025 or at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

The Bank released $339,000 of its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in the current quarter compared to recording a provision of $310,000 in the linked quarter and a release of $293,000 for the prior year quarter. The ACL is $9.2 million at September 30, 2025, or 1.19% of total loans compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.26%. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $40,000 compared to net recoveries of $31,000 for the linked quarter and net charge-offs of $92,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 are $36,000 and $173,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the current quarter is $11.7 million, reflecting an increase of $256,000 compared to $11.5 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. The current quarter results reflect an increase of $356,000 over the $11.4 million reported for the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2024. Comparing net interest income for the September and June 2025 quarters, the increase is primarily due to higher volume and yields on earning assets and partially offset by a higher volume and rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income between the current and prior year quarter is due to higher volume and yield on earning assets and partially offset by increased funding costs and volume of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $15.6 million compared to $15.0 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Interest income on loans is $13.1 million, $12.5 million and $12.3 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Average loans outstanding are $767.2 million for Q3 2025, $749.9 million for Q2 2025 and $727.3 million for Q3 2024. The yield on loans increased to 6.78% in the current quarter from 6.71% in linked quarter and 6.74% for the prior year quarter. As other earning assets have been used to support loan growth over the past twelve months, interest income from interest-bearing deposits at banks and investment securities have experienced declines from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.

Total interest expense is $3.8 million, $3.5 million and $3.7 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $3.2 million in Q3 2025, $3.0 million in Q2 2025 and $2.7 million in Q3 2024. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.73% for the current quarter, 1.63% for the linked quarter and 1.70% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $819.0 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $2.0 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $46.9 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $653,000 in the current quarter compared to $469,000 in the linked quarter and $935,000 in the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense from borrowings compared to the linked quarter is due to an increase in the volume of borrowing while the decrease compared to the prior year quarter is due to a decrease in the volume of those borrowings. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.36% for the current period compared to 1.28% for Q2 2025 and 1.32% for Q3 2024.

Net interest income for the current nine-month period is $34.0 million compared to $33.0 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $44.8 million producing a yield of 5.27% compared to $43.1 million and a yield of 5.12% a year ago. The increase in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $13.5 million and the 15 basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in a $1.8 million increase in interest income from earning assets. Total interest expense increased from $10.0 million and cost of interest-bearing funds of 1.58% for the prior year period to $10.9 million and 1.66% for the current nine-month period. The higher interest expense is due to the 8 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing funds. The cost of total funds is currently 1.31% compared to 1.22% a year ago.

The net interest margin is 4.07% for the current quarter compared to 4.08% in the linked quarter and 4.04% for the prior year quarter. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, net interest margin increased by 6 basis points to 4.01% from 3.95%.

We continue to re-mix our balance sheet and make progress improving our loan to deposit ratio, transitioning lower earning assets into higher earning asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has grown from 70.7% at December 31, 2024, to 73.1% at September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income is $2.9 million for the current quarter and $2.8 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.1 million for the current and linked quarters and $2.2 million for the prior year quarter. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions. Interchange revenue is $1.2 million for all compared quarters. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $752,000 in the current quarter compared to $638,000 in the linked quarter and $752,000 in the prior year quarter.

Higher mortgage rates continue to negatively impact the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages is $115,000 for the current quarter compared to $88,000 for Q2 2025 and $105,000 for Q3 2024.

Other non-interest income is $625,000 for the current quarter compared to $621,000 for the linked quarter and $537,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $332,000, $365,000 and $237,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. There are no non-recurring, non-operating revenue items for any of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, is $8.3 million, compared to $8.4 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees declined by $283,000 to $6.2 million from $6.5 million and were negatively impacted by a $62,000 decrease in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans is $288,000 compared to $297,000 in the prior year and other non-interest income is $1.8 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior year. Other non-interest income for the current nine-month period is positively impacted by a $251,000 increase in trust and brokerage revenue.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense is $10.4 million for the current and linked quarters and $10.0 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expense and is $5.9 million for the current quarter and linked quarter, and $5.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Occupancy expense is $1.4 million for both the current and linked quarters and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Data processing expense is $1.2 million for the current quarter, $1.1 million in the linked quarter and $1.2 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expense totals $375,000 for the current and linked quarters compared to $371,000 for the September 2024 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $1.6 million for Q3 2025 and $1.7 million for Q2 2025 and Q3 2024. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expense are net losses on the sale of OREO of $50,000, $48,000 and $103,000 for each of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest expense for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, is $30.7 million compared to $29.7 million for the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy, and advertising and public relations are partially offset by decreases in data processing and other non-interest expense. Net losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior nine-month periods is $195,000 and $293,000, respectively.

Income tax expense is $785,000 for the current quarter compared to $559,000 for the linked quarter and $769,000 for the September 30, 2024 quarter. The effective tax rate is 17.21%, 16.03% and 17.19% for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $1.9 million with an effective rate of 16.47% compared to $2.1 million and 16.74% for the prior year nine-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets are $1.2 billion at both September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024. In the nine months since December 31, 2024, the Company has experienced new net loan growth of $46.0 million.

Total deposits increased by $28.6 million through September 30, 2025. The largest increase has occurred in time deposits, which have increased by $32.9 million. Savings and money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand accounts experienced year-to-date increases of $15.4 million and $11.5 million, respectively. Interest bearing demand deposits are the only category showing a year-to-date decline, decreasing by $31.2 million.

Stockholders' equity increased by $15.3 million to $97.8 million at September 30, 2025, from $82.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily comprised of a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.5 million, dividends paid to common shareholders of $3.0 million, and year-to-date earnings of $9.6 million.

Tangible book value per common share is $27.26 at September 30, 2025 compared to $22.89 at December 31, 2024.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) increased to 1.23% for the current quarter compared to 0.98% for the linked quarter and declined slightly from the 1.25% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 16.36%, 13.33% and 18.99% for the three comparative quarters ended September 2025, June 2025 and September 2024, respectively. ROA and ROE for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 is 1.07% and 1.18%, and 14.66% and 18.19%, respectively.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two loan and deposit production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact:

Paul Brummett, II (CEO) 337-246-5395

Jared Doucet (CFO) 337-246-5409

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Actual

Sep 2025 Actual

Dec 2024 $ Variance % Variance Assets Cash and due from banks 25,067,030 23,114,444 1,952,586 8.4 Interest bearing deposits with banks 10,084,497 35,765,026 (25,680,529 ) (71.8 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 223,321,928 223,870,862 (548,934 ) (0.2 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 119,944,709 122,992,133 (3,047,424 ) (2.5 ) Mortgage loans held for sale 323,212 321,983 1,229 0.4 Loans, net of unearned income 772,028,777 726,030,139 45,998,638 6.3 Less: Allowance for credit losses (9,215,621 ) (9,121,621 ) (94,000 ) 1.0 Premises and equipment, net 24,964,293 21,017,630 3,946,663 18.8 Accrued interest receivable 4,733,467 4,983,070 (249,603 ) (5.0 ) Other real estate 3,169,593 2,204,968 964,625 43.7 Other assets 45,616,297 45,491,024 125,273 0.3 Total Assets 1,220,038,182 1,196,669,658 23,368,524 2.0 Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 235,579,113 224,044,996 11,534,117 5.1 Interest bearing demand deposits 280,540,127 311,787,150 (31,247,023 ) (10.0 ) Savings and Money Market Deposits 316,599,874 301,157,091 15,442,783 5.1 Time Deposits - Retail 222,803,219 189,885,577 32,917,642 17.3 Total Deposits 1,055,522,333 1,026,874,814 28,647,519 2.8 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,925,093 7,473,393 (548,300 ) (7.3 ) FHLB Advances 30,000,000 - 30,000,000 - Other Borrowings 29,837,986 79,819,027 (49,981,041 ) (62.6 ) Total Liabilities 1,122,285,412 1,114,167,234 8,118,178 0.7 Equity Common stock 21,456,956 21,381,956 75,000 0.4 Capital surplus 10,495,748 10,267,070 228,678 2.2 Retained earnings 94,792,055 88,214,577 6,577,478 7.5 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (28,334,341 ) (36,798,274 ) 8,463,933 (23.0 ) Less: unearned stock awards (657,648 ) (562,905 ) (94,743 ) 16.8 Total Equity 97,752,770 82,502,424 15,250,346 18.5 Total Liabilities & Equity 1,220,038,182 1,196,669,658 23,368,524 2.0

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

QTD

Actual

Sep 2025 QTD

Actual

Jun 2025 $ Variance % Variance QTD

Actual

Sep 2024 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 13,117,997 12,549,314 568,683 4.5 12,328,762 789,235 6.4 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 7,084 4,783 2,301 48.1 3,265 3,819 117.0 Interest on deposits with banks 181,534 102,679 78,855 76.8 169,371 12,163 7.2 Investment Securities - Taxable 1,493,302 1,556,410 (63,108 ) (4.1 ) 1,743,435 (250,133 ) (14.3 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 750,573 755,405 (4,832 ) (0.6 ) 770,502 (19,929 ) (2.6 ) Total Interest Income 15,550,490 14,968,591 581,899 3.9 15,015,335 535,155 3.6 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 364,748 361,809 2,939 0.8 375,432 (10,684 ) (2.8 ) Savings and Money Market Deposits 840,013 777,549 62,464 8.0 645,331 194,682 30.2 Time Deposits - Retail 1,977,244 1,900,547 76,697 4.0 1,657,239 320,005 19.3 Time Deposits - Wholesale - - - - 42,740 (42,740 ) (100.0 ) Total Interest Expense on Deposits 3,182,005 3,039,905 142,100 4.7 2,720,742 461,263 17.0 FHLB Advances 334,286 142,091 192,195 135.3 - 334,286 - Interest on other borrowings 318,507 327,175 (8,668 ) (2.6 ) 935,047 (616,540 ) (65.9 ) Total Interest Expense 3,834,798 3,509,171 325,627 9.3 3,655,789 179,009 4.9 Net Interest Income 11,715,692 11,459,420 256,272 2.2 11,359,546 356,146 3.1 Provision for credit losses (338,538 ) 309,953 (648,491 ) (209.2 ) (293,270 ) (45,268 ) 15.4 Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 12,054,230 11,149,467 904,763 8.1 11,652,816 401,414 3.4 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 2,142,126 2,057,981 84,145 4.1 2,192,216 (50,090 ) (2.3 ) Mortgage loan and related fees 114,608 87,755 26,853 30.6 104,986 9,622 9.2 Other noninterest income 625,020 620,993 4,027 0.6 537,498 87,522 16.3 Total Non Interest Income 2,881,754 2,766,729 115,025 4.2 2,834,700 47,054 1.7 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,861,841 5,865,545 (3,704 ) (0.1 ) 5,458,658 403,183 7.4 Occupancy 1,350,181 1,351,946 (1,765 ) (0.1 ) 1,329,326 20,855 1.6 Advertising and public relations 374,451 374,763 (312 ) (0.1 ) 370,776 3,675 1.0 Data Processing 1,218,953 1,139,931 79,022 6.9 1,155,949 63,004 5.5 Other noninterest expense 1,568,015 1,698,819 (130,804 ) (7.7 ) 1,697,383 (129,368 ) (7.6 ) Total Non Interest Expense 10,373,441 10,431,004 (57,563 ) (0.6 ) 10,012,092 361,349 3.6 Income Before Taxes 4,562,543 3,485,192 1,077,351 30.9 4,475,424 87,119 1.9 Income taxes 785,308 558,610 226,698 40.6 769,321 15,987 2.1 Net Income 3,777,235 2,926,582 850,653 29.1 3,706,103 71,132 1.9 Per common share data: Earnings $ 1.10 $ 0.85 $ 1.08 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,433,113 3,432,629 3,435,396

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

YTD

Actual

Sep 2025 YTD

Actual

Sep 2024 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 37,407,104 34,501,945 2,905,159 8.4 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 14,812 11,390 3,422 30.0 Interest on deposits with banks 571,662 926,706 (355,044 ) (38.3 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 4,570,851 5,296,419 (725,568 ) (13.7 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 2,267,291 2,325,411 (58,120 ) (2.5 ) Total Interest Income 44,831,720 43,061,871 1,769,849 4.1 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 1,080,266 1,034,411 45,855 4.4 Savings and Money Market Deposits 2,374,410 1,756,531 617,879 35.2 Time Deposits - Retail 5,725,254 4,450,131 1,275,123 28.7 Time Deposits - Wholesale - 42,740 (42,740 ) (100.0 ) Total Interest Expense on Deposits 9,179,930 7,283,813 1,896,117 26.0 FHLB Advances 701,935 - 701,935 - Interest on other borrowings 969,610 2,764,984 (1,795,374 ) (64.9 ) Total Interest Expense 10,851,475 10,048,797 802,678 8.0 Net Interest Income 33,980,245 33,013,074 967,171 2.9 Provision for credit losses 6,592 (822,577 ) 829,169 (100.8 ) Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 33,973,653 33,835,651 138,002 0.4 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 6,216,398 6,499,441 (283,043 ) (4.4 ) Mortgage loan and related fees 288,058 297,048 (8,990 ) (3.0 ) Other noninterest income 1,771,734 1,567,472 204,262 13.0 Total Non Interest Income 8,276,190 8,363,961 (87,771 ) (1.0 ) Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,239,328 16,259,718 979,610 6.0 Occupancy 4,157,223 3,957,353 199,870 5.1 Advertising and public relations 1,113,399 1,102,716 10,683 1.0 Data Processing 3,480,627 3,500,443 (19,816 ) (0.6 ) Other noninterest expense 4,731,623 4,903,705 (172,082 ) (3.5 ) Total Non Interest Expense 30,722,200 29,723,935 998,265 3.4 Income Before Taxes 11,527,643 12,475,677 (948,034 ) (7.6 ) Income taxes 1,898,175 2,088,344 (190,169 ) (9.1 ) Net Income 9,629,468 10,387,333 (757,865 ) (7.3 ) Per common share data: Earnings $ 2.81 $ 3.03 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,429,443 3,425,837

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense QTD

Actual

Sep 2025 QTD

Actual

Sep 2024 Change QTD

Actual

Sep 2025 QTD

Actual

Sep 2024 Change QTD

Actual

Sep 2025 QTD

Actual

Sep 2024 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.78 6.74 0.04 767,229,639 727,277,984 39,951,654 13,117,997 12,328,763 789,234 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.78 6.74 0.04 767,229,639 727,277,984 39,951,654 13,117,997 12,328,763 789,234 Mortgage loans held for sale 7.25 7.68 (0.43 ) 391,121 169,960 221,161 7,084 3,265 3,819 Deposits with banks 4.35 5.60 (1.25 ) 16,564,658 12,034,365 4,530,292 181,534 169,371 12,163 Investment securities - taxable 2.29 2.52 (0.23 ) 260,703,266 277,179,876 (16,476,611 ) 1,493,302 1,743,435 (250,133 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.15 3.14 0.01 120,507,418 124,242,209 (3,734,790 ) 750,573 770,502 (19,928 ) Total Earning Assets 5.37 5.31 0.06 1,165,396,101 1,140,904,395 24,491,706 15,550,491 15,015,335 535,156 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.51 0.52 (0.01 ) 284,872,293 289,102,275 (4,229,983 ) 364,748 375,432 (10,684 ) Savings and Money Market 1.04 0.84 0.20 319,911,224 303,992,824 15,918,399 840,013 645,331 194,682 Time deposits - Retail 3.66 3.75 (0.09 ) 214,234,198 175,719,108 38,515,090 1,977,244 1,657,239 320,006 Time Deposits - Wholesale - 5.21 (5.21 ) - 3,260,870 (3,260,870 ) - 42,740 (42,740 ) Total interest bearing deposits 1.54 1.40 0.14 819,017,714 772,075,077 46,942,637 3,182,005 2,720,742 461,264 Federal home Loan Bank advances 4.35 - 4.35 30,054,348 - 30,054,348 334,286 - 334,285 Other borrowings 4.16 4.54 (0.38 ) 29,967,961 80,584,725 (50,616,764 ) 318,507 935,047 (616,540 ) Total borrowed funds 4.26 4.54 (0.28 ) 60,022,309 80,584,725 (20,562,416 ) 652,793 935,048 (282,255 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.73 1.70 0.03 879,040,023 852,659,803 26,380,221 3,834,798 3,655,789 179,009 Net interest rate spread 3.64 3.61 0.03 11,715,692 11,359,545 356,147 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.37 ) (0.38 ) 0.01 237,190,455 241,192,050 (4,001,595 ) Cost of funds 1.36 1.32 0.04 Net interest margin 4.07 4.04 0.02

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense YTD

Actual

Sep 2025 YTD

Actual

Sep 2024 Change YTD

Actual

Sep 2025 YTD

Actual

Sep 2024 Change YTD

Actual

Sep 2025 YTD

Actual

Sep 2024 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.69 6.50 0.19 747,654,567.00 708,709,938.00 38,944,629.00 37,407,104.00 34,501,945.00 2,905,159.00 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.69 6.50 0.19 747,654,567.00 708,709,938.00 38,944,629.00 37,407,104.00 34,501,945.00 2,905,159.00 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.89 7.39 (0.50 ) 286,761.00 205,573.00 81,188.00 14,812.00 11,390.00 3,423.00 Deposits with banks 4.37 5.51 (1.14 ) 17,479,962.00 22,477,610.00 (4,997,648.00 ) 571,662.00 926,706.00 (355,044.00 ) Investment securities - taxable 2.30 2.51 (0.21 ) 264,805,242.00 281,551,947.00 (16,746,706.00 ) 4,570,851.00 5,296,419.00 (725,567.00 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.15 3.13 0.02 121,532,345.00 125,268,083.00 (3,735,738.00 ) 2,267,291.00 2,325,411.00 (58,119.00 ) Total Earning Assets 5.27 5.12 0.15 1,151,758,876.00 1,138,213,151.00 13,545,725.00 44,831,721.00 43,061,870.00 1,769,851.00 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.49 0.47 0.02 296,407,113.00 293,232,305.00 3,174,808.00 1,080,266.00 1,034,411.00 45,855.00 Savings and Money Market 1.00 0.76 0.24 316,028,943.00 308,753,917.00 7,275,025.00 2,374,410.00 1,756,531.00 617,879.00 Time deposits - Retail 3.72 3.66 0.06 205,914,555.00 162,244,916.00 43,669,638.00 5,725,254.00 4,450,131.00 1,275,123.00 Time Deposits - Wholesale - 5.21 (5.21 ) - 1,094,891.00 (1,094,891.00 ) - 42,740.00 (42,740.00 ) Total interest bearing deposits 1.50 1.27 0.23 818,350,611.00 765,326,030.00 53,024,581.00 9,179,929.00 7,283,812.00 1,896,117.00 Federal home Loan Bank advances 4.39 11.16 (6.77 ) 21,095,238.00 4.00 21,095,234.00 701,935.00 - 701,935.00 Other borrowings 4.21 4.54 (0.33 ) 30,373,464.00 80,072,153.00 (49,698,689.00 ) 969,610.00 2,764,984.00 (1,795,375.00 ) Total borrowed funds 4.28 4.54 (0.26 ) 51,468,702.00 80,072,157.00 (28,603,454.00 ) 1,671,545.00 2,764,984.00 (1,093,440.00 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.66 1.58 0.08 869,819,313.00 845,398,186.00 24,421,127.00 10,851,474.00 10,048,797.00 802,677.00 Net interest rate spread 3.61 3.54 0.06 33,980,247.00 33,013,073.00 967,174.00 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.35 ) (0.36 ) 0.01 234,489,955.00 247,189,146.00 (12,699,190.00 ) Cost of funds 1.31 1.22 0.09 Net interest margin 4.01 3.95 0.06

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios For the Qtr

Ended

September 30, 2025 For the Qtr

Ended

June 30, 2025 For the Qtr

Ended

September 30, 2024 For the Nine

Months

Ended

September 30, 2025 For the Nine

Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.23 % 0.98 % 1.25 % 1.07 % 1.18 % ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 1.40 % 1.29 % 1.45 % 1.31 % 1.36 % Return on Average Equity (ROE) 16.36 % 13.33 % 18.99 % 14.66 % 18.19 % ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 18.51 % 17.51 % 21.96 % 17.86 % 20.91 % Earnings per Share $ 1.10 $ 0.85 $ 1.08 $ 2.81 $ 3.03 Net Interest Margin 4.07 % 4.08 % 4.04 % 4.01 % 3.95 % Efficiency Ratio ** 69.77 % 71.97 % 68.82 % 71.23 % 70.08 % Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets** 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.96 % 0.92 % 0.95 % Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets** 3.37 % 3.49 % 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.35 % As of As of September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Bank Level Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.66% (Est.) 11.34 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 15.95% (Est.) 16.25 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 15.95% (Est.) 16.25 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.98% (Est.) 17.35 % Company: Tangible Equity / Total Assets 7.67 % 6.55 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 27.26 $ 22.89 Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income: For the Qtr

Ended

September 30, 2025 For the Qtr

Ended

June 30, 2025 For the Qtr

Ended

September 30, 2024 For the Nine

Months

Ended

September 30, 2025 For the Nine

Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,777,235 $ 2,926,582 $ 3,706,103 $ 9,629,468 $ 10,387,333 Provision for Loan Lossess (338,538 ) 309,953 (293,270 ) 6,592 (822,577 ) Net (Gain) Loss on OREO 50,180 47,907 103,368 195,443 293,082 Net (Gain) Loss on Securities - - - - - Non-recurring Expenses - - - - - Income Tax Expense 785,308 558,610 769,321 1,898,175 2,088,344 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income $ 4,274,185 $ 3,843,052 $ 4,285,522 $ 11,729,678 $ 11,946,182 ** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

