Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 23.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Comeback des Goldrauschs - diesmal ausgelöst durch eine Währungskrise
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P1MU | ISIN: US46591R1086 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JD BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JD BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2025 22:26 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q3 2025

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2025 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Net income is $3,777,235 or $1.10 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, compared to $2,926,852 or $0.85 per share for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025, and $3,706,103 or $1.08 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $4,274,184, reflecting an increase of $431,132 compared to $3,843,052 for the linked quarter and a slight decrease of $11,338 compared to $4,285,522 in the prior year quarter. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The increase in PTPPI between the current and linked quarter is primarily due to higher levels of net interest income, higher non-interest income and lower non-interest expenses, and the decrease between the current and prior year quarter is attributable to higher net interest income, offset by higher non-interest expense.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, net income is $9,629,468 or $2.81 per share compared to $10,387,333 or $3.03 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current nine-month period is $11,729,678 reflecting a 1.85% decrease from $11,946,182 for the prior year period. The decrease is attributable to a 2.90% increase in net interest income which is more than offset by a 1.00% decrease in non-interest income and a 3.40% increase in non-interest expense.

Paul Brummett, II, CEO commented, "We are pleased with our third quarter results which reflected strong net loan growth and positive balance sheet growth. Our loan pipeline remains healthy and our focus on profitability, balance sheet mix and asset quality remain top priorities."

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of September 30, 2025, total $1.2 million or 0.15% of total gross loans compared to $3.1 million or 0.42% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $6.8 million at September 30, 2025, from $7.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $3.6 million from $5.4 million at year-end 2024 and OREO is currently $3,170,000 compared to $2,205,000. There are no repossessed assets at September 30, 2025 or at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

The Bank released $339,000 of its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in the current quarter compared to recording a provision of $310,000 in the linked quarter and a release of $293,000 for the prior year quarter. The ACL is $9.2 million at September 30, 2025, or 1.19% of total loans compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.26%. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $40,000 compared to net recoveries of $31,000 for the linked quarter and net charge-offs of $92,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 are $36,000 and $173,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the current quarter is $11.7 million, reflecting an increase of $256,000 compared to $11.5 million for the linked quarter ended June 30, 2025. The current quarter results reflect an increase of $356,000 over the $11.4 million reported for the prior year quarter ended September 30, 2024. Comparing net interest income for the September and June 2025 quarters, the increase is primarily due to higher volume and yields on earning assets and partially offset by a higher volume and rates on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income between the current and prior year quarter is due to higher volume and yield on earning assets and partially offset by increased funding costs and volume of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $15.6 million compared to $15.0 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Interest income on loans is $13.1 million, $12.5 million and $12.3 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Average loans outstanding are $767.2 million for Q3 2025, $749.9 million for Q2 2025 and $727.3 million for Q3 2024. The yield on loans increased to 6.78% in the current quarter from 6.71% in linked quarter and 6.74% for the prior year quarter. As other earning assets have been used to support loan growth over the past twelve months, interest income from interest-bearing deposits at banks and investment securities have experienced declines from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.

Total interest expense is $3.8 million, $3.5 million and $3.7 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $3.2 million in Q3 2025, $3.0 million in Q2 2025 and $2.7 million in Q3 2024. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.73% for the current quarter, 1.63% for the linked quarter and 1.70% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $819.0 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $2.0 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $46.9 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $653,000 in the current quarter compared to $469,000 in the linked quarter and $935,000 in the prior year quarter. The increase in interest expense from borrowings compared to the linked quarter is due to an increase in the volume of borrowing while the decrease compared to the prior year quarter is due to a decrease in the volume of those borrowings. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.36% for the current period compared to 1.28% for Q2 2025 and 1.32% for Q3 2024.

Net interest income for the current nine-month period is $34.0 million compared to $33.0 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $44.8 million producing a yield of 5.27% compared to $43.1 million and a yield of 5.12% a year ago. The increase in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $13.5 million and the 15 basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in a $1.8 million increase in interest income from earning assets. Total interest expense increased from $10.0 million and cost of interest-bearing funds of 1.58% for the prior year period to $10.9 million and 1.66% for the current nine-month period. The higher interest expense is due to the 8 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing funds. The cost of total funds is currently 1.31% compared to 1.22% a year ago.

The net interest margin is 4.07% for the current quarter compared to 4.08% in the linked quarter and 4.04% for the prior year quarter. For the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024, net interest margin increased by 6 basis points to 4.01% from 3.95%.

We continue to re-mix our balance sheet and make progress improving our loan to deposit ratio, transitioning lower earning assets into higher earning asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has grown from 70.7% at December 31, 2024, to 73.1% at September 30, 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income is $2.9 million for the current quarter and $2.8 million for the linked and prior year quarters. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.1 million for the current and linked quarters and $2.2 million for the prior year quarter. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions. Interchange revenue is $1.2 million for all compared quarters. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $752,000 in the current quarter compared to $638,000 in the linked quarter and $752,000 in the prior year quarter.

Higher mortgage rates continue to negatively impact the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages is $115,000 for the current quarter compared to $88,000 for Q2 2025 and $105,000 for Q3 2024.

Other non-interest income is $625,000 for the current quarter compared to $621,000 for the linked quarter and $537,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $332,000, $365,000 and $237,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. There are no non-recurring, non-operating revenue items for any of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, is $8.3 million, compared to $8.4 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees declined by $283,000 to $6.2 million from $6.5 million and were negatively impacted by a $62,000 decrease in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans is $288,000 compared to $297,000 in the prior year and other non-interest income is $1.8 million compared to $1.6 million in the prior year. Other non-interest income for the current nine-month period is positively impacted by a $251,000 increase in trust and brokerage revenue.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense is $10.4 million for the current and linked quarters and $10.0 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expense and is $5.9 million for the current quarter and linked quarter, and $5.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Occupancy expense is $1.4 million for both the current and linked quarters and $1.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Data processing expense is $1.2 million for the current quarter, $1.1 million in the linked quarter and $1.2 million for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expense totals $375,000 for the current and linked quarters compared to $371,000 for the September 2024 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $1.6 million for Q3 2025 and $1.7 million for Q2 2025 and Q3 2024. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expense are net losses on the sale of OREO of $50,000, $48,000 and $103,000 for each of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest expense for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, is $30.7 million compared to $29.7 million for the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy, and advertising and public relations are partially offset by decreases in data processing and other non-interest expense. Net losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior nine-month periods is $195,000 and $293,000, respectively.

Income tax expense is $785,000 for the current quarter compared to $559,000 for the linked quarter and $769,000 for the September 30, 2024 quarter. The effective tax rate is 17.21%, 16.03% and 17.19% for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $1.9 million with an effective rate of 16.47% compared to $2.1 million and 16.74% for the prior year nine-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets are $1.2 billion at both September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024. In the nine months since December 31, 2024, the Company has experienced new net loan growth of $46.0 million.

Total deposits increased by $28.6 million through September 30, 2025. The largest increase has occurred in time deposits, which have increased by $32.9 million. Savings and money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand accounts experienced year-to-date increases of $15.4 million and $11.5 million, respectively. Interest bearing demand deposits are the only category showing a year-to-date decline, decreasing by $31.2 million.

Stockholders' equity increased by $15.3 million to $97.8 million at September 30, 2025, from $82.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily comprised of a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss of $8.5 million, dividends paid to common shareholders of $3.0 million, and year-to-date earnings of $9.6 million.

Tangible book value per common share is $27.26 at September 30, 2025 compared to $22.89 at December 31, 2024.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) increased to 1.23% for the current quarter compared to 0.98% for the linked quarter and declined slightly from the 1.25% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 16.36%, 13.33% and 18.99% for the three comparative quarters ended September 2025, June 2025 and September 2024, respectively. ROA and ROE for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 is 1.07% and 1.18%, and 14.66% and 18.19%, respectively.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two loan and deposit production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

Contact:

Paul Brummett, II (CEO) 337-246-5395
Jared Doucet (CFO) 337-246-5409

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

Actual
Sep 2025

Actual
Dec 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

Assets

Cash and due from banks

25,067,030

23,114,444

1,952,586

8.4

Interest bearing deposits with banks

10,084,497

35,765,026

(25,680,529

)

(71.8

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

223,321,928

223,870,862

(548,934

)

(0.2

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

119,944,709

122,992,133

(3,047,424

)

(2.5

)

Mortgage loans held for sale

323,212

321,983

1,229

0.4

Loans, net of unearned income

772,028,777

726,030,139

45,998,638

6.3

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(9,215,621

)

(9,121,621

)

(94,000

)

1.0

Premises and equipment, net

24,964,293

21,017,630

3,946,663

18.8

Accrued interest receivable

4,733,467

4,983,070

(249,603

)

(5.0

)

Other real estate

3,169,593

2,204,968

964,625

43.7

Other assets

45,616,297

45,491,024

125,273

0.3

Total Assets

1,220,038,182

1,196,669,658

23,368,524

2.0

Liabilities

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

235,579,113

224,044,996

11,534,117

5.1

Interest bearing demand deposits

280,540,127

311,787,150

(31,247,023

)

(10.0

)

Savings and Money Market Deposits

316,599,874

301,157,091

15,442,783

5.1

Time Deposits - Retail

222,803,219

189,885,577

32,917,642

17.3

Total Deposits

1,055,522,333

1,026,874,814

28,647,519

2.8

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

6,925,093

7,473,393

(548,300

)

(7.3

)

FHLB Advances

30,000,000

-

30,000,000

-

Other Borrowings

29,837,986

79,819,027

(49,981,041

)

(62.6

)

Total Liabilities

1,122,285,412

1,114,167,234

8,118,178

0.7

Equity

Common stock

21,456,956

21,381,956

75,000

0.4

Capital surplus

10,495,748

10,267,070

228,678

2.2

Retained earnings

94,792,055

88,214,577

6,577,478

7.5

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(28,334,341

)

(36,798,274

)

8,463,933

(23.0

)

Less: unearned stock awards

(657,648

)

(562,905

)

(94,743

)

16.8

Total Equity

97,752,770

82,502,424

15,250,346

18.5

Total Liabilities & Equity

1,220,038,182

1,196,669,658

23,368,524

2.0

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

QTD
Actual
Sep 2025

QTD
Actual
Jun 2025

$ Variance

% Variance

QTD
Actual
Sep 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

13,117,997

12,549,314

568,683

4.5

12,328,762

789,235

6.4

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

7,084

4,783

2,301

48.1

3,265

3,819

117.0

Interest on deposits with banks

181,534

102,679

78,855

76.8

169,371

12,163

7.2

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,493,302

1,556,410

(63,108

)

(4.1

)

1,743,435

(250,133

)

(14.3

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

750,573

755,405

(4,832

)

(0.6

)

770,502

(19,929

)

(2.6

)

Total Interest Income

15,550,490

14,968,591

581,899

3.9

15,015,335

535,155

3.6

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

364,748

361,809

2,939

0.8

375,432

(10,684

)

(2.8

)

Savings and Money Market Deposits

840,013

777,549

62,464

8.0

645,331

194,682

30.2

Time Deposits - Retail

1,977,244

1,900,547

76,697

4.0

1,657,239

320,005

19.3

Time Deposits - Wholesale

-

-

-

-

42,740

(42,740

)

(100.0

)

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

3,182,005

3,039,905

142,100

4.7

2,720,742

461,263

17.0

FHLB Advances

334,286

142,091

192,195

135.3

-

334,286

-

Interest on other borrowings

318,507

327,175

(8,668

)

(2.6

)

935,047

(616,540

)

(65.9

)

Total Interest Expense

3,834,798

3,509,171

325,627

9.3

3,655,789

179,009

4.9

Net Interest Income

11,715,692

11,459,420

256,272

2.2

11,359,546

356,146

3.1

Provision for credit losses

(338,538

)

309,953

(648,491

)

(209.2

)

(293,270

)

(45,268

)

15.4

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

12,054,230

11,149,467

904,763

8.1

11,652,816

401,414

3.4

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

2,142,126

2,057,981

84,145

4.1

2,192,216

(50,090

)

(2.3

)

Mortgage loan and related fees

114,608

87,755

26,853

30.6

104,986

9,622

9.2

Other noninterest income

625,020

620,993

4,027

0.6

537,498

87,522

16.3

Total Non Interest Income

2,881,754

2,766,729

115,025

4.2

2,834,700

47,054

1.7

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

5,861,841

5,865,545

(3,704

)

(0.1

)

5,458,658

403,183

7.4

Occupancy

1,350,181

1,351,946

(1,765

)

(0.1

)

1,329,326

20,855

1.6

Advertising and public relations

374,451

374,763

(312

)

(0.1

)

370,776

3,675

1.0

Data Processing

1,218,953

1,139,931

79,022

6.9

1,155,949

63,004

5.5

Other noninterest expense

1,568,015

1,698,819

(130,804

)

(7.7

)

1,697,383

(129,368

)

(7.6

)

Total Non Interest Expense

10,373,441

10,431,004

(57,563

)

(0.6

)

10,012,092

361,349

3.6

Income Before Taxes

4,562,543

3,485,192

1,077,351

30.9

4,475,424

87,119

1.9

Income taxes

785,308

558,610

226,698

40.6

769,321

15,987

2.1

Net Income

3,777,235

2,926,582

850,653

29.1

3,706,103

71,132

1.9

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

1.10

$

0.85

$

1.08

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,433,113

3,432,629

3,435,396

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

YTD
Actual
Sep 2025

YTD
Actual
Sep 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

37,407,104

34,501,945

2,905,159

8.4

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

14,812

11,390

3,422

30.0

Interest on deposits with banks

571,662

926,706

(355,044

)

(38.3

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

4,570,851

5,296,419

(725,568

)

(13.7

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

2,267,291

2,325,411

(58,120

)

(2.5

)

Total Interest Income

44,831,720

43,061,871

1,769,849

4.1

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,080,266

1,034,411

45,855

4.4

Savings and Money Market Deposits

2,374,410

1,756,531

617,879

35.2

Time Deposits - Retail

5,725,254

4,450,131

1,275,123

28.7

Time Deposits - Wholesale

-

42,740

(42,740

)

(100.0

)

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

9,179,930

7,283,813

1,896,117

26.0

FHLB Advances

701,935

-

701,935

-

Interest on other borrowings

969,610

2,764,984

(1,795,374

)

(64.9

)

Total Interest Expense

10,851,475

10,048,797

802,678

8.0

Net Interest Income

33,980,245

33,013,074

967,171

2.9

Provision for credit losses

6,592

(822,577

)

829,169

(100.8

)

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

33,973,653

33,835,651

138,002

0.4

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

6,216,398

6,499,441

(283,043

)

(4.4

)

Mortgage loan and related fees

288,058

297,048

(8,990

)

(3.0

)

Other noninterest income

1,771,734

1,567,472

204,262

13.0

Total Non Interest Income

8,276,190

8,363,961

(87,771

)

(1.0

)

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

17,239,328

16,259,718

979,610

6.0

Occupancy

4,157,223

3,957,353

199,870

5.1

Advertising and public relations

1,113,399

1,102,716

10,683

1.0

Data Processing

3,480,627

3,500,443

(19,816

)

(0.6

)

Other noninterest expense

4,731,623

4,903,705

(172,082

)

(3.5

)

Total Non Interest Expense

30,722,200

29,723,935

998,265

3.4

Income Before Taxes

11,527,643

12,475,677

(948,034

)

(7.6

)

Income taxes

1,898,175

2,088,344

(190,169

)

(9.1

)

Net Income

9,629,468

10,387,333

(757,865

)

(7.3

)

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

2.81

$

3.03

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,429,443

3,425,837

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

QTD
Actual
Sep 2025

QTD
Actual
Sep 2024

Change

QTD
Actual
Sep 2025

QTD
Actual
Sep 2024

Change

QTD
Actual
Sep 2025

QTD
Actual
Sep 2024

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.78

6.74

0.04

767,229,639

727,277,984

39,951,654

13,117,997

12,328,763

789,234

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.78

6.74

0.04

767,229,639

727,277,984

39,951,654

13,117,997

12,328,763

789,234

Mortgage loans held for sale

7.25

7.68

(0.43

)

391,121

169,960

221,161

7,084

3,265

3,819

Deposits with banks

4.35

5.60

(1.25

)

16,564,658

12,034,365

4,530,292

181,534

169,371

12,163

Investment securities - taxable

2.29

2.52

(0.23

)

260,703,266

277,179,876

(16,476,611

)

1,493,302

1,743,435

(250,133

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.15

3.14

0.01

120,507,418

124,242,209

(3,734,790

)

750,573

770,502

(19,928

)

Total Earning Assets

5.37

5.31

0.06

1,165,396,101

1,140,904,395

24,491,706

15,550,491

15,015,335

535,156

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.51

0.52

(0.01

)

284,872,293

289,102,275

(4,229,983

)

364,748

375,432

(10,684

)

Savings and Money Market

1.04

0.84

0.20

319,911,224

303,992,824

15,918,399

840,013

645,331

194,682

Time deposits - Retail

3.66

3.75

(0.09

)

214,234,198

175,719,108

38,515,090

1,977,244

1,657,239

320,006

Time Deposits - Wholesale

-

5.21

(5.21

)

-

3,260,870

(3,260,870

)

-

42,740

(42,740

)

Total interest bearing deposits

1.54

1.40

0.14

819,017,714

772,075,077

46,942,637

3,182,005

2,720,742

461,264

Federal home Loan Bank advances

4.35

-

4.35

30,054,348

-

30,054,348

334,286

-

334,285

Other borrowings

4.16

4.54

(0.38

)

29,967,961

80,584,725

(50,616,764

)

318,507

935,047

(616,540

)

Total borrowed funds

4.26

4.54

(0.28

)

60,022,309

80,584,725

(20,562,416

)

652,793

935,048

(282,255

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.73

1.70

0.03

879,040,023

852,659,803

26,380,221

3,834,798

3,655,789

179,009

Net interest rate spread

3.64

3.61

0.03

11,715,692

11,359,545

356,147

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.37

)

(0.38

)

0.01

237,190,455

241,192,050

(4,001,595

)

Cost of funds

1.36

1.32

0.04

Net interest margin

4.07

4.04

0.02

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

YTD
Actual
Sep 2025

YTD
Actual
Sep 2024

Change

YTD
Actual
Sep 2025

YTD
Actual
Sep 2024

Change

YTD
Actual
Sep 2025

YTD
Actual
Sep 2024

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.69

6.50

0.19

747,654,567.00

708,709,938.00

38,944,629.00

37,407,104.00

34,501,945.00

2,905,159.00

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.69

6.50

0.19

747,654,567.00

708,709,938.00

38,944,629.00

37,407,104.00

34,501,945.00

2,905,159.00

Mortgage loans held for sale

6.89

7.39

(0.50

)

286,761.00

205,573.00

81,188.00

14,812.00

11,390.00

3,423.00

Deposits with banks

4.37

5.51

(1.14

)

17,479,962.00

22,477,610.00

(4,997,648.00

)

571,662.00

926,706.00

(355,044.00

)

Investment securities - taxable

2.30

2.51

(0.21

)

264,805,242.00

281,551,947.00

(16,746,706.00

)

4,570,851.00

5,296,419.00

(725,567.00

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.15

3.13

0.02

121,532,345.00

125,268,083.00

(3,735,738.00

)

2,267,291.00

2,325,411.00

(58,119.00

)

Total Earning Assets

5.27

5.12

0.15

1,151,758,876.00

1,138,213,151.00

13,545,725.00

44,831,721.00

43,061,870.00

1,769,851.00

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.49

0.47

0.02

296,407,113.00

293,232,305.00

3,174,808.00

1,080,266.00

1,034,411.00

45,855.00

Savings and Money Market

1.00

0.76

0.24

316,028,943.00

308,753,917.00

7,275,025.00

2,374,410.00

1,756,531.00

617,879.00

Time deposits - Retail

3.72

3.66

0.06

205,914,555.00

162,244,916.00

43,669,638.00

5,725,254.00

4,450,131.00

1,275,123.00

Time Deposits - Wholesale

-

5.21

(5.21

)

-

1,094,891.00

(1,094,891.00

)

-

42,740.00

(42,740.00

)

Total interest bearing deposits

1.50

1.27

0.23

818,350,611.00

765,326,030.00

53,024,581.00

9,179,929.00

7,283,812.00

1,896,117.00

Federal home Loan Bank advances

4.39

11.16

(6.77

)

21,095,238.00

4.00

21,095,234.00

701,935.00

-

701,935.00

Other borrowings

4.21

4.54

(0.33

)

30,373,464.00

80,072,153.00

(49,698,689.00

)

969,610.00

2,764,984.00

(1,795,375.00

)

Total borrowed funds

4.28

4.54

(0.26

)

51,468,702.00

80,072,157.00

(28,603,454.00

)

1,671,545.00

2,764,984.00

(1,093,440.00

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.66

1.58

0.08

869,819,313.00

845,398,186.00

24,421,127.00

10,851,474.00

10,048,797.00

802,677.00

Net interest rate spread

3.61

3.54

0.06

33,980,247.00

33,013,073.00

967,174.00

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.35

)

(0.36

)

0.01

234,489,955.00

247,189,146.00

(12,699,190.00

)

Cost of funds

1.31

1.22

0.09

Net interest margin

4.01

3.95

0.06

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios

For the Qtr
Ended
September 30, 2025

For the Qtr
Ended
June 30, 2025

For the Qtr
Ended
September 30, 2024

For the Nine
Months
Ended
September 30, 2025

For the Nine
Months
Ended
September 30, 2024

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets (ROA)

1.23

%

0.98

%

1.25

%

1.07

%

1.18

%

ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

1.40

%

1.29

%

1.45

%

1.31

%

1.36

%

Return on Average Equity (ROE)

16.36

%

13.33

%

18.99

%

14.66

%

18.19

%

ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

18.51

%

17.51

%

21.96

%

17.86

%

20.91

%

Earnings per Share

$

1.10

$

0.85

$

1.08

$

2.81

$

3.03

Net Interest Margin

4.07

%

4.08

%

4.04

%

4.01

%

3.95

%

Efficiency Ratio **

69.77

%

71.97

%

68.82

%

71.23

%

70.08

%

Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**

0.94

%

0.93

%

0.96

%

0.92

%

0.95

%

Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**

3.37

%

3.49

%

3.34

%

3.41

%

3.35

%

As of

As of

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

Bank Level Capital Ratios:

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.66% (Est.)

11.34

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

15.95% (Est.)

16.25

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.95% (Est.)

16.25

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.98% (Est.)

17.35

%

Company:

Tangible Equity / Total Assets

7.67

%

6.55

%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

27.26

$

22.89

Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:

For the Qtr
Ended
September 30, 2025

For the Qtr
Ended
June 30, 2025

For the Qtr
Ended
September 30, 2024

For the Nine
Months
Ended
September 30, 2025

For the Nine
Months
Ended
September 30, 2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$

3,777,235

$

2,926,582

$

3,706,103

$

9,629,468

$

10,387,333

Provision for Loan Lossess

(338,538

)

309,953

(293,270

)

6,592

(822,577

)

Net (Gain) Loss on OREO

50,180

47,907

103,368

195,443

293,082

Net (Gain) Loss on Securities

-

-

-

-

-

Non-recurring Expenses

-

-

-

-

-

Income Tax Expense

785,308

558,610

769,321

1,898,175

2,088,344

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income

$

4,274,185

$

3,843,052

$

4,285,522

$

11,729,678

$

11,946,182

** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/jd-bancshares-inc.-reports-financial-results-for-q3-2025-1090877

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.