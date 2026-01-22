JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2025 and Chairman Succession

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025.
Net income is $3,232,870 or $0.94 per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3,777,235 or $1.10 per share for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $3,245,496 or $0.95 per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $4,382,523, reflecting an increase of $108,338 compared to $4,274,185 for the linked quarter, and an increase of $455,822 compared to $3,926,701 in the prior year quarter. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The increase in PTPPI between the current and linked quarter is primarily due to higher levels of net interest income and lower non-interest expenses, and the increase between the current and prior year quarter is attributable to higher net interest income and non-interest income, offset by higher non-interest expense.
For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, net income is $12,862,338 or $3.75 per share compared to $13,632,825 or $3.98 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current twelve-month period is $16,112,203 reflecting a 1.51% increase from $15,872,880 for the prior year. The increase is attributable to a 4.40% increase in net interest income which is slightly offset by a 4.00% increase in non-interest expense.
Paul Brummett, II, CEO commented, "Our team, our commitment to "Community," and our disciplined strategy execution led to successful results for 2025. As we move forward into 2026, we will continue to build the infrastructure to serve our new markets and enhance services in our existing markets. During 2025, we were honored to be recognized as one of the best banks in the country to work for by the American Banker magazine. Overall, I am pleased with the performance of the Company and our team's commitment to being "Louisiana's Community Bank.""
Asset Quality
Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of December 31, 2025, total $1.8 million or 0.23% of total gross loans compared to $2.9 million or 0.40% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $6.8 million at December 31, 2025, from $7.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $3.9 million from $5.4 million at year-end 2024 and OREO is currently $2,951,000 compared to $2,205,000. There are no repossessed assets at December 31, 2025 or at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.
The Bank recorded a provision of $116,000 to its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in the current quarter compared to releasing $339,000 in the linked quarter and a provision of $146,000 for the prior year quarter. The ACL is $8.9 million at December 31, 2025, or 1.15% of total loans compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.26% of total loans. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $405,000, $40,000 for the linked quarter and $78,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024 are $440,000 and $250,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the current quarter is $11.8 million, reflecting an increase of $62,000 compared to $11.7 million for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025. The current quarter results reflect an increase of $973,000 over the $10.8 million reported for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2024. Comparing net interest income for the December and September quarters, the increase is primarily due to lower volume and rate on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income between the current and prior year quarter is due to higher volume and yield on earning assets and lower volume of interest-bearing liabilities.
Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $15.4 million compared to $15.6 million for the linked and $14.6 million for prior year quarters. Interest income on loans is $13.0 million, $13.1 million and $11.9 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Average loans outstanding are $768.1 million for Q4 2025, $767.2 million for Q3 2025 and $729.4 million for Q4 2024. The yield on loans decreased to 6.74% in the current quarter from 6.78% in linked quarter and increased from 6.52% for the prior year quarter. As other earning assets have been used to support loan growth over the past twelve months, interest income from interest-bearing deposits at banks and investment securities have experienced declines from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.
Total interest expense is $3.7 million, $3.8 million and $3.8 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $3.2 million in Q4 and Q3 2025, and $2.9 million in Q4 2024. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.65% for the current quarter, 1.73% for the linked quarter and 1.74% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $834.6 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $15.6 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $48.5 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $453,000 in the current quarter compared to $653,000 in the linked quarter and $924,000 in the prior year quarter. The decrease in interest expense from borrowings compared to the linked quarter is due to a decrease in the volume and rates on borrowings, while the decrease compared to the prior year quarter is due only to a decrease in the volume of those borrowings. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.30% for the current period compared to 1.36% for Q3 2025 and 1.37% for Q4 2024.
Net interest income for the current twelve-month period is $45.8 million compared to $43.8 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $60.3 million producing a yield of 5.29% compared to $57.7 million and a yield of 5.13% a year ago. The increase in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $14.4 million and the 16 basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in a $2.6 million increase in interest income from earning assets. Total interest expense increased from $13.8 million and cost of interest-bearing funds of 1.62% for the prior year period to $14.5 million and 1.66% for the current twelve-month period. The higher interest expense is due to the 4 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing funds. The total cost of funds is currently 1.31% compared to 1.26% for the prior year.
The net interest margin is 4.09% for the current quarter compared to 4.07% in the linked quarter and 3.83% for the prior year quarter. For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, net interest margin increased by 11 basis points to 4.03% from 3.92%.
We continue to strive to improve our loan to deposit ratio, transitioning lower yielding assets into higher yielding asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has decreased from 70.7% at December 31, 2024, to 68.94% at December 31, 2025, due to deposit growth that outpaced loan growth over that period.
Non-Interest Income
Total non-interest income is $2.9 million for the current and linked quarters and $2.8 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.1 million for all reported quarters. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions, which is $1.2 million for all compared quarters. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $712,000 in the current quarter compared to $752,000 in the linked quarter and $703,000 in the prior year quarter.
Higher mortgage rates continue to negatively impact the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages is $127,000 for the current quarter compared to $115,000 for Q3 2025 and $85,000 for Q4 2024.
Other non-interest income is $618,000 for the current quarter compared to $625,000 for the linked quarter and $595,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $380,000, $332,000 and $311,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. The current quarter includes $8,000 of non-recurring, non-operating revenue items.
Non-interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, is $11.2 million, compared to $11.1 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees declined by $247,000 to $8.4 million from $8.6 million and were negatively impacted by a $164,000 decrease in NSF revenue and a $28,000 decline in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans is $415,000 compared to $382,000 in the prior year, and other non-interest income is $2.4 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year. Other non-interest income for the current twelve-month period is positively impacted by a $319,000 increase in trust and brokerage revenue.
Non-Interest Expense
Total non-interest expense is $10.3 million for the current quarter, $10.4 million for the linked quarter and $9.8 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expense and is $5.6 million for the current quarter, $5.9 million for the linked quarter, and $5.3 million for the prior year quarter.
Occupancy expense is $1.4 million for both the current and linked quarters and $1.5 million for the prior year quarter.
Data processing expense is $1.3 million for the current quarter, $1.2 million in the linked quarter and $866,000 for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expense totals $350,000 for the current quarter and $374,000 for the linked quarter compared to $349,000 for the December 2024 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $1.8 million for Q4 2025 and $1.6 million for Q3 2025 and $1.7 million for Q4 2024. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expense are net losses on the sale of OREO of $52,000, $50,000 and $94,000 for each of the comparative quarters.
Non-interest expense for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, is $41.0 million compared to $39.5 million for the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy, advertising and public relations, and data processing are partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest expense. Net losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior twelve-month periods is $247,000 and $387,000, respectively.
Income tax expense is $983,000 for the current quarter compared to $785,000 for the linked quarter and $441,000 for the December 31, 2024 quarter. The effective tax rate is 23.31%, 17.21% and 11.97% for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $2.9 million with an effective rate of 18.30% compared to $2.5 million and 15.65% for the prior year twelve-month period.
Balance Sheet
Total assets are $1.3 billion at December 31, 2025, and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2024. In the twelve months since December 31, 2024, the Company has experienced new net loan growth of $45.1 million.
Total deposits increased by $91.6 million through December 31, 2025. The largest increase occurred in time deposits, which increased $30.5 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits, savings and money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand accounts experienced year-to-date increases of $27.5 million, $23.0 million, and $10.6 million, respectively.
Stockholders' equity increased by $20.6 million to $103.1 million at December 31, 2025, from $82.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to year-to-date earnings of $12.9 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $11.7 million, partially offset by dividends paid to common shareholders of $4.1 million.
Tangible book value per common share is $28.88 at December 31, 2025 compared to $22.89 at December 31, 2024.
Key Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (ROA) declined to 1.05% for the current quarter compared to 1.23% for the linked quarter and 1.08% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 12.93%, 16.36% and 14.54% for the three comparative quarters ended December 2025, September 2025 and December 2024, respectively. ROA and ROE for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024 is 1.07% and 1.16%, and 14.18% and 17.16%, respectively.
Chairman Succession
The Company announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on January 20, 2026, that Dr. Daryl V. Burckel has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of JD Bancshares, Inc. and JD Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, effective February 1, 2026. Dr. Burckel will succeed long-time Chairman Dan L. Donald, Jr., who announced his intention to retire as Chairman, effective January 31, 2026. Mr. Donald intends to continue his service as a director of the Company and JD Bank and to stand for re-election to both boards.
Mr. Donald has served as a director of the Company and JD Bank since 1979, and as Chairman of the Board of the Company and JD Bank since 2011 and 2010, respectively. Mr. Donald also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and JD Bank from 1996-2012 and then again in 2019, and his long and storied history with the bank dates back almost 65 years to his days as a teller at age 16.
"My decision to step down as Chairman reflects my confidence in the strong bench of directors and senior management that we have developed over the years," stated Chairman Donald. "While I am retiring as Chairman, my commitment to JD Bancshares remains unwavering, and I intend to stay actively involved as a director for many years to come. My family will also continue to be principal shareholders. However, it's time to pass the torch to new leadership at the Board level, and I can't think of a more capable successor. Daryl has demonstrated a commitment to our markets for decades, shown strength and vision in leadership over his tenure as President of McNeese State University and has been an active and engaged member of our Board for more than 15 years."
"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of active and diverse board members who share a vision of an organization committed to the values of community banking, capable of adapting in an evolving financial services industry, and focused on delivering an attractive return to our shareholders," said incoming Chairman Burckel. "As a Board, we view this transition not as a change in direction, but as a continuation of the long-held principles that have made JD Bank a strong and reliable partner for the many businesses, professionals and consumers who are based in or serve our markets."
Dr. Burckel has served as a director of the Company and JD Bank since 2009 and currently serves as Chair of the bank's Investment/Asset Liability (ALCO) Committee and its Trust Committee. A long-time resident of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Dr. Burckel serves as a Professor of Accounting in the McNeese State University College of Business and holds the Arthur Hollins Professorship in Accounting. He has over 39 years of higher education and industry experience. In July 2017, Dr. Burckel was selected as the seventh president of McNeese State University and served seven years through June 2024. Prior to assuming the presidency, he served the university as an administrator and professor in the College of Business.
As President of McNeese State University, he was responsible for the mission of educating, preparing and developing the future work force for southwest Louisiana's economy. During his tenure, he was integrally involved in leading the university through a number of critical challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of virtual learning environments, and four declared natural disasters occurring within one year, which resulted in $280 million in property damage to the campus, unprecedented damage to the Lake Charles community and significant disruptions to university enrollment. Forged by these events, Dr. Burckel and his administration worked collaboratively with federal, state and local government officials to secure political support and funding, renovated and transformed the McNeese campus, refocused its mission and positioned the university for growth in succeeding years.
Dr. Burckel is a graduate of McNeese State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration, and Mississippi State University, where he earned his PhD in Accounting. He attended McNeese on a football scholarship where he was starting middle linebacker for the Cowboys on two Southland Conference championship teams. He was awarded one of four national NCAA-Postgraduate Scholarships that he used to earn his MBA, and he is a member of the McNeese Hall of Fame. Dr. Burckel is also a veteran of the United States Army Reserve, where he served honorably in Operation Desert Storm.
Dr. Burckel started his academic career at McNeese in 1986 and later held faculty positions at the University of New Orleans and Mississippi State University. He rejoined the McNeese faculty in 1992, and he served as head of the McNeese Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics.
Dr. Burckel is also a certified public accountant and a certified valuation analyst and his areas of expertise include financial analysis, business valuation of closely-held business interests, and taxation. He has performed extensive consulting work for local and state governmental agencies, small businesses and companies, and served as a member of numerous boards and professional organizations, including the Lake Charles Harbor & Terminal District, the Louisiana Land Trust, the Louisiana Housing Corporation and the Council for a Better Louisiana.
Daryl and wife, Mary, have been married for forty-five years and have two daughters and four grandchildren.
About JD Bancshares, Inc.
JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two loan and deposit production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.
JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
For more information contact:
Paul Brummett, II (CEO) (337) 246-5395
Jared Doucet (CFO) (337) 246-5409
Website: www.jdbank.com
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
Actual
Actual
$ Variance
% Variance
Assets
Cash and due from banks
24,531,382
23,114,444
1,416,938
6.1
Interest bearing deposits with banks
47,810,267
35,765,026
12,045,241
33.7
Investment Securities - Taxable
220,454,338
223,870,862
(3,416,524
)
(1.5
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
122,277,394
122,992,133
(714,739
)
(0.6
)
Mortgage loans held for sale
633,782
321,983
311,799
96.8
Loans, net of unearned income
771,115,361
726,030,139
45,085,222
6.2
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(8,893,255
)
(9,121,621
)
228,366
(2.5
)
Premises and equipment, net
29,150,334
21,017,630
8,132,704
38.7
Accrued interest receivable
5,123,565
4,983,070
140,495
2.8
Other real estate
2,950,546
2,204,968
745,578
33.8
Other assets
42,989,593
45,491,024
(2,501,431
)
(5.5
)
Total Assets
1,258,143,307
1,196,669,658
61,473,649
5.1
Liabilities
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits
234,684,101
224,044,996
10,639,105
4.7
Interest bearing demand deposits
339,233,118
311,787,150
27,445,968
8.8
Savings and Money Market Deposits
324,205,335
301,157,091
23,048,244
7.7
Time Deposits - Retail
220,393,058
189,885,577
30,507,481
16.1
Total Deposits
1,118,515,612
1,026,874,814
91,640,798
8.9
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
6,634,247
7,473,393
(839,146
)
(11.2
)
Other Borrowings
29,873,430
79,819,027
(49,945,597
)
(62.6
)
Total Liabilities
1,155,023,289
1,114,167,234
40,856,055
3.7
Equity
Common stock
21,412,156
21,381,956
30,200
0.1
Capital surplus
10,320,490
10,267,070
53,420
0.5
Retained earnings
97,093,150
88,214,577
8,878,573
10.1
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(25,121,300
)
(36,798,274
)
11,676,974
(31.7
)
Less: unearned stock awards
(584,478
)
(562,905
)
(21,573
)
3.8
Total Equity
103,120,018
82,502,424
20,617,594
25.0
Total Liabilities & Equity
1,258,143,307
1,196,669,658
61,473,649
5.1
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
QTD
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
QTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
13,038,676
13,117,997
(79,321
)
(0.6
)
11,948,621
1,090,055
9.1
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
5,015
7,084
(2,069
)
(29.2
)
2,948
2,067
70.1
Interest on deposits with banks
168,738
181,534
(12,796
)
(7.0
)
241,293
(72,555
)
(30.1
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
1,452,225
1,493,302
(41,077
)
(2.8
)
1,643,483
(191,258
)
(11.6
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
776,339
750,573
25,766
3.4
769,027
7,312
1.0
Total Interest Income
15,440,993
15,550,490
(109,497
)
(0.7
)
14,605,372
835,621
5.7
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
373,679
364,748
8,931
2.4
373,234
445
0.1
Savings and Money Market Deposits
857,851
840,013
17,838
2.1
711,477
146,374
20.6
Time Deposits - Retail
1,978,606
1,977,244
1,362
0.1
1,774,820
203,786
11.5
Time Deposits - Wholesale
-
-
-
-
16,384
(16,384
)
(100.0
)
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
3,210,136
3,182,005
28,131
0.9
2,875,915
334,221
11.6
FHLB Advances
135,570
334,286
(198,716
)
(59.4
)
-
135,570
-
Interest on other borrowings
317,482
318,507
(1,025
)
(0.3
)
924,461
(606,979
)
(65.7
)
Total Interest Expense
3,663,188
3,834,798
(171,610
)
(4.5
)
3,800,376
(137,188
)
(3.6
)
Net Interest Income
11,777,805
11,715,692
62,113
0.5
10,804,996
972,809
9.0
Provision for credit losses
115,842
(338,538
)
454,380
(134.2
)
145,660
(29,818
)
(20.5
)
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
11,661,963
12,054,230
(392,267
)
(3.3
)
10,659,336
1,002,627
9.4
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
2,136,242
2,142,126
(5,884
)
(0.3
)
2,100,515
35,727
1.7
Mortgage loan and related fees
127,296
114,608
12,688
11.1
85,339
41,957
49.2
Other noninterest income
617,651
625,020
(7,369
)
(1.2
)
595,278
22,373
3.8
Total Non Interest Income
2,881,189
2,881,754
(565
)
(0.0
)
2,781,132
100,057
3.6
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
5,553,550
5,861,841
(308,291
)
(5.3
)
5,309,295
244,255
4.6
Occupancy
1,363,216
1,350,181
13,035
1.0
1,525,873
(162,657
)
(10.7
)
Advertising and public relations
350,464
374,451
(23,987
)
(6.4
)
349,012
1,452
0.4
Data Processing
1,283,432
1,218,953
64,479
5.3
865,519
417,913
48.3
Other noninterest expense
1,777,021
1,568,015
209,006
13.3
1,703,802
73,219
4.3
Total Non Interest Expense
10,327,683
10,373,441
(45,758
)
(0.4
)
9,753,501
574,182
5.9
Income Before Taxes
4,215,469
4,562,543
(347,074
)
(7.6
)
3,686,967
528,502
14.3
Income taxes
982,599
785,308
197,291
25.1
441,471
541,128
122.6
Net Income
3,232,870
3,777,235
(544,365
)
(14.4
)
3,245,496
(12,626
)
(0.4
)
Per common share data:
Earnings
$
0.94
$
1.10
$
0.95
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,433,035
3,433,113
3,428,159
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
YTD
YTD
$ Variance
% Variance
Interest Income
Interest on Loans
50,445,780
46,450,566
3,995,214
8.6
Mortgage Loans Held For Sale
19,828
14,338
5,490
38.3
Interest on deposits with banks
740,399
1,167,996
(427,597
)
(36.6
)
Investment Securities - Taxable
6,023,076
6,939,902
(916,826
)
(13.2
)
Investment Securities - Tax-exempt
3,043,631
3,094,438
(50,807
)
(1.6
)
Total Interest Income
60,272,714
57,667,240
2,605,474
4.5
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits
1,453,944
1,407,645
46,299
3.3
Savings and Money Market Deposits
3,232,261
2,468,008
764,253
31.0
Time Deposits - Retail
7,703,860
6,224,951
1,478,909
23.8
Time Deposits - Wholesale
-
59,123
(59,123
)
(100.0
)
Total Interest Expense on Deposits
12,390,065
10,159,727
2,230,338
22.0
FHLB Advances
837,505
-
837,505
-
Interest on other borrowings
1,287,092
3,689,445
(2,402,353
)
(65.1
)
Total Interest Expense
14,514,662
13,849,172
665,490
4.8
Net Interest Income
45,758,052
43,818,068
1,939,984
4.4
Provision for credit losses
122,435
(676,917
)
799,352
(118.1
)
Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses
45,635,617
44,494,985
1,140,632
2.6
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees
8,352,640
8,599,955
(247,315
)
(2.9
)
Mortgage loan and related fees
415,354
382,387
32,967
8.6
Other noninterest income
2,389,385
2,162,750
226,635
10.5
Total Non Interest Income
11,157,379
11,145,092
12,287
0.1
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
22,792,877
21,575,502
1,217,375
5.6
Occupancy
5,520,439
5,483,226
37,213
0.7
Advertising and public relations
1,463,863
1,451,727
12,136
0.8
Data Processing
4,764,059
4,365,963
398,096
9.1
Other noninterest expense
6,508,646
6,601,019
(92,373
)
(1.4
)
Total Non Interest Expense
41,049,884
39,477,437
1,572,447
4.0
Income Before Taxes
15,743,112
16,162,640
(419,528
)
(2.6
)
Income taxes
2,880,774
2,529,815
350,959
13.9
Net Income
12,862,338
13,632,825
(770,487
)
(5.7
)
Per common share data:
Earnings
$
3.75
$
3.98
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
3,430,847
3,426,420
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
QTD
QTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.74
6.52
0.22
768,052,576
729,435,925
38,616,651
13,038,676
11,948,621
1,090,055
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.74
6.52
0.22
768,052,576
729,435,925
38,616,651
13,038,676
11,948,621
1,090,055
Mortgage loans held for sale
5.93
6.33
(0.40
)
338,365
186,300
152,065
5,015
2,948
2,067
Deposits with banks
3.84
4.66
(0.82
)
17,439,157
20,608,787
(3,169,629
)
168,653
241,293
(72,640
)
Investment securities - taxable
2.27
2.40
(0.13
)
256,454,762
273,815,496
(17,360,734
)
1,452,225
1,643,483
(191,258
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.22
3.15
0.07
121,966,959
123,534,382
(1,567,422
)
776,339
769,027
7,312
Total Earning Assets
5.34
5.14
0.20
1,164,251,819
1,147,580,889
16,670,930
15,440,908
14,605,373
835,535
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
0.51
0.50
0.01
292,291,366
297,271,702
(4,980,336
)
373,679
373,234
444
Savings and Money Market
1.06
0.93
0.13
320,733,627
302,809,143
17,924,484
857,851
711,477
146,374
Time deposits - Retail
3.54
3.83
(0.29
)
221,547,691
184,405,638
37,142,053
1,978,606
1,774,820
203,786
Time Deposits - Wholesale
-
3.98
(3.98
)
-
1,636,133
(1,636,133
)
-
16,384
(16,384
)
Total interest bearing deposits
1.53
1.46
0.07
834,572,684
786,122,616
48,450,067
3,210,136
2,875,915
334,221
Federal home Loan Bank advances
4.08
-
4.08
13,010,870
-
13,010,870
135,570
-
135,570
Other borrowings
4.15
4.53
(0.38
)
29,903,818
79,921,773
(50,017,954
)
317,482
924,461
(606,979
)
Total borrowed funds
4.13
4.53
(0.40
)
42,914,688
79,921,773
(37,007,085
)
453,052
924,461
(471,409
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.65
1.74
(0.09
)
877,487,371
866,044,389
11,442,982
3,663,188
3,800,377
(137,189
)
Net interest rate spread
3.69
3.40
0.29
11,777,720
10,804,997
972,724
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.35
)
(0.37
)
0.02
239,041,037
230,828,663
8,212,373
Cost of funds
1.30
1.37
(0.07
)
Net interest margin
4.09
3.83
0.27
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Margin Analysis Compare
Average Yield and Rate
Average Funds
Interest Income/Expense
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
YTD
YTD
Change
Earning Assets
Loans
6.70
6.51
0.19
752,795,983
713,919,749
38,876,234
50,445,780
46,450,566
3,995,213
Loan fees
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loans with fees
6.70
6.51
0.19
752,795,983
713,919,749
38,876,234
50,445,780
46,450,566
3,995,213
Mortgage loans held for sale
6.61
7.14
(0.53
)
299,768
200,728
99,040
19,828
14,338
5,490
Deposits with banks
4.24
5.31
(1.07
)
17,469,677
22,007,851
(4,538,174
)
740,399
1,167,996
(427,597
)
Investment securities - taxable
2.29
2.48
(0.19
)
262,700,463
279,607,266
(16,906,803
)
6,023,076
6,939,902
(916,826
)
Investment securities - tax-exempt
3.17
3.14
0.03
121,641,892
124,832,289
(3,190,397
)
3,043,631
3,094,438
(50,808
)
Total Earning Assets
5.29
5.13
0.16
1,154,907,782
1,140,567,883
14,339,899
60,272,714
57,667,241
2,605,473
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand
0.49
0.48
0.01
295,369,720
294,247,673
1,122,047
1,453,944
1,407,645
46,299
Savings and Money Market
1.02
0.80
0.22
317,214,781
307,259,602
9,955,178
3,232,261
2,468,008
764,252
Time deposits - Retail
3.67
3.71
(0.04
)
209,854,962
167,815,371
42,039,591
7,703,860
6,224,951
1,478,909
Time Deposits - Wholesale
-
4.80
(4.80
)
-
1,230,941
(1,230,941
)
-
59,123
(59,123
)
Total interest bearing deposits
1.51
1.32
0.19
822,439,462
770,553,587
51,885,875
12,390,065
10,159,728
2,230,337
Federal home Loan Bank advances
4.33
11.16
(6.83
)
19,057,534
3
19,057,532
837,505
-
837,505
Other borrowings
4.20
4.53
(0.33
)
30,255,088
80,034,352
(49,779,265
)
1,287,092
3,689,445
(2,402,354
)
Total borrowed funds
4.25
4.53
(0.28
)
49,312,622
80,034,355
(30,721,733
)
2,124,597
3,689,446
(1,564,849
)
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1.66
1.62
0.04
871,752,084
850,587,942
21,164,142
14,514,662
13,849,173
665,489
Net interest rate spread
3.63
3.51
0.12
45,758,052
43,818,067
1,939,985
Effect of non-interest bearing deposits
(0.35
)
(0.36
)
0.01
235,637,077
243,076,675
(7,439,598
)
Cost of funds
1.31
1.26
0.05
Net interest margin
4.03
3.92
0.12
JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Financial Ratios
For the Twelve
For the Twelve
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Performance Ratios
Return on Average Assets (ROA)
1.05
%
1.23
%
1.08
%
1.07
%
1.16
%
ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
1.42
%
1.40
%
1.31
%
1.34
%
1.35
%
Return on Average Equity (ROE)
12.93
%
16.36
%
14.54
%
14.18
%
17.16
%
ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income
17.52
%
18.51
%
17.59
%
17.77
%
19.98
%
Earnings per Share
$
0.94
$
1.10
$
0.95
$
3.75
$
3.98
Net Interest Margin
4.09
%
4.07
%
3.83
%
4.03
%
3.92
%
Efficiency Ratio **
69.13
%
69.77
%
70.04
%
70.69
%
70.07
%
Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**
0.93
%
0.94
%
0.93
%
0.93
%
0.94
%
Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**
3.33
%
3.37
%
3.22
%
3.39
%
3.31
%
As of
As of
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Bank Level Capital Ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
11.73% (Est.)
11.34
%
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
16.31% (Est.)
16.25
%
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
16.31% (Est.)
16.25
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.35% (Est.)
17.35
%
Company:
Tangible Equity / Total Assets
7.86
%
6.55
%
Tangible Book Value per Share
$
28.88
$
22.89
Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:
For the Twelve
For the Twelve
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
For the Qtr
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Net Income (GAAP)
$
3,232,870
$
3,777,235
$
3,245,496
$
12,862,338
$
13,632,825
Provision for Loan Lossess
115,842
(338,538
)
145,660
122,435
(676,917
)
Net (Gain) Loss on OREO
51,212
50,180
94,074
246,656
387,157
Net (Gain) Loss on Securities
-
-
-
-
-
Non-recurring Expenses
-
-
-
-
-
Income Tax Expense
982,599
785,308
441,471
2,880,774
2,529,815
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income
$
4,382,523
$
4,274,185
$
3,926,701
$
16,112,203
$
15,872,880
** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio
