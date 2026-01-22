Anzeige
JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2025 and Chairman Succession

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025.

Net income is $3,232,870 or $0.94 per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3,777,235 or $1.10 per share for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $3,245,496 or $0.95 per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $4,382,523, reflecting an increase of $108,338 compared to $4,274,185 for the linked quarter, and an increase of $455,822 compared to $3,926,701 in the prior year quarter. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The increase in PTPPI between the current and linked quarter is primarily due to higher levels of net interest income and lower non-interest expenses, and the increase between the current and prior year quarter is attributable to higher net interest income and non-interest income, offset by higher non-interest expense.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, net income is $12,862,338 or $3.75 per share compared to $13,632,825 or $3.98 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current twelve-month period is $16,112,203 reflecting a 1.51% increase from $15,872,880 for the prior year. The increase is attributable to a 4.40% increase in net interest income which is slightly offset by a 4.00% increase in non-interest expense.

Paul Brummett, II, CEO commented, "Our team, our commitment to "Community," and our disciplined strategy execution led to successful results for 2025. As we move forward into 2026, we will continue to build the infrastructure to serve our new markets and enhance services in our existing markets. During 2025, we were honored to be recognized as one of the best banks in the country to work for by the American Banker magazine. Overall, I am pleased with the performance of the Company and our team's commitment to being "Louisiana's Community Bank.""

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of December 31, 2025, total $1.8 million or 0.23% of total gross loans compared to $2.9 million or 0.40% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $6.8 million at December 31, 2025, from $7.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $3.9 million from $5.4 million at year-end 2024 and OREO is currently $2,951,000 compared to $2,205,000. There are no repossessed assets at December 31, 2025 or at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

The Bank recorded a provision of $116,000 to its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in the current quarter compared to releasing $339,000 in the linked quarter and a provision of $146,000 for the prior year quarter. The ACL is $8.9 million at December 31, 2025, or 1.15% of total loans compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.26% of total loans. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $405,000, $40,000 for the linked quarter and $78,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024 are $440,000 and $250,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the current quarter is $11.8 million, reflecting an increase of $62,000 compared to $11.7 million for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025. The current quarter results reflect an increase of $973,000 over the $10.8 million reported for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2024. Comparing net interest income for the December and September quarters, the increase is primarily due to lower volume and rate on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income between the current and prior year quarter is due to higher volume and yield on earning assets and lower volume of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $15.4 million compared to $15.6 million for the linked and $14.6 million for prior year quarters. Interest income on loans is $13.0 million, $13.1 million and $11.9 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Average loans outstanding are $768.1 million for Q4 2025, $767.2 million for Q3 2025 and $729.4 million for Q4 2024. The yield on loans decreased to 6.74% in the current quarter from 6.78% in linked quarter and increased from 6.52% for the prior year quarter. As other earning assets have been used to support loan growth over the past twelve months, interest income from interest-bearing deposits at banks and investment securities have experienced declines from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.

Total interest expense is $3.7 million, $3.8 million and $3.8 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $3.2 million in Q4 and Q3 2025, and $2.9 million in Q4 2024. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.65% for the current quarter, 1.73% for the linked quarter and 1.74% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $834.6 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $15.6 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $48.5 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $453,000 in the current quarter compared to $653,000 in the linked quarter and $924,000 in the prior year quarter. The decrease in interest expense from borrowings compared to the linked quarter is due to a decrease in the volume and rates on borrowings, while the decrease compared to the prior year quarter is due only to a decrease in the volume of those borrowings. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.30% for the current period compared to 1.36% for Q3 2025 and 1.37% for Q4 2024.

Net interest income for the current twelve-month period is $45.8 million compared to $43.8 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $60.3 million producing a yield of 5.29% compared to $57.7 million and a yield of 5.13% a year ago. The increase in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $14.4 million and the 16 basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in a $2.6 million increase in interest income from earning assets. Total interest expense increased from $13.8 million and cost of interest-bearing funds of 1.62% for the prior year period to $14.5 million and 1.66% for the current twelve-month period. The higher interest expense is due to the 4 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing funds. The total cost of funds is currently 1.31% compared to 1.26% for the prior year.

The net interest margin is 4.09% for the current quarter compared to 4.07% in the linked quarter and 3.83% for the prior year quarter. For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, net interest margin increased by 11 basis points to 4.03% from 3.92%.

We continue to strive to improve our loan to deposit ratio, transitioning lower yielding assets into higher yielding asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has decreased from 70.7% at December 31, 2024, to 68.94% at December 31, 2025, due to deposit growth that outpaced loan growth over that period.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income is $2.9 million for the current and linked quarters and $2.8 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.1 million for all reported quarters. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions, which is $1.2 million for all compared quarters. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $712,000 in the current quarter compared to $752,000 in the linked quarter and $703,000 in the prior year quarter.

Higher mortgage rates continue to negatively impact the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages is $127,000 for the current quarter compared to $115,000 for Q3 2025 and $85,000 for Q4 2024.

Other non-interest income is $618,000 for the current quarter compared to $625,000 for the linked quarter and $595,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $380,000, $332,000 and $311,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. The current quarter includes $8,000 of non-recurring, non-operating revenue items.

Non-interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, is $11.2 million, compared to $11.1 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees declined by $247,000 to $8.4 million from $8.6 million and were negatively impacted by a $164,000 decrease in NSF revenue and a $28,000 decline in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans is $415,000 compared to $382,000 in the prior year, and other non-interest income is $2.4 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year. Other non-interest income for the current twelve-month period is positively impacted by a $319,000 increase in trust and brokerage revenue.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense is $10.3 million for the current quarter, $10.4 million for the linked quarter and $9.8 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expense and is $5.6 million for the current quarter, $5.9 million for the linked quarter, and $5.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Occupancy expense is $1.4 million for both the current and linked quarters and $1.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Data processing expense is $1.3 million for the current quarter, $1.2 million in the linked quarter and $866,000 for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expense totals $350,000 for the current quarter and $374,000 for the linked quarter compared to $349,000 for the December 2024 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $1.8 million for Q4 2025 and $1.6 million for Q3 2025 and $1.7 million for Q4 2024. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expense are net losses on the sale of OREO of $52,000, $50,000 and $94,000 for each of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest expense for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, is $41.0 million compared to $39.5 million for the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy, advertising and public relations, and data processing are partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest expense. Net losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior twelve-month periods is $247,000 and $387,000, respectively.

Income tax expense is $983,000 for the current quarter compared to $785,000 for the linked quarter and $441,000 for the December 31, 2024 quarter. The effective tax rate is 23.31%, 17.21% and 11.97% for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $2.9 million with an effective rate of 18.30% compared to $2.5 million and 15.65% for the prior year twelve-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets are $1.3 billion at December 31, 2025, and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2024. In the twelve months since December 31, 2024, the Company has experienced new net loan growth of $45.1 million.

Total deposits increased by $91.6 million through December 31, 2025. The largest increase occurred in time deposits, which increased $30.5 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits, savings and money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand accounts experienced year-to-date increases of $27.5 million, $23.0 million, and $10.6 million, respectively.

Stockholders' equity increased by $20.6 million to $103.1 million at December 31, 2025, from $82.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to year-to-date earnings of $12.9 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $11.7 million, partially offset by dividends paid to common shareholders of $4.1 million.

Tangible book value per common share is $28.88 at December 31, 2025 compared to $22.89 at December 31, 2024.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) declined to 1.05% for the current quarter compared to 1.23% for the linked quarter and 1.08% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 12.93%, 16.36% and 14.54% for the three comparative quarters ended December 2025, September 2025 and December 2024, respectively. ROA and ROE for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024 is 1.07% and 1.16%, and 14.18% and 17.16%, respectively.

Chairman Succession

The Company announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on January 20, 2026, that Dr. Daryl V. Burckel has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of JD Bancshares, Inc. and JD Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, effective February 1, 2026. Dr. Burckel will succeed long-time Chairman Dan L. Donald, Jr., who announced his intention to retire as Chairman, effective January 31, 2026. Mr. Donald intends to continue his service as a director of the Company and JD Bank and to stand for re-election to both boards.

Mr. Donald has served as a director of the Company and JD Bank since 1979, and as Chairman of the Board of the Company and JD Bank since 2011 and 2010, respectively. Mr. Donald also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and JD Bank from 1996-2012 and then again in 2019, and his long and storied history with the bank dates back almost 65 years to his days as a teller at age 16.

"My decision to step down as Chairman reflects my confidence in the strong bench of directors and senior management that we have developed over the years," stated Chairman Donald. "While I am retiring as Chairman, my commitment to JD Bancshares remains unwavering, and I intend to stay actively involved as a director for many years to come. My family will also continue to be principal shareholders. However, it's time to pass the torch to new leadership at the Board level, and I can't think of a more capable successor. Daryl has demonstrated a commitment to our markets for decades, shown strength and vision in leadership over his tenure as President of McNeese State University and has been an active and engaged member of our Board for more than 15 years."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of active and diverse board members who share a vision of an organization committed to the values of community banking, capable of adapting in an evolving financial services industry, and focused on delivering an attractive return to our shareholders," said incoming Chairman Burckel. "As a Board, we view this transition not as a change in direction, but as a continuation of the long-held principles that have made JD Bank a strong and reliable partner for the many businesses, professionals and consumers who are based in or serve our markets."

Dr. Burckel has served as a director of the Company and JD Bank since 2009 and currently serves as Chair of the bank's Investment/Asset Liability (ALCO) Committee and its Trust Committee. A long-time resident of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Dr. Burckel serves as a Professor of Accounting in the McNeese State University College of Business and holds the Arthur Hollins Professorship in Accounting. He has over 39 years of higher education and industry experience. In July 2017, Dr. Burckel was selected as the seventh president of McNeese State University and served seven years through June 2024. Prior to assuming the presidency, he served the university as an administrator and professor in the College of Business.

As President of McNeese State University, he was responsible for the mission of educating, preparing and developing the future work force for southwest Louisiana's economy. During his tenure, he was integrally involved in leading the university through a number of critical challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of virtual learning environments, and four declared natural disasters occurring within one year, which resulted in $280 million in property damage to the campus, unprecedented damage to the Lake Charles community and significant disruptions to university enrollment. Forged by these events, Dr. Burckel and his administration worked collaboratively with federal, state and local government officials to secure political support and funding, renovated and transformed the McNeese campus, refocused its mission and positioned the university for growth in succeeding years.

Dr. Burckel is a graduate of McNeese State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration, and Mississippi State University, where he earned his PhD in Accounting. He attended McNeese on a football scholarship where he was starting middle linebacker for the Cowboys on two Southland Conference championship teams. He was awarded one of four national NCAA-Postgraduate Scholarships that he used to earn his MBA, and he is a member of the McNeese Hall of Fame. Dr. Burckel is also a veteran of the United States Army Reserve, where he served honorably in Operation Desert Storm.

Dr. Burckel started his academic career at McNeese in 1986 and later held faculty positions at the University of New Orleans and Mississippi State University. He rejoined the McNeese faculty in 1992, and he served as head of the McNeese Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics.

Dr. Burckel is also a certified public accountant and a certified valuation analyst and his areas of expertise include financial analysis, business valuation of closely-held business interests, and taxation. He has performed extensive consulting work for local and state governmental agencies, small businesses and companies, and served as a member of numerous boards and professional organizations, including the Lake Charles Harbor & Terminal District, the Louisiana Land Trust, the Louisiana Housing Corporation and the Council for a Better Louisiana.

Daryl and wife, Mary, have been married for forty-five years and have two daughters and four grandchildren.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a Louisiana state-chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of south Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 21 full-service branch offices and two loan and deposit production offices located along the I-10 and I-12 corridors from Lake Charles to Mandeville, Louisiana. Additional information is available on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies on the OTCQX Best Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, the effects of competition, and including without limitation to other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially as discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

For more information contact:

Paul Brummett, II (CEO) (337) 246-5395
Jared Doucet (CFO) (337) 246-5409
Website: www.jdbank.com

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

Actual
Dec 2025

Actual
Dec 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

Assets

Cash and due from banks

24,531,382

23,114,444

1,416,938

6.1

Interest bearing deposits with banks

47,810,267

35,765,026

12,045,241

33.7

Investment Securities - Taxable

220,454,338

223,870,862

(3,416,524

)

(1.5

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

122,277,394

122,992,133

(714,739

)

(0.6

)

Mortgage loans held for sale

633,782

321,983

311,799

96.8

Loans, net of unearned income

771,115,361

726,030,139

45,085,222

6.2

Less: Allowance for credit losses

(8,893,255

)

(9,121,621

)

228,366

(2.5

)

Premises and equipment, net

29,150,334

21,017,630

8,132,704

38.7

Accrued interest receivable

5,123,565

4,983,070

140,495

2.8

Other real estate

2,950,546

2,204,968

745,578

33.8

Other assets

42,989,593

45,491,024

(2,501,431

)

(5.5

)

Total Assets

1,258,143,307

1,196,669,658

61,473,649

5.1

Liabilities

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits

234,684,101

224,044,996

10,639,105

4.7

Interest bearing demand deposits

339,233,118

311,787,150

27,445,968

8.8

Savings and Money Market Deposits

324,205,335

301,157,091

23,048,244

7.7

Time Deposits - Retail

220,393,058

189,885,577

30,507,481

16.1

Total Deposits

1,118,515,612

1,026,874,814

91,640,798

8.9

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

6,634,247

7,473,393

(839,146

)

(11.2

)

Other Borrowings

29,873,430

79,819,027

(49,945,597

)

(62.6

)

Total Liabilities

1,155,023,289

1,114,167,234

40,856,055

3.7

Equity

Common stock

21,412,156

21,381,956

30,200

0.1

Capital surplus

10,320,490

10,267,070

53,420

0.5

Retained earnings

97,093,150

88,214,577

8,878,573

10.1

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(25,121,300

)

(36,798,274

)

11,676,974

(31.7

)

Less: unearned stock awards

(584,478

)

(562,905

)

(21,573

)

3.8

Total Equity

103,120,018

82,502,424

20,617,594

25.0

Total Liabilities & Equity

1,258,143,307

1,196,669,658

61,473,649

5.1

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

QTD
Actual
Dec 2025

QTD
Actual
Sep 2025

$ Variance

% Variance

QTD
Actual
Dec 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

13,038,676

13,117,997

(79,321

)

(0.6

)

11,948,621

1,090,055

9.1

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

5,015

7,084

(2,069

)

(29.2

)

2,948

2,067

70.1

Interest on deposits with banks

168,738

181,534

(12,796

)

(7.0

)

241,293

(72,555

)

(30.1

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

1,452,225

1,493,302

(41,077

)

(2.8

)

1,643,483

(191,258

)

(11.6

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

776,339

750,573

25,766

3.4

769,027

7,312

1.0

Total Interest Income

15,440,993

15,550,490

(109,497

)

(0.7

)

14,605,372

835,621

5.7

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

373,679

364,748

8,931

2.4

373,234

445

0.1

Savings and Money Market Deposits

857,851

840,013

17,838

2.1

711,477

146,374

20.6

Time Deposits - Retail

1,978,606

1,977,244

1,362

0.1

1,774,820

203,786

11.5

Time Deposits - Wholesale

-

-

-

-

16,384

(16,384

)

(100.0

)

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

3,210,136

3,182,005

28,131

0.9

2,875,915

334,221

11.6

FHLB Advances

135,570

334,286

(198,716

)

(59.4

)

-

135,570

-

Interest on other borrowings

317,482

318,507

(1,025

)

(0.3

)

924,461

(606,979

)

(65.7

)

Total Interest Expense

3,663,188

3,834,798

(171,610

)

(4.5

)

3,800,376

(137,188

)

(3.6

)

Net Interest Income

11,777,805

11,715,692

62,113

0.5

10,804,996

972,809

9.0

Provision for credit losses

115,842

(338,538

)

454,380

(134.2

)

145,660

(29,818

)

(20.5

)

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

11,661,963

12,054,230

(392,267

)

(3.3

)

10,659,336

1,002,627

9.4

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

2,136,242

2,142,126

(5,884

)

(0.3

)

2,100,515

35,727

1.7

Mortgage loan and related fees

127,296

114,608

12,688

11.1

85,339

41,957

49.2

Other noninterest income

617,651

625,020

(7,369

)

(1.2

)

595,278

22,373

3.8

Total Non Interest Income

2,881,189

2,881,754

(565

)

(0.0

)

2,781,132

100,057

3.6

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

5,553,550

5,861,841

(308,291

)

(5.3

)

5,309,295

244,255

4.6

Occupancy

1,363,216

1,350,181

13,035

1.0

1,525,873

(162,657

)

(10.7

)

Advertising and public relations

350,464

374,451

(23,987

)

(6.4

)

349,012

1,452

0.4

Data Processing

1,283,432

1,218,953

64,479

5.3

865,519

417,913

48.3

Other noninterest expense

1,777,021

1,568,015

209,006

13.3

1,703,802

73,219

4.3

Total Non Interest Expense

10,327,683

10,373,441

(45,758

)

(0.4

)

9,753,501

574,182

5.9

Income Before Taxes

4,215,469

4,562,543

(347,074

)

(7.6

)

3,686,967

528,502

14.3

Income taxes

982,599

785,308

197,291

25.1

441,471

541,128

122.6

Net Income

3,232,870

3,777,235

(544,365

)

(14.4

)

3,245,496

(12,626

)

(0.4

)

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

0.94

$

1.10

$

0.95

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,433,035

3,433,113

3,428,159

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
JENNINGS, LOUISIANA
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)

YTD
Actual
Dec 2025

YTD
Actual
Dec 2024

$ Variance

% Variance

Interest Income

Interest on Loans

50,445,780

46,450,566

3,995,214

8.6

Mortgage Loans Held For Sale

19,828

14,338

5,490

38.3

Interest on deposits with banks

740,399

1,167,996

(427,597

)

(36.6

)

Investment Securities - Taxable

6,023,076

6,939,902

(916,826

)

(13.2

)

Investment Securities - Tax-exempt

3,043,631

3,094,438

(50,807

)

(1.6

)

Total Interest Income

60,272,714

57,667,240

2,605,474

4.5

Interest Expense

Interest bearing demand deposits

1,453,944

1,407,645

46,299

3.3

Savings and Money Market Deposits

3,232,261

2,468,008

764,253

31.0

Time Deposits - Retail

7,703,860

6,224,951

1,478,909

23.8

Time Deposits - Wholesale

-

59,123

(59,123

)

(100.0

)

Total Interest Expense on Deposits

12,390,065

10,159,727

2,230,338

22.0

FHLB Advances

837,505

-

837,505

-

Interest on other borrowings

1,287,092

3,689,445

(2,402,353

)

(65.1

)

Total Interest Expense

14,514,662

13,849,172

665,490

4.8

Net Interest Income

45,758,052

43,818,068

1,939,984

4.4

Provision for credit losses

122,435

(676,917

)

799,352

(118.1

)

Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses

45,635,617

44,494,985

1,140,632

2.6

Non Interest Income

Service charges and fees

8,352,640

8,599,955

(247,315

)

(2.9

)

Mortgage loan and related fees

415,354

382,387

32,967

8.6

Other noninterest income

2,389,385

2,162,750

226,635

10.5

Total Non Interest Income

11,157,379

11,145,092

12,287

0.1

Non Interest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

22,792,877

21,575,502

1,217,375

5.6

Occupancy

5,520,439

5,483,226

37,213

0.7

Advertising and public relations

1,463,863

1,451,727

12,136

0.8

Data Processing

4,764,059

4,365,963

398,096

9.1

Other noninterest expense

6,508,646

6,601,019

(92,373

)

(1.4

)

Total Non Interest Expense

41,049,884

39,477,437

1,572,447

4.0

Income Before Taxes

15,743,112

16,162,640

(419,528

)

(2.6

)

Income taxes

2,880,774

2,529,815

350,959

13.9

Net Income

12,862,338

13,632,825

(770,487

)

(5.7

)

Per common share data:

Earnings

$

3.75

$

3.98

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

3,430,847

3,426,420

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

QTD
Actual
Dec 2025

QTD
Actual
Dec 2024

Change

QTD
Actual
Dec 2025

QTD
Actual
Dec 2024

Change

QTD
Actual
Dec 2025

QTD
Actual
Dec 2024

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.74

6.52

0.22

768,052,576

729,435,925

38,616,651

13,038,676

11,948,621

1,090,055

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.74

6.52

0.22

768,052,576

729,435,925

38,616,651

13,038,676

11,948,621

1,090,055

Mortgage loans held for sale

5.93

6.33

(0.40

)

338,365

186,300

152,065

5,015

2,948

2,067

Deposits with banks

3.84

4.66

(0.82

)

17,439,157

20,608,787

(3,169,629

)

168,653

241,293

(72,640

)

Investment securities - taxable

2.27

2.40

(0.13

)

256,454,762

273,815,496

(17,360,734

)

1,452,225

1,643,483

(191,258

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.22

3.15

0.07

121,966,959

123,534,382

(1,567,422

)

776,339

769,027

7,312

Total Earning Assets

5.34

5.14

0.20

1,164,251,819

1,147,580,889

16,670,930

15,440,908

14,605,373

835,535

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.51

0.50

0.01

292,291,366

297,271,702

(4,980,336

)

373,679

373,234

444

Savings and Money Market

1.06

0.93

0.13

320,733,627

302,809,143

17,924,484

857,851

711,477

146,374

Time deposits - Retail

3.54

3.83

(0.29

)

221,547,691

184,405,638

37,142,053

1,978,606

1,774,820

203,786

Time Deposits - Wholesale

-

3.98

(3.98

)

-

1,636,133

(1,636,133

)

-

16,384

(16,384

)

Total interest bearing deposits

1.53

1.46

0.07

834,572,684

786,122,616

48,450,067

3,210,136

2,875,915

334,221

Federal home Loan Bank advances

4.08

-

4.08

13,010,870

-

13,010,870

135,570

-

135,570

Other borrowings

4.15

4.53

(0.38

)

29,903,818

79,921,773

(50,017,954

)

317,482

924,461

(606,979

)

Total borrowed funds

4.13

4.53

(0.40

)

42,914,688

79,921,773

(37,007,085

)

453,052

924,461

(471,409

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.65

1.74

(0.09

)

877,487,371

866,044,389

11,442,982

3,663,188

3,800,377

(137,189

)

Net interest rate spread

3.69

3.40

0.29

11,777,720

10,804,997

972,724

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.35

)

(0.37

)

0.02

239,041,037

230,828,663

8,212,373

Cost of funds

1.30

1.37

(0.07

)

Net interest margin

4.09

3.83

0.27

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate

Average Funds

Interest Income/Expense

YTD
Actual
Dec 2025

YTD
Actual
Dec 2024

Change

YTD
Actual
Dec 2025

YTD
Actual
Dec 2024

Change

YTD
Actual
Dec 2025

YTD
Actual
Dec 2024

Change

Earning Assets

Loans

6.70

6.51

0.19

752,795,983

713,919,749

38,876,234

50,445,780

46,450,566

3,995,213

Loan fees

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Loans with fees

6.70

6.51

0.19

752,795,983

713,919,749

38,876,234

50,445,780

46,450,566

3,995,213

Mortgage loans held for sale

6.61

7.14

(0.53

)

299,768

200,728

99,040

19,828

14,338

5,490

Deposits with banks

4.24

5.31

(1.07

)

17,469,677

22,007,851

(4,538,174

)

740,399

1,167,996

(427,597

)

Investment securities - taxable

2.29

2.48

(0.19

)

262,700,463

279,607,266

(16,906,803

)

6,023,076

6,939,902

(916,826

)

Investment securities - tax-exempt

3.17

3.14

0.03

121,641,892

124,832,289

(3,190,397

)

3,043,631

3,094,438

(50,808

)

Total Earning Assets

5.29

5.13

0.16

1,154,907,782

1,140,567,883

14,339,899

60,272,714

57,667,241

2,605,473

Interest bearing liabilities

Interest bearing demand

0.49

0.48

0.01

295,369,720

294,247,673

1,122,047

1,453,944

1,407,645

46,299

Savings and Money Market

1.02

0.80

0.22

317,214,781

307,259,602

9,955,178

3,232,261

2,468,008

764,252

Time deposits - Retail

3.67

3.71

(0.04

)

209,854,962

167,815,371

42,039,591

7,703,860

6,224,951

1,478,909

Time Deposits - Wholesale

-

4.80

(4.80

)

-

1,230,941

(1,230,941

)

-

59,123

(59,123

)

Total interest bearing deposits

1.51

1.32

0.19

822,439,462

770,553,587

51,885,875

12,390,065

10,159,728

2,230,337

Federal home Loan Bank advances

4.33

11.16

(6.83

)

19,057,534

3

19,057,532

837,505

-

837,505

Other borrowings

4.20

4.53

(0.33

)

30,255,088

80,034,352

(49,779,265

)

1,287,092

3,689,445

(2,402,354

)

Total borrowed funds

4.25

4.53

(0.28

)

49,312,622

80,034,355

(30,721,733

)

2,124,597

3,689,446

(1,564,849

)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1.66

1.62

0.04

871,752,084

850,587,942

21,164,142

14,514,662

13,849,173

665,489

Net interest rate spread

3.63

3.51

0.12

45,758,052

43,818,067

1,939,985

Effect of non-interest bearing deposits

(0.35

)

(0.36

)

0.01

235,637,077

243,076,675

(7,439,598

)

Cost of funds

1.31

1.26

0.05

Net interest margin

4.03

3.92

0.12

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios

For the Twelve

For the Twelve

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Performance Ratios

Return on Average Assets (ROA)

1.05

%

1.23

%

1.08

%

1.07

%

1.16

%

ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

1.42

%

1.40

%

1.31

%

1.34

%

1.35

%

Return on Average Equity (ROE)

12.93

%

16.36

%

14.54

%

14.18

%

17.16

%

ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income

17.52

%

18.51

%

17.59

%

17.77

%

19.98

%

Earnings per Share

$

0.94

$

1.10

$

0.95

$

3.75

$

3.98

Net Interest Margin

4.09

%

4.07

%

3.83

%

4.03

%

3.92

%

Efficiency Ratio **

69.13

%

69.77

%

70.04

%

70.69

%

70.07

%

Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets**

0.93

%

0.94

%

0.93

%

0.93

%

0.94

%

Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets**

3.33

%

3.37

%

3.22

%

3.39

%

3.31

%

As of

As of

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Bank Level Capital Ratios:

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

11.73% (Est.)

11.34

%

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio

16.31% (Est.)

16.25

%

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

16.31% (Est.)

16.25

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.35% (Est.)

17.35

%

Company:

Tangible Equity / Total Assets

7.86

%

6.55

%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$

28.88

$

22.89

Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income:

For the Twelve

For the Twelve

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

For the Qtr

Months

Months

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Net Income (GAAP)

$

3,232,870

$

3,777,235

$

3,245,496

$

12,862,338

$

13,632,825

Provision for Loan Lossess

115,842

(338,538

)

145,660

122,435

(676,917

)

Net (Gain) Loss on OREO

51,212

50,180

94,074

246,656

387,157

Net (Gain) Loss on Securities

-

-

-

-

-

Non-recurring Expenses

-

-

-

-

-

Income Tax Expense

982,599

785,308

441,471

2,880,774

2,529,815

Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income

$

4,382,523

$

4,274,185

$

3,926,701

$

16,112,203

$

15,872,880

** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.



