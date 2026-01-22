JD Bancshares, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Three and Twelve-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2025 and Chairman Succession

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / January 22, 2026 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTCQX:JDVB), the parent holding company of JD Bank (the "Bank"), reports its unaudited financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025.

Net income is $3,232,870 or $0.94 per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared to $3,777,235 or $1.10 per share for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $3,245,496 or $0.95 per share for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income (PTPPI) for the current quarter is $4,382,523, reflecting an increase of $108,338 compared to $4,274,185 for the linked quarter, and an increase of $455,822 compared to $3,926,701 in the prior year quarter. PTPPI excludes taxes, provision for loan losses, losses on the sale of other real estate owned (OREO), losses on the sale of investment securities, and other non-operating expenses. The increase in PTPPI between the current and linked quarter is primarily due to higher levels of net interest income and lower non-interest expenses, and the increase between the current and prior year quarter is attributable to higher net interest income and non-interest income, offset by higher non-interest expense.

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, net income is $12,862,338 or $3.75 per share compared to $13,632,825 or $3.98 per share for the prior year comparative period. PTPPI for the current twelve-month period is $16,112,203 reflecting a 1.51% increase from $15,872,880 for the prior year. The increase is attributable to a 4.40% increase in net interest income which is slightly offset by a 4.00% increase in non-interest expense.

Paul Brummett, II, CEO commented, "Our team, our commitment to "Community," and our disciplined strategy execution led to successful results for 2025. As we move forward into 2026, we will continue to build the infrastructure to serve our new markets and enhance services in our existing markets. During 2025, we were honored to be recognized as one of the best banks in the country to work for by the American Banker magazine. Overall, I am pleased with the performance of the Company and our team's commitment to being "Louisiana's Community Bank.""

Asset Quality

Loans past due 30 to 89 days as of December 31, 2025, total $1.8 million or 0.23% of total gross loans compared to $2.9 million or 0.40% at December 31, 2024. Total nonperforming assets, including loans on non-accrual status, OREO and repossessed assets declined to $6.8 million at December 31, 2025, from $7.6 million at December 31, 2024. Loans currently in non-accrual status declined to $3.9 million from $5.4 million at year-end 2024 and OREO is currently $2,951,000 compared to $2,205,000. There are no repossessed assets at December 31, 2025 or at the prior year end. Management performs a quarterly evaluation of OREO properties and believes their adjusted carrying values are representative of their fair market values, although there is no assurance that the ultimate sales will be equal or greater than the carrying values.

The Bank recorded a provision of $116,000 to its Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) in the current quarter compared to releasing $339,000 in the linked quarter and a provision of $146,000 for the prior year quarter. The ACL is $8.9 million at December 31, 2025, or 1.15% of total loans compared to $9.1 million at December 31, 2024, or 1.26% of total loans. We recognized net charge-offs in the current quarter of $405,000, $40,000 for the linked quarter and $78,000 for the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs for the comparative twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024 are $440,000 and $250,000, respectively. While we believe the current level of our ACL is adequate, there is no assurance that regulators, increased risks in the loan portfolio, or changes in economic conditions will not require additional adjustments to the ACL.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the current quarter is $11.8 million, reflecting an increase of $62,000 compared to $11.7 million for the linked quarter ended September 30, 2025. The current quarter results reflect an increase of $973,000 over the $10.8 million reported for the prior year quarter ended December 31, 2024. Comparing net interest income for the December and September quarters, the increase is primarily due to lower volume and rate on interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in net interest income between the current and prior year quarter is due to higher volume and yield on earning assets and lower volume of interest-bearing liabilities.

Total interest income on all earning assets for the current quarter is $15.4 million compared to $15.6 million for the linked and $14.6 million for prior year quarters. Interest income on loans is $13.0 million, $13.1 million and $11.9 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Average loans outstanding are $768.1 million for Q4 2025, $767.2 million for Q3 2025 and $729.4 million for Q4 2024. The yield on loans decreased to 6.74% in the current quarter from 6.78% in linked quarter and increased from 6.52% for the prior year quarter. As other earning assets have been used to support loan growth over the past twelve months, interest income from interest-bearing deposits at banks and investment securities have experienced declines from both a quarterly and year-over-year comparison.

Total interest expense is $3.7 million, $3.8 million and $3.8 million for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Interest expense on deposits is $3.2 million in Q4 and Q3 2025, and $2.9 million in Q4 2024. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities is 1.65% for the current quarter, 1.73% for the linked quarter and 1.74% for the prior year quarter. The average volume of interest-bearing deposits is $834.6 million for the current quarter, reflecting an increase of $15.6 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $48.5 million from the prior year quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debt and other borrowings is $453,000 in the current quarter compared to $653,000 in the linked quarter and $924,000 in the prior year quarter. The decrease in interest expense from borrowings compared to the linked quarter is due to a decrease in the volume and rates on borrowings, while the decrease compared to the prior year quarter is due only to a decrease in the volume of those borrowings. The cost of funds, which includes the impact of noninterest-bearing deposits, is 1.30% for the current period compared to 1.36% for Q3 2025 and 1.37% for Q4 2024.

Net interest income for the current twelve-month period is $45.8 million compared to $43.8 million for the prior year period. Total interest income from earning assets is $60.3 million producing a yield of 5.29% compared to $57.7 million and a yield of 5.13% a year ago. The increase in the volume of average earning assets outstanding of $14.4 million and the 16 basis point increase in yields on those assets resulted in a $2.6 million increase in interest income from earning assets. Total interest expense increased from $13.8 million and cost of interest-bearing funds of 1.62% for the prior year period to $14.5 million and 1.66% for the current twelve-month period. The higher interest expense is due to the 4 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing funds. The total cost of funds is currently 1.31% compared to 1.26% for the prior year.

The net interest margin is 4.09% for the current quarter compared to 4.07% in the linked quarter and 3.83% for the prior year quarter. For the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024, net interest margin increased by 11 basis points to 4.03% from 3.92%.

We continue to strive to improve our loan to deposit ratio, transitioning lower yielding assets into higher yielding asset categories. Our loan to deposit ratio has decreased from 70.7% at December 31, 2024, to 68.94% at December 31, 2025, due to deposit growth that outpaced loan growth over that period.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income is $2.9 million for the current and linked quarters and $2.8 million for the prior year quarter. Service charges and fees associated with deposit accounts are $2.1 million for all reported quarters. The largest component of service charges and fees is interchange revenue on debit card transactions, which is $1.2 million for all compared quarters. Revenue from non-sufficient funds (NSF) is $712,000 in the current quarter compared to $752,000 in the linked quarter and $703,000 in the prior year quarter.

Higher mortgage rates continue to negatively impact the gains on the sale of originated mortgage loans. Gains on the sale of originated mortgages is $127,000 for the current quarter compared to $115,000 for Q3 2025 and $85,000 for Q4 2024.

Other non-interest income is $618,000 for the current quarter compared to $625,000 for the linked quarter and $595,000 for the prior year quarter. Revenues from trust and brokerage activities comprise the largest components of other non-interest income. The sum of these two revenue streams is $380,000, $332,000 and $311,000 for the three comparative quarters, respectively. The current quarter includes $8,000 of non-recurring, non-operating revenue items.

Non-interest income for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, is $11.2 million, compared to $11.1 million for the prior year period. Service charges and fees declined by $247,000 to $8.4 million from $8.6 million and were negatively impacted by a $164,000 decrease in NSF revenue and a $28,000 decline in interchange revenue. Gains on sale of originated mortgage loans is $415,000 compared to $382,000 in the prior year, and other non-interest income is $2.4 million compared to $2.2 million in the prior year. Other non-interest income for the current twelve-month period is positively impacted by a $319,000 increase in trust and brokerage revenue.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense is $10.3 million for the current quarter, $10.4 million for the linked quarter and $9.8 million for the prior year quarter. Salary and benefits expense is the largest component of non-interest expense and is $5.6 million for the current quarter, $5.9 million for the linked quarter, and $5.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Occupancy expense is $1.4 million for both the current and linked quarters and $1.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Data processing expense is $1.3 million for the current quarter, $1.2 million in the linked quarter and $866,000 for the prior year quarter. Advertising and public relations expense totals $350,000 for the current quarter and $374,000 for the linked quarter compared to $349,000 for the December 2024 quarter. Other non-interest expense is $1.8 million for Q4 2025 and $1.6 million for Q3 2025 and $1.7 million for Q4 2024. The largest components of other non-interest expenses are professional fees, ad valorem taxes, FDIC insurance assessments and other losses. Included in other non-interest expense are net losses on the sale of OREO of $52,000, $50,000 and $94,000 for each of the comparative quarters.

Non-interest expense for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2025, is $41.0 million compared to $39.5 million for the prior year. Increases in salaries and employee benefits, occupancy, advertising and public relations, and data processing are partially offset by a decrease in other non-interest expense. Net losses on the sale of OREO for the current and prior twelve-month periods is $247,000 and $387,000, respectively.

Income tax expense is $983,000 for the current quarter compared to $785,000 for the linked quarter and $441,000 for the December 31, 2024 quarter. The effective tax rate is 23.31%, 17.21% and 11.97% for the three comparative quarters, respectively. Current year-to-date income tax expense is $2.9 million with an effective rate of 18.30% compared to $2.5 million and 15.65% for the prior year twelve-month period.

Balance Sheet

Total assets are $1.3 billion at December 31, 2025, and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2024. In the twelve months since December 31, 2024, the Company has experienced new net loan growth of $45.1 million.

Total deposits increased by $91.6 million through December 31, 2025. The largest increase occurred in time deposits, which increased $30.5 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits, savings and money market accounts and noninterest-bearing demand accounts experienced year-to-date increases of $27.5 million, $23.0 million, and $10.6 million, respectively.

Stockholders' equity increased by $20.6 million to $103.1 million at December 31, 2025, from $82.5 million at December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to year-to-date earnings of $12.9 million and a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses of $11.7 million, partially offset by dividends paid to common shareholders of $4.1 million.

Tangible book value per common share is $28.88 at December 31, 2025 compared to $22.89 at December 31, 2024.

Key Performance Ratios

Return on average assets (ROA) declined to 1.05% for the current quarter compared to 1.23% for the linked quarter and 1.08% for the prior year quarter. Return on average equity (ROE) is 12.93%, 16.36% and 14.54% for the three comparative quarters ended December 2025, September 2025 and December 2024, respectively. ROA and ROE for the twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025, and 2024 is 1.07% and 1.16%, and 14.18% and 17.16%, respectively.

Chairman Succession

The Company announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on January 20, 2026, that Dr. Daryl V. Burckel has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of JD Bancshares, Inc. and JD Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, effective February 1, 2026. Dr. Burckel will succeed long-time Chairman Dan L. Donald, Jr., who announced his intention to retire as Chairman, effective January 31, 2026. Mr. Donald intends to continue his service as a director of the Company and JD Bank and to stand for re-election to both boards.

Mr. Donald has served as a director of the Company and JD Bank since 1979, and as Chairman of the Board of the Company and JD Bank since 2011 and 2010, respectively. Mr. Donald also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and JD Bank from 1996-2012 and then again in 2019, and his long and storied history with the bank dates back almost 65 years to his days as a teller at age 16.

"My decision to step down as Chairman reflects my confidence in the strong bench of directors and senior management that we have developed over the years," stated Chairman Donald. "While I am retiring as Chairman, my commitment to JD Bancshares remains unwavering, and I intend to stay actively involved as a director for many years to come. My family will also continue to be principal shareholders. However, it's time to pass the torch to new leadership at the Board level, and I can't think of a more capable successor. Daryl has demonstrated a commitment to our markets for decades, shown strength and vision in leadership over his tenure as President of McNeese State University and has been an active and engaged member of our Board for more than 15 years."

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of active and diverse board members who share a vision of an organization committed to the values of community banking, capable of adapting in an evolving financial services industry, and focused on delivering an attractive return to our shareholders," said incoming Chairman Burckel. "As a Board, we view this transition not as a change in direction, but as a continuation of the long-held principles that have made JD Bank a strong and reliable partner for the many businesses, professionals and consumers who are based in or serve our markets."

Dr. Burckel has served as a director of the Company and JD Bank since 2009 and currently serves as Chair of the bank's Investment/Asset Liability (ALCO) Committee and its Trust Committee. A long-time resident of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Dr. Burckel serves as a Professor of Accounting in the McNeese State University College of Business and holds the Arthur Hollins Professorship in Accounting. He has over 39 years of higher education and industry experience. In July 2017, Dr. Burckel was selected as the seventh president of McNeese State University and served seven years through June 2024. Prior to assuming the presidency, he served the university as an administrator and professor in the College of Business.

As President of McNeese State University, he was responsible for the mission of educating, preparing and developing the future work force for southwest Louisiana's economy. During his tenure, he was integrally involved in leading the university through a number of critical challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the development of virtual learning environments, and four declared natural disasters occurring within one year, which resulted in $280 million in property damage to the campus, unprecedented damage to the Lake Charles community and significant disruptions to university enrollment. Forged by these events, Dr. Burckel and his administration worked collaboratively with federal, state and local government officials to secure political support and funding, renovated and transformed the McNeese campus, refocused its mission and positioned the university for growth in succeeding years.

Dr. Burckel is a graduate of McNeese State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration, and Mississippi State University, where he earned his PhD in Accounting. He attended McNeese on a football scholarship where he was starting middle linebacker for the Cowboys on two Southland Conference championship teams. He was awarded one of four national NCAA-Postgraduate Scholarships that he used to earn his MBA, and he is a member of the McNeese Hall of Fame. Dr. Burckel is also a veteran of the United States Army Reserve, where he served honorably in Operation Desert Storm.

Dr. Burckel started his academic career at McNeese in 1986 and later held faculty positions at the University of New Orleans and Mississippi State University. He rejoined the McNeese faculty in 1992, and he served as head of the McNeese Department of Accounting, Finance and Economics.

Dr. Burckel is also a certified public accountant and a certified valuation analyst and his areas of expertise include financial analysis, business valuation of closely-held business interests, and taxation. He has performed extensive consulting work for local and state governmental agencies, small businesses and companies, and served as a member of numerous boards and professional organizations, including the Lake Charles Harbor & Terminal District, the Louisiana Land Trust, the Louisiana Housing Corporation and the Council for a Better Louisiana.

Daryl and wife, Mary, have been married for forty-five years and have two daughters and four grandchildren.

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

Actual

Dec 2025 Actual

Dec 2024 $ Variance % Variance Assets Cash and due from banks 24,531,382 23,114,444 1,416,938 6.1 Interest bearing deposits with banks 47,810,267 35,765,026 12,045,241 33.7 Investment Securities - Taxable 220,454,338 223,870,862 (3,416,524 ) (1.5 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 122,277,394 122,992,133 (714,739 ) (0.6 ) Mortgage loans held for sale 633,782 321,983 311,799 96.8 Loans, net of unearned income 771,115,361 726,030,139 45,085,222 6.2 Less: Allowance for credit losses (8,893,255 ) (9,121,621 ) 228,366 (2.5 ) Premises and equipment, net 29,150,334 21,017,630 8,132,704 38.7 Accrued interest receivable 5,123,565 4,983,070 140,495 2.8 Other real estate 2,950,546 2,204,968 745,578 33.8 Other assets 42,989,593 45,491,024 (2,501,431 ) (5.5 ) Total Assets 1,258,143,307 1,196,669,658 61,473,649 5.1 Liabilities Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 234,684,101 224,044,996 10,639,105 4.7 Interest bearing demand deposits 339,233,118 311,787,150 27,445,968 8.8 Savings and Money Market Deposits 324,205,335 301,157,091 23,048,244 7.7 Time Deposits - Retail 220,393,058 189,885,577 30,507,481 16.1 Total Deposits 1,118,515,612 1,026,874,814 91,640,798 8.9 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 6,634,247 7,473,393 (839,146 ) (11.2 ) Other Borrowings 29,873,430 79,819,027 (49,945,597 ) (62.6 ) Total Liabilities 1,155,023,289 1,114,167,234 40,856,055 3.7 Equity Common stock 21,412,156 21,381,956 30,200 0.1 Capital surplus 10,320,490 10,267,070 53,420 0.5 Retained earnings 97,093,150 88,214,577 8,878,573 10.1 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (25,121,300 ) (36,798,274 ) 11,676,974 (31.7 ) Less: unearned stock awards (584,478 ) (562,905 ) (21,573 ) 3.8 Total Equity 103,120,018 82,502,424 20,617,594 25.0 Total Liabilities & Equity 1,258,143,307 1,196,669,658 61,473,649 5.1

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

QTD

Actual

Dec 2025 QTD

Actual

Sep 2025 $ Variance % Variance QTD

Actual

Dec 2024 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 13,038,676 13,117,997 (79,321 ) (0.6 ) 11,948,621 1,090,055 9.1 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 5,015 7,084 (2,069 ) (29.2 ) 2,948 2,067 70.1 Interest on deposits with banks 168,738 181,534 (12,796 ) (7.0 ) 241,293 (72,555 ) (30.1 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 1,452,225 1,493,302 (41,077 ) (2.8 ) 1,643,483 (191,258 ) (11.6 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 776,339 750,573 25,766 3.4 769,027 7,312 1.0 Total Interest Income 15,440,993 15,550,490 (109,497 ) (0.7 ) 14,605,372 835,621 5.7 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 373,679 364,748 8,931 2.4 373,234 445 0.1 Savings and Money Market Deposits 857,851 840,013 17,838 2.1 711,477 146,374 20.6 Time Deposits - Retail 1,978,606 1,977,244 1,362 0.1 1,774,820 203,786 11.5 Time Deposits - Wholesale - - - - 16,384 (16,384 ) (100.0 ) Total Interest Expense on Deposits 3,210,136 3,182,005 28,131 0.9 2,875,915 334,221 11.6 FHLB Advances 135,570 334,286 (198,716 ) (59.4 ) - 135,570 - Interest on other borrowings 317,482 318,507 (1,025 ) (0.3 ) 924,461 (606,979 ) (65.7 ) Total Interest Expense 3,663,188 3,834,798 (171,610 ) (4.5 ) 3,800,376 (137,188 ) (3.6 ) Net Interest Income 11,777,805 11,715,692 62,113 0.5 10,804,996 972,809 9.0 Provision for credit losses 115,842 (338,538 ) 454,380 (134.2 ) 145,660 (29,818 ) (20.5 ) Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 11,661,963 12,054,230 (392,267 ) (3.3 ) 10,659,336 1,002,627 9.4 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 2,136,242 2,142,126 (5,884 ) (0.3 ) 2,100,515 35,727 1.7 Mortgage loan and related fees 127,296 114,608 12,688 11.1 85,339 41,957 49.2 Other noninterest income 617,651 625,020 (7,369 ) (1.2 ) 595,278 22,373 3.8 Total Non Interest Income 2,881,189 2,881,754 (565 ) (0.0 ) 2,781,132 100,057 3.6 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 5,553,550 5,861,841 (308,291 ) (5.3 ) 5,309,295 244,255 4.6 Occupancy 1,363,216 1,350,181 13,035 1.0 1,525,873 (162,657 ) (10.7 ) Advertising and public relations 350,464 374,451 (23,987 ) (6.4 ) 349,012 1,452 0.4 Data Processing 1,283,432 1,218,953 64,479 5.3 865,519 417,913 48.3 Other noninterest expense 1,777,021 1,568,015 209,006 13.3 1,703,802 73,219 4.3 Total Non Interest Expense 10,327,683 10,373,441 (45,758 ) (0.4 ) 9,753,501 574,182 5.9 Income Before Taxes 4,215,469 4,562,543 (347,074 ) (7.6 ) 3,686,967 528,502 14.3 Income taxes 982,599 785,308 197,291 25.1 441,471 541,128 122.6 Net Income 3,232,870 3,777,235 (544,365 ) (14.4 ) 3,245,496 (12,626 ) (0.4 ) Per common share data: Earnings $ 0.94 $ 1.10 $ 0.95 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,433,035 3,433,113 3,428,159

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

JENNINGS, LOUISIANA

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

YTD

Actual

Dec 2025 YTD

Actual

Dec 2024 $ Variance % Variance Interest Income Interest on Loans 50,445,780 46,450,566 3,995,214 8.6 Mortgage Loans Held For Sale 19,828 14,338 5,490 38.3 Interest on deposits with banks 740,399 1,167,996 (427,597 ) (36.6 ) Investment Securities - Taxable 6,023,076 6,939,902 (916,826 ) (13.2 ) Investment Securities - Tax-exempt 3,043,631 3,094,438 (50,807 ) (1.6 ) Total Interest Income 60,272,714 57,667,240 2,605,474 4.5 Interest Expense Interest bearing demand deposits 1,453,944 1,407,645 46,299 3.3 Savings and Money Market Deposits 3,232,261 2,468,008 764,253 31.0 Time Deposits - Retail 7,703,860 6,224,951 1,478,909 23.8 Time Deposits - Wholesale - 59,123 (59,123 ) (100.0 ) Total Interest Expense on Deposits 12,390,065 10,159,727 2,230,338 22.0 FHLB Advances 837,505 - 837,505 - Interest on other borrowings 1,287,092 3,689,445 (2,402,353 ) (65.1 ) Total Interest Expense 14,514,662 13,849,172 665,490 4.8 Net Interest Income 45,758,052 43,818,068 1,939,984 4.4 Provision for credit losses 122,435 (676,917 ) 799,352 (118.1 ) Net In. Inc. After Prov. for Credit Losses 45,635,617 44,494,985 1,140,632 2.6 Non Interest Income Service charges and fees 8,352,640 8,599,955 (247,315 ) (2.9 ) Mortgage loan and related fees 415,354 382,387 32,967 8.6 Other noninterest income 2,389,385 2,162,750 226,635 10.5 Total Non Interest Income 11,157,379 11,145,092 12,287 0.1 Non Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 22,792,877 21,575,502 1,217,375 5.6 Occupancy 5,520,439 5,483,226 37,213 0.7 Advertising and public relations 1,463,863 1,451,727 12,136 0.8 Data Processing 4,764,059 4,365,963 398,096 9.1 Other noninterest expense 6,508,646 6,601,019 (92,373 ) (1.4 ) Total Non Interest Expense 41,049,884 39,477,437 1,572,447 4.0 Income Before Taxes 15,743,112 16,162,640 (419,528 ) (2.6 ) Income taxes 2,880,774 2,529,815 350,959 13.9 Net Income 12,862,338 13,632,825 (770,487 ) (5.7 ) Per common share data: Earnings $ 3.75 $ 3.98 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3,430,847 3,426,420

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense QTD

Actual

Dec 2025 QTD

Actual

Dec 2024 Change QTD

Actual

Dec 2025 QTD

Actual

Dec 2024 Change QTD

Actual

Dec 2025 QTD

Actual

Dec 2024 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.74 6.52 0.22 768,052,576 729,435,925 38,616,651 13,038,676 11,948,621 1,090,055 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.74 6.52 0.22 768,052,576 729,435,925 38,616,651 13,038,676 11,948,621 1,090,055 Mortgage loans held for sale 5.93 6.33 (0.40 ) 338,365 186,300 152,065 5,015 2,948 2,067 Deposits with banks 3.84 4.66 (0.82 ) 17,439,157 20,608,787 (3,169,629 ) 168,653 241,293 (72,640 ) Investment securities - taxable 2.27 2.40 (0.13 ) 256,454,762 273,815,496 (17,360,734 ) 1,452,225 1,643,483 (191,258 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.22 3.15 0.07 121,966,959 123,534,382 (1,567,422 ) 776,339 769,027 7,312 Total Earning Assets 5.34 5.14 0.20 1,164,251,819 1,147,580,889 16,670,930 15,440,908 14,605,373 835,535 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.51 0.50 0.01 292,291,366 297,271,702 (4,980,336 ) 373,679 373,234 444 Savings and Money Market 1.06 0.93 0.13 320,733,627 302,809,143 17,924,484 857,851 711,477 146,374 Time deposits - Retail 3.54 3.83 (0.29 ) 221,547,691 184,405,638 37,142,053 1,978,606 1,774,820 203,786 Time Deposits - Wholesale - 3.98 (3.98 ) - 1,636,133 (1,636,133 ) - 16,384 (16,384 ) Total interest bearing deposits 1.53 1.46 0.07 834,572,684 786,122,616 48,450,067 3,210,136 2,875,915 334,221 Federal home Loan Bank advances 4.08 - 4.08 13,010,870 - 13,010,870 135,570 - 135,570 Other borrowings 4.15 4.53 (0.38 ) 29,903,818 79,921,773 (50,017,954 ) 317,482 924,461 (606,979 ) Total borrowed funds 4.13 4.53 (0.40 ) 42,914,688 79,921,773 (37,007,085 ) 453,052 924,461 (471,409 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.65 1.74 (0.09 ) 877,487,371 866,044,389 11,442,982 3,663,188 3,800,377 (137,189 ) Net interest rate spread 3.69 3.40 0.29 11,777,720 10,804,997 972,724 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.35 ) (0.37 ) 0.02 239,041,037 230,828,663 8,212,373 Cost of funds 1.30 1.37 (0.07 ) Net interest margin 4.09 3.83 0.27

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Margin Analysis Compare

Average Yield and Rate Average Funds Interest Income/Expense YTD

Actual

Dec 2025 YTD

Actual

Dec 2024 Change YTD

Actual

Dec 2025 YTD

Actual

Dec 2024 Change YTD

Actual

Dec 2025 YTD

Actual

Dec 2024 Change Earning Assets Loans 6.70 6.51 0.19 752,795,983 713,919,749 38,876,234 50,445,780 46,450,566 3,995,213 Loan fees - - - - - - - - - Loans with fees 6.70 6.51 0.19 752,795,983 713,919,749 38,876,234 50,445,780 46,450,566 3,995,213 Mortgage loans held for sale 6.61 7.14 (0.53 ) 299,768 200,728 99,040 19,828 14,338 5,490 Deposits with banks 4.24 5.31 (1.07 ) 17,469,677 22,007,851 (4,538,174 ) 740,399 1,167,996 (427,597 ) Investment securities - taxable 2.29 2.48 (0.19 ) 262,700,463 279,607,266 (16,906,803 ) 6,023,076 6,939,902 (916,826 ) Investment securities - tax-exempt 3.17 3.14 0.03 121,641,892 124,832,289 (3,190,397 ) 3,043,631 3,094,438 (50,808 ) Total Earning Assets 5.29 5.13 0.16 1,154,907,782 1,140,567,883 14,339,899 60,272,714 57,667,241 2,605,473 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand 0.49 0.48 0.01 295,369,720 294,247,673 1,122,047 1,453,944 1,407,645 46,299 Savings and Money Market 1.02 0.80 0.22 317,214,781 307,259,602 9,955,178 3,232,261 2,468,008 764,252 Time deposits - Retail 3.67 3.71 (0.04 ) 209,854,962 167,815,371 42,039,591 7,703,860 6,224,951 1,478,909 Time Deposits - Wholesale - 4.80 (4.80 ) - 1,230,941 (1,230,941 ) - 59,123 (59,123 ) Total interest bearing deposits 1.51 1.32 0.19 822,439,462 770,553,587 51,885,875 12,390,065 10,159,728 2,230,337 Federal home Loan Bank advances 4.33 11.16 (6.83 ) 19,057,534 3 19,057,532 837,505 - 837,505 Other borrowings 4.20 4.53 (0.33 ) 30,255,088 80,034,352 (49,779,265 ) 1,287,092 3,689,445 (2,402,354 ) Total borrowed funds 4.25 4.53 (0.28 ) 49,312,622 80,034,355 (30,721,733 ) 2,124,597 3,689,446 (1,564,849 ) Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.66 1.62 0.04 871,752,084 850,587,942 21,164,142 14,514,662 13,849,173 665,489 Net interest rate spread 3.63 3.51 0.12 45,758,052 43,818,067 1,939,985 Effect of non-interest bearing deposits (0.35 ) (0.36 ) 0.01 235,637,077 243,076,675 (7,439,598 ) Cost of funds 1.31 1.26 0.05 Net interest margin 4.03 3.92 0.12

JD BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial Ratios For the Twelve For the Twelve For the Qtr For the Qtr For the Qtr Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets (ROA) 1.05 % 1.23 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.16 % ROA based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 1.42 % 1.40 % 1.31 % 1.34 % 1.35 % Return on Average Equity (ROE) 12.93 % 16.36 % 14.54 % 14.18 % 17.16 % ROE based on Pre-tax, pre-provision operating income 17.52 % 18.51 % 17.59 % 17.77 % 19.98 % Earnings per Share $ 0.94 $ 1.10 $ 0.95 $ 3.75 $ 3.98 Net Interest Margin 4.09 % 4.07 % 3.83 % 4.03 % 3.92 % Efficiency Ratio ** 69.13 % 69.77 % 70.04 % 70.69 % 70.07 % Non-Interest Income as a % of Avg. Assets** 0.93 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.94 % Non-Interest Expense as a % of Avg. Assets** 3.33 % 3.37 % 3.22 % 3.39 % 3.31 % As of As of December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Bank Level Capital Ratios: Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 11.73% (Est.) 11.34 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.31% (Est.) 16.25 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.31% (Est.) 16.25 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.35% (Est.) 17.35 % Company: Tangible Equity / Total Assets 7.86 % 6.55 % Tangible Book Value per Share $ 28.88 $ 22.89 Reconcilement of GAAP to Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income: For the Twelve For the Twelve For the Qtr For the Qtr For the Qtr Months Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,232,870 $ 3,777,235 $ 3,245,496 $ 12,862,338 $ 13,632,825 Provision for Loan Lossess 115,842 (338,538 ) 145,660 122,435 (676,917 ) Net (Gain) Loss on OREO 51,212 50,180 94,074 246,656 387,157 Net (Gain) Loss on Securities - - - - - Non-recurring Expenses - - - - - Income Tax Expense 982,599 785,308 441,471 2,880,774 2,529,815 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Operating Income $ 4,382,523 $ 4,274,185 $ 3,926,701 $ 16,112,203 $ 15,872,880 ** Non-recurring items are eliminated for this ratio

