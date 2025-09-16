Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: 883035 | ISIN: US8816242098 | Ticker-Symbol: TEV
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 21:55
15,750 Euro
-1,87 % -0,300
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,65015,80023:00
15,60015,90022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 22:34 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss Data from the Completed Phase 3 SOLARIS Trial For Olanzapine LAI (TEV-'749) on September 22, 2025 After Presentations at the Psych Congress Annual meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) today announced plans to present data from the completed phase 3 SOLARIS trial at the 2025 Psych Congress Annual Meeting, taking place from September 17 - 21, 2025, in San Diego, California.

Teva will also host a conference call for analysts and investors on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss these data.

In order to participate, please register in advance hereto obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, visit Teva's Investor Relations website at https://ir.tevapharm.com/Events-and-Presentations.

An archived version of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the end of the live discussion.

About Teva
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release and the presentation at the conference may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "target," "may," "project," "guidance," "intend," "plan," "believe" and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully develop olanzapine LAI (TEV-'749), our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; our significant indebtedness; our business and operations in general; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the section captioned "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Teva Media Inquiries
TevaCommunicationsNorthAmerica@tevapharm.com

Teva Investor Relations Inquiries
TevaIR@Tevapharm.com



