Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - OBERON URANIUM CORP. (CSE: OBRN) ("Oberon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a consolidation of the authorized and issued Class A common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of a one post-consolidation Common Share for each ten pre-consolidation Common Shares (the "Consolidation").

Prior to giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company has 62,535,000 pre-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 6,253,500 post-Consolidation Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Common Shares will be issued upon the Consolidation. In the event a holder of Common Shares would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional Common Share in connection with the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares to be received by such shareholder will be rounded down to the next whole number and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares. The Consolidation is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

In connection with the Consolidation, the Company will change its name to "New Earth Resources Corp." (the "Name Change"). The CSE trading symbol for the Common Shares following the Consolidation and the Name Change will be "EATH". The new CUSIP number for the Common Shares following the Consolidation and the Name Change will be 643818107, and the new ISIN will be CA6438181076.

The record date of the Consolidation is Monday, September 22, 2025, and effective at the opening of markets on September 22, 2025, the Common Shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis.

A letter of transmittal will be mailed to registered shareholders providing instructions with respect to surrendering share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares in exchange for post-Consolidation Common Shares issued as a result of the Consolidation and the Name Change. Until surrendered, each certificate representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares will be deemed to represent the number of post-Consolidation Common Shares the holder received as a result of the Consolidation. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares in brokerage accounts or in book-entry form are not required to take any action. In accordance with the Company's Articles, neither the Consolidation nor the Name Change requires shareholder approval. Outstanding securities convertible or exercisable into Common Shares will also be adjusted by the Consolidation ratio, and the exercise price of such securities will be adjusted accordingly.

About the Company

Oberon Uranium Corp. is a mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the past producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Arizona, USA. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at info@oberonuranium.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

