Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2025) - NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) ("New Earth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "LIFE Offering"), raising aggregate gross proceeds of $524,825 through the issuance of 2,999,000 units (each, a "LIFE Unit") at an issue price of $0.175 per LIFE Unit. Each LIFE Unit comprises one Class A common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (each, a "LIFE Warrant"). Each LIFE Warrant is exercisable for one Share at a price of $0.25 at any time after December 22, 2025 until October 24, 2027.

The Company closed the LIFE Offering pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Blanket Order"). The LIFE Units and the components thereof are free trading and are not be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws, in accordance with the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 and the Blanket Order. The Company paid finder's fees of $10,496.50 in connection with the LIFE Offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the LIFE Offering: to conduct further exploration on its Lucky Boy Uranium Property; to make the remaining payment of $80,000 under its property option agreement respecting the SL Project located in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, which is prospective for rare earth elements; and for general working capital.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,101 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at newearthresourcescorp@gmail.com.

