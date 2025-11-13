Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2025) - NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) ("New Earth" or the "Company") is proud to announce its membership in the American Nuclear Society ("ANS") - the premier organization for those that embrace the nuclear sciences and technologies for their vital contributions to improving people's lives and preserving the planet. Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024, ANS is committed to advancing, fostering, and promoting the development and application of nuclear sciences and technologies to benefit society. Joining the ANS aligns with New Earth's strategic commitment to responsible uranium exploration.

Other Corporate Developments

The Company has engaged Investor Insights Systems Inc. for a term of three months commencing November 11th, 2025, to provide digital marketing services, including digital content creation, distribution, search engine marketing (SEM), pay-per-click (PPC) advertising and market awareness campaigns. Investor Insights will receive a total fee of $120,000 plus GST/HST, payable upfront, in consideration for services to be provided through the term of the engagement. To the Company's knowledge, neither Investor Insights nor its principals have any further interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The Company is at arm's length from Investor Insights. Services provided by Investor Insights will be overseen by Mac Foster, who can be reached at 179 Shaw Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, telephone: 647-302-3382, e-mail: mac@investorinsightssystems.com.

Pursuant to the agreement with Investor Insights, the Company will compensate Investor Insights $120,000, with the option, at the Company's sole discretion, to extend services and increase the budget up to an additional $300,000 if the Company has appropriate funding. The agreement will expire at the end of the three-month term or when the marketing budget is fully expended, whichever occurs first. No securities of the Company will be issued to Investor Insights as consideration for the services.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,101 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact the Company by email at newearthresourcescorp@gmail.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

