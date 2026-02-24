New Earth Resources Corp.: New Earth Resources Reports Ongoing Grid Sampling and Mapping at Lucky Boy Uranium Project

Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW EARTH RESOURCES CORP. (CSE: EATH) ("New Earth" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration activities at its past-producing Lucky Boy uranium property (the "Project").

General exploration preparation followed by geologic fieldwork commenced toward the end of January 2026 and includes grid soil sampling on 100-metre line spacing with 50-metre sample intervals, in conjunction with detailed geological mapping. To date, approximately 40% of the core area of known mineralization has been systematically grid sampled.

The Company is particularly encouraged from data suggesting that a relatively shallow reverse circulation (RC) drilling program conducted in 2006 tested only the upper portions of the quartzite formation hosting the uranium mineralization. Project site mapping and regional study of the quartzite host unit has established that intrusion of a low-angle, 50 to 100-metre-thick dark intrusive dike rock did serve to obscure much of the lithology hosting mineralization.

Historic surface anomalies identified by both Mobile Metallic Ion ("MMI") surveys in 2006 and radon gas surveys conducted on the Project in 2023, may indicate a potential response to mineralization beneath the intrusive unit. Elevated radon values are suggestive that the trend of the uranium mineralization could extend to the south and west under cover.

Field efforts in progress will remain focused on completing grid soil sampling, detailed geologic mapping and include efforts to identify structural pathways guiding the migration of radon gas.

Preliminary geochemical sampling has been completed and will be shipped to Paragon Geochemical followed by further rock and soil samples.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Warren Robb, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company and an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.Historical reports respecting the Property were reviewed by the qualified person. The information provided has not been verified and is being treated as historic.

About the Company

New Earth Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company acquiring and developing advanced and early-stage exploration projects. Its flagship project is its 100% owned, past-producing Lucky Boy Uranium Property located in Gila County, Arizona, USA. Consisting of 14 Lode Claims, and spanning approximately 273 acres, the Lucky Boy Project covers a small open pit and underground workings that produced uranium in the 1950's, and again in the 1970's. In addition to Lucky Boy, included in the Company's uranium portfolio are three claims located in Saskatchewan, Canada covering 365 hectares.

The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in 23 claims covering approximately 1,102 hectares in the Strange Lake area of Quebec, Canada, known as the "SL Project", which is prospective for rare earth elements. In addition, the Company has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Red Wine Rare Earth Project, comprising 2 non-contiguous mineral claims located in Labrador, Canada covering approximately 1,575 hectares.

For further information, please refer to the Company's website at www.newearthresourcescorp.com or the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ), or contact the Company by email at info@newearthresourcescorp.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors - Lawrence Hay" President and CEO

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

