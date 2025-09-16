Minesto AB: The Board of Directors of Minesto has resolved on a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 152.4 million, conditional on the approval of the extraordinary general meeting

THIS PRESS RELEASE MAY NOT BE MADE PUBLIC, PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEELAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, SWITZERLAND, RUSSIA, BELARUS, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTIONS, WHOLLY OR IN PART, WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR DEMAND ADDITIONAL REGISTRATION OR OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" IN THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Minesto AB (publ) ("Minesto" or the "Company") has today, conditional on the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, resolved on a rights issue of shares of approximately SEK 152.4 million (the "Rights Issue"). The subscription price has been determined to SEK 1.85 per share. Those who on the record date 8 October 2025 are registered as shareholders in Minesto will receive two (2) subscription rights for each share held. Five (5) subscription rights will entitle to subscription for one (1) new share in the Company. Minesto has received guarantee commitments subject to customary conditions which, in aggregate, amount to SEK 99.0 million, corresponding to approximately 65.0 percent of the Rights Issue. The Company has also received subscription intentions from all shareholding members of the Board of Directors and senior management, including the Company's CEO Martin Edlund, consisting of a verbally expressed, non-binding, intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata share of the Rights Issue, in total amounting to approximately SEK 0.2 million, corresponding to approximately 0.1 percent of the Rights Issue.

Notice to the extraordinary general meeting for resolution on approval of the Rights Issue, which will be held on 3 October 2025, will be announced through a separate press release.

Summary

The Board of Directors of Minesto has today resolved on the Rights Issue, conditional on the subsequent approval of the extraordinary general meeting.

The extraordinary general meeting will be held on 3 October 2025 and the notice will be published through a separate press release.

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue are intended to be used for the following purposes, listed in order of priority; (i) repayment of the loan financing raised in June 2025, (ii) upgrading and adapting the Dragon Class system to the Hestfjord configuration and Microgrid product range, (iii) implementation of permit processes, detailed design and preparations for the establishment of the facility at Hestfjord, (iv) strategic investments to enable entry and expansion into relevant markets, and (v) initiation of the development of additional projects in priority markets.

If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive approximately SEK 152.4 million before deduction of transaction costs.

The subscription price is SEK 1.85 per share.

Those who on the record date 8 October 2025 are registered as shareholders in Minesto will receive two (2) subscription rights for each share held.

Five (5) subscription rights will entitle to subscription for one (1) new share in the Company.

The subscription period in the Rights Issue runs from and including 10 October 2025, up to and including 24 October 2025.

Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their ownership diluted by up to approximately 28.6 percent but will have the opportunity to compensate themselves financially for the dilution effect by selling their subscription rights.

Minesto has received guarantee commitments amounting to approximately SEK 99.0 million, which corresponds to 65.0 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the Company has received subscription intentions from all shareholding members of the Board of Directors and senior management, including the Company's CEO Martin Edlund, consisting of a verbally expressed, non-binding, intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata share of the Rights Issue, in total amounting to approximately SEK 0.2 million, corresponding to approximately 0.1 percent of the Rights Issue.

The full terms and conditions of the Rights Issue will be available in the prospectus which is expected to be published around 6 October 2025.

Background and reasons

Minesto is a development company in renewable ocean energy with a technology for commercial production of electricity from a previously untapped global natural resource: tidal and ocean currents. Minesto owns and develops a patented technology to convert the kinetic energy in slow ocean currents into electricity. The technology has been verified in a grid-connected production facility in the sea of the Faroe Islands since 2020. In February 2024, the facility was upgraded to full scale 1.2 MW in the form of the Dragon 12 power plant. The Company's patented technology platform, Dragon Class, has achieved significant technical and commercial milestones over the past year. Among other things, the Dragon 12 system, installed in Vestmannasund in the Faroe Islands, has demonstrated an increase in power performance of approximately 25 percent as a result of technical improvements. A key step in the Company's commercialization phase is the planned large-scale expansion in the Faroe Islands totalling 200 MW, which will be implemented in stages and completed by 2030. The first phase consists of the Hestfjord project, where Minesto, in collaboration with local actors, plans to establish a tidal park with an initial capacity of 10 MW (Phase 1). Phase 1 includes the installation of several Dragon 12 systems and marks the start of the long-term expansion. The project is strategically important as it not only demonstrates the scalability of the technology but also enables the integration of renewable marine energy into a real energy system.

In light of the increased demand for sustainable energy solutions and the Company's ambition to accelerate the commercialization of its technology, the Board of Directors has resolved to carry out the Rights Issue.

Use of issue proceeds

If the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, the Company will receive a maximum of approximately SEK 152.4 million before deduction of transaction costs. Given the Company's current business plan and against the above background, the Company intends to distribute the expected net proceeds in accordance with the below, listed in order of priority:

Repayment of the loan financing raised in June 2025 - approximately 15 percent.

Upgrading and adapting the Dragon Class system to the Hestfjord configuration and Microgrid product range - approximately 55 percent.

Implementation of permit processes, detailed design and preparations for the establishment of the facility at Hestfjord - approximately 10 percent.

Strategic investments to enable entry and expansion into relevant markets - approximately 10 percent.

Initiation of the development of additional projects in priority markets - approximately 10 percent.

Extraordinary general meeting

Through a separate press release, the Company will convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 3 October 2025 to approve the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue

Shareholders who are registered in the share register in Minesto on the record date on 8 October 2025 will receive two (2) subscription rights for each share held in the Company. Five (5) subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in the Company. The subscription price is SEK 1.85 per share, which means that Minesto will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 152.4 million before deduction of transaction costs, provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed. In addition, investors are offered the opportunity to sign up for subscription of shares without the support of subscription rights.

Provided that the Rights Issue is fully subscribed, and provided that the extraordinary general meeting resolves to approve the Rights Issue, the number of shares in Minesto will increase by 82,364,595, from 205,911,488 to 288,276,083, and the share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 4,118,229.75, from SEK 10,295,574.40 to SEK 14,413,804.15.

Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will, through the Rights Issue, have their ownership diluted by up to approximately 28.6 percent (calculated on the total number of outstanding shares in the Company after completion of the Rights Issue). These shareholders have the opportunity to compensate themselves financially for this dilution effect by selling their received subscription rights.

The last day of trading in Minesto's shares including the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue is 6 October 2025. The shares are traded excluding the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue as of 7 October 2025. The subscription period, with or without the support of subscription rights, runs from and including 10 October 2025 up to and including 24 October 2025. Trading in subscription rights will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from 10 October 2025 up to and including 21 October 2025 and trading in BTAs (paid subscribed share) will take place on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 10 October 2025 up to and including 12 November 2025 or until the registration of the Rights Issue with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

The complete terms and conditions of the Rights Issue and information about the Company will be presented in a prospectus that is expected to be published on the Company's website around 6 October 2025.

Guarantee commitments and subscription intentions

Minesto has entered into guarantee commitments on customary terms. The guarantee commitments amount to a total of SEK 99.0 million, corresponding to approximately 65.0 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the Company has received subscription intentions from all shareholding members of the Board of Directors and management, including the Company's CEO Martin Edlund, consisting of a verbally expressed, non-binding, intention to subscribe for their respective pro rata share of the Rights Issue, in total amounting to approximately SEK 0.2 million, corresponding to approximately 0.1 percent of the Rights Issue. Neither the guarantee commitments nor the subscription intentions are secured by bank guarantees, escrow funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

The guarantee commitments are subject to an underwriting commission, adapted to the prevailing market condition, of ten (10) percent of the guaranteed amount if the underwriters choose to receive cash compensation or twelve (12) percent of the guaranteed amount if the underwriters choose to receive compensation through set-off against shares in the Company. In the event the underwriters choose to receive compensation through set-off against shares, the Board of Directors intends to resolve, by virtue of the authorization from the annual general meeting on 22 May 2025, on a directed issue of shares to the underwriters with payment through set-off. The subscription price in such a directed issue will correspond to the subscription price in the Rights Issue. No commission is paid for the subscription intentions.

The full terms and conditions of the Rights Issue and further information about the parties that have entered into guarantee commitments will be presented in the prospectus that is expected to be published around 6 October 2025.

Lock-up undertakings

Prior to the execution of the Rights Issue, shareholding members of the Board of Directors and senior management of the Company have entered into lock-up undertakings, which, among other things mean that they, with customary exceptions, have undertaken not to sell shares in the Company. The lock-up undertakings expire on the day that falls 180 days after the announcement date of the Rights Issue. Further information about the parties that have entered into lock-up undertakings will be presented in the prospectus that is expected to be published around 6 October 2025.

Indicative time plan

The following time plan for the Rights Issue is preliminary and subject to change.

Extraordinary general meeting to resolve on the approval of the Rights Issue 3 October 2025 Planned publishing date of prospectus 6 October 2025 Last day of trading in shares including right to receive subscription rights 6 October 2025 First day of trading in shares excluding right to receive subscription rights 7 October 2025 Record date for the Rights Issue 8 October 2025 Trading in subscription rights 10 - 21 October 2025 Subscription period 10 - 24 October 2025 Trading in paid subscribed share (BTA) 10 October - 12 November 2025 Expected announcement of the preliminary outcome in the Rights Issue 28 October 2025

Advisers

Vator Securities AB is financial advisor and issuing agency, and MAQS Advokatbyrå is legal adviser to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For additional information please contact

Martin Edlund, CEO

ir@minesto.com

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer

+46 735 23 71 58

ir@minesto.com

This information is such insider information that Minesto AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person above, for publication on 16 September 2025, 21:20 CEST.

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling plannable commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales and Taiwan. The major shareholders in Minesto are BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information in English, including reports, prospectuses, and company descriptions, is available at www.minesto.com/investors.

