

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CrowdStrike (CRWD) has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Pangea, a leader in AI security.



The deal will expand the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver the industry's first comprehensive AI Detection and Response or AIDR, securing data, models, agents, identities, infrastructure, and interactions across the entire AI lifecycle - from development to enterprise use.



CEO George Kurtz emphasized that AI's rapid evolution has expanded the enterprise attack surface, with each prompt posing potential security risks. He said the integration of Pangea will enable CrowdStrike to secure the full AI lifecycle, detect risks, enforce safeguards, and ensure compliance, allowing customers to scale AI adoption with confidence.



CrowdStrike, known for pioneering Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), will now apply a similar model to AI security. Pangea will extend protection to the interaction layer, unifying visibility, compliance, and enforcement to protect prompts and AI systems at scale.



Pangea's capabilities include delivering complete AI Detection and Response (AIDR) with unified visibility and control over AI agents, workflows, and compliance. It offers industry-leading protection against prompt injection attacks, model jailbreak attempts, and malicious prompts with up to 99% efficacy at sub-30ms latency.



The platform enforces real-time policies to block risky AI interactions, ensures security is built into AI applications and agents while complementing Falcon Shield for SaaS agents, and provides pre-configured safeguards that help teams accelerate AI feature deployment without compromising control.



Pangea CEO Oliver Friedrichs noted that the company was founded to make AI adoption safe and secure, and joining CrowdStrike will help deliver this mission globally by integrating with Falcon to create the first complete AIDR platform.



CRWD currently trades at $446.9 or 0.48% higher on the NasdaqGS.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News