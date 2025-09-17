

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.



The greenback fell to more than a 4-year low of 1.1878 against the euro and more than a 2-month low of 1.3671 against the pound.



The greenback dropped to more than a 14-year low of 0.7855 against the franc and near a 5-week low of 146.27 against the yen.



The greenback declined to a fresh 2-week low of 1.3734 against the loonie, more than 10-month low of 0.6688 against the aussie and near a 5-week low of 0.5991 against the kiwi.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.20 against the euro, 1.40 against the pound, 0.77 against the franc, 142.00 against the yen, 1.35 against the loonie, 0.68 against the aussie and 0.62 against the kiwi.



