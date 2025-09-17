

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research highlights insomnia as a significant yet potentially modifiable risk factor for cognitive decline, suggesting better sleep habits could protect brain health as people age.



A study published in Neurology followed 2,750 participants over five years, combining brain imaging, neurological assessments, and sleep evaluations.



The findings revealed that people with chronic insomnia faced a 40 percent higher risk of developing cognitive impairment. However, individuals who improved their sleep quality or used treatments did not show the same elevated risk.



'Chronic insomnia may be a modifiable risk factor for cognitive decline,' said lead author Dr. Diego Carvalho of the Mayo Clinic. He noted that while direct evidence linking treatment to reduced risk is still lacking, the data indicates a strong potential benefit.



Experts warn that insomnia is more than difficulty falling asleep-it includes poor sleep quality and maintenance, which disrupt daily functioning and long-term brain health.



Dr. Rachel Salas of Johns Hopkins explained that inadequate sleep can fuel neuroinflammation, impair memory consolidation, and accelerate the accumulation of proteins tied to Alzheimer's disease.



Despite its prevalence affecting about 12 percent of Americans-insomnia is often underreported and undertreated, especially among older adults, who sometimes view poor sleep as a normal part of aging.



Treatment strategies such as cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBTI), consistent sleep schedules, relaxation techniques, and lifestyle adjustments like limiting caffeine and screen time can significantly improve sleep.



'Good sleep is essential for brain recovery and resilience,' Carvalho said, emphasizing that addressing insomnia could improve quality of life today while reducing risks of cognitive decline tomorrow.



