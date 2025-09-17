Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A3C3EV | ISIN: CA64067L1094 | Ticker-Symbol: 2P6
ACCESS Newswire
17.09.2025 00:26 Uhr
Nepra Foods Inc. Issues Clarification on CEO Letter Disclosure

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") issues the following clarification at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), regarding its press release dated September 11, 2025, titled "Nepra Foods Issues Letter from CEO."

Clarification of Financial Information

In the previous release, certain statements regarding financial performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 ("FY2025"), were presented using percentage changes without accompanying baseline figures, which could limit investor assessment. Below are the clarified figures from its audited consolidated financial statements (available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

  • Revenue: Increased by 50.3% to CAD$6,253,768 in FY2025 from CAD$4,161,354 in FY2024.

  • Net Loss: Decreased by 48.5% to CAD$2,335,340 in FY2025 from CAD$4,536,525 in FY2024 (the original release incorrectly stated a reduction of over 302%; this has been corrected based on audited figures).

  • Operating Expenses: Decreased by 12.3% to CAD$3,622,820 in FY2025 from CAD$4,133,107 in FY2024.

  • Lease Liabilities: Decreased by 29.9% to CAD$2,438,390 in FY2025 from CAD$3,478,874 in FY2024.

These improvements reflect the Company's focus on cost management and debt reduction, amid ongoing efforts to achieve profitability.

The Company is advancing its board restructuring, with active involvement from Chairman Mark Retzloff and board member Tim Hogan in daily operations. The Company is also pursuing accretive revenue streams alongside long-term R&D projects.

Investors are encouraged to review the full audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis on SEDAR+ for a comprehensive view of the Company's performance, including risks and trends. The investor deck referenced in the original release is available at www.neprafoods.com/investors.

The Company regrets any confusion and reaffirms its commitment to transparent, accurate, and balanced disclosure in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company focused on innovative and proprietary allergen- and gluten-free food ingredient technologies. The Company supports food manufacturers globally with formulations, ingredients, and technical support for the production of nutritious foods. For more information, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Contact:
William Hogan, CEO
Email: investors@neprafoods.com
Investor Relations Toll-free: 1-844-566-1917

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development, results of operations, and those listed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances, or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

SOURCE: Nepra Foods



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/nepra-foods-inc.-issues-clarification-on-ceo-letter-disclosure-1074527

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
