Nepra Foods Inc. Issues Clarification on CEO Letter Disclosure

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") issues the following clarification at the request of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), regarding its press release dated September 11, 2025, titled "Nepra Foods Issues Letter from CEO."

Clarification of Financial Information

In the previous release, certain statements regarding financial performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 ("FY2025"), were presented using percentage changes without accompanying baseline figures, which could limit investor assessment. Below are the clarified figures from its audited consolidated financial statements (available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca).

Revenue : Increased by 50.3% to CAD$6,253,768 in FY2025 from CAD$4,161,354 in FY2024.

Net Loss : Decreased by 48.5% to CAD$2,335,340 in FY2025 from CAD$4,536,525 in FY2024 (the original release incorrectly stated a reduction of over 302%; this has been corrected based on audited figures).

Operating Expenses : Decreased by 12.3% to CAD$3,622,820 in FY2025 from CAD$4,133,107 in FY2024.

Lease Liabilities: Decreased by 29.9% to CAD$2,438,390 in FY2025 from CAD$3,478,874 in FY2024.

These improvements reflect the Company's focus on cost management and debt reduction, amid ongoing efforts to achieve profitability.

The Company is advancing its board restructuring, with active involvement from Chairman Mark Retzloff and board member Tim Hogan in daily operations. The Company is also pursuing accretive revenue streams alongside long-term R&D projects.

Investors are encouraged to review the full audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis on SEDAR+ for a comprehensive view of the Company's performance, including risks and trends. The investor deck referenced in the original release is available at www.neprafoods.com/investors.

The Company regrets any confusion and reaffirms its commitment to transparent, accurate, and balanced disclosure in compliance with all regulatory requirements.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is a specialty food company focused on innovative and proprietary allergen- and gluten-free food ingredient technologies. The Company supports food manufacturers globally with formulations, ingredients, and technical support for the production of nutritious foods. For more information, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Contact:

William Hogan, CEO

Email: investors@neprafoods.com

Investor Relations Toll-free: 1-844-566-1917

