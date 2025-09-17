Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Core Nickel Corp. (TSXV: CNCO) ("Core" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mike Pilmer has been appointed to the board of directors.

Mr. Pilmer has over 20 years' experience in banking, media and digital content solutions. After earning a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from Western University in London, Ontario, Mike joined the Corporate and Investment Banking Group of TD Bank, working on the team covering the Media and Communications sector in Canada. He held senior positions at Southam Inc., Hollinger Inc., The Stronach Group and was President and CEO of LexisNexis Canada. Mike was Senior Vice President of Content Works at Postmedia, which was anchored by the business group Infomart. Upon the sale of Infomart to Meltwater NV, he joined Meltwater to oversee the integration of Infomart into Meltwater which was completed in 2020.

Christopher Tate, President and CEO of Core Nickel, states, "We are pleased to welcome Mr. Pilmer as an independent director to Core Nickel. Mike has a proven track record along with decades of corporate governance and finance experience. We look forward to working with Mike as we drive Core into its next phase of development."

About Core Nickel

Core Nickel Corp. is a junior nickel exploration company that controls 100% of five projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt (TNB), a prolific nickel district located in Northern Manitoba, Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Paul Reid"

Paul Reid

Director, Core Nickel Corp.

Also find us online:

www.corenickel.com

https://x.com/CoreNickel

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266763

SOURCE: Core Nickel Corp.