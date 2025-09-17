Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - The Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of Bri-Chem Corp. (the "Corporation") was held in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Tuesday September 16, 2025 at 12:00 pm at Courtyard Edmonton West, 10011 184 St NW. Shareholders representing 20,367,078 common shares were represented at the meeting in person or by proxy, representing 77.05% of the 26,432,981 issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date on July 18, 2025.

MATTERS VOTED ON:

By resolution passed via motion to approve and seconded that the number of Board of Directors of the Corporation be set at four directors to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Management received proxies from shareholders to vote for the resolution as follows:



For % For Against % Against Set Number of Directors at 4 20,358,578 99.96 8,500 0.04

By resolution passed via motion to nominate and seconded, the following four director nominees of the Corporation, proposed by shareholders, were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Management received proxies from shareholders to vote for the resolution as follows:

Director For % For Withheld % Withheld Barry Hugghins 13,296,490 65.28 7,070,588 34.72 John H. Cale 13,296,490 65.28 7,070,588 34.72 William Colby Swain 13,296,490 65.28 7,070,588 34.72 Scott Gaudin 13,296,490 65.28 7,070,588 34.72

By resolution passed via motion to nominate and seconded that Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Edmonton, Alberta, be appointed as auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Management received proxies from shareholders to vote for the resolution as follows:



For % For Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditors 20,362,078 99.98 5,000 0.02

By resolution passed via motion to approve and seconded that the Corporations advance notice by-law. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. Management received proxies from shareholders to vote for the resolution as follows:



For % For Against % Against Advance Notice By-Law 20,341,078 99.87 26,000 0.13

