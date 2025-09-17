

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Inflation data from the UK is the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer prices for August. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to remain unchanged at 3.8 percent.



At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs publishes Swiss economic forecasts.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area final inflation figures for August. The flash estimate showed that inflation rose to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent in July. The statistical office is expected to confirm the preliminary estimate.



