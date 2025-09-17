Dermata Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Abstract at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress 2025

- Abstract highlights additional primary and secondary data from Phase 3 STAR-1 clinical study of XYNGARI for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne -

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA)(Nasdaq:DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a science-driven leader in dermatologic solutions, today announced the presentation of an abstract from its XYNGARI (also known as DMT310) Phase 3 Spongilla Treatment of Acne Research clinical trial (STAR-1) will be presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2025 being held in Paris, France, from September 17-20th.

Details of the abstract are as follows:

Abstract Title : Once Weekly Topical Treatment with DMT310 Demonstrates Significant and Early Onset of Effect in Patients with Moderate to Severe Acne Vulgaris - Results from the STAR-1 Phase 3 Study

Abstract Number: P3243

The full abstract will be released on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 10:00pm (PST). For more information about the EADV Congress 2025, please visit https://eadv.org/congress/

Click here to view the EADV abstract.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and new risks may emerge from time to time. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors including, but are not limited to, statements related to: Dermata's shift to prioritize OTC dermatology products; the anticipated benefits of the strategic shift; the anticipated benefits of Dermata's strategic shift, including acceleration of its path to commercialization, reduction of regulatory burdens, and expansion into broader consumer markets; the expected timing and success of any planned or future OTC product launches; risks that clinical trials may not be predictive of real-world results or of results of subsequent clinical trials; risks that current clinical trials will lead to further product development by the Company; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of such words as "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "continue," "outlook," "will," "potential" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various factors, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in drug development, approval and commercialization, and the fact that past results of clinical trials may not be indicative of future trial results. For a discussion of these and other factors, please refer to Dermata's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Dermata undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Dermata Investors:

Cliff Mastricola

Investor Relations

cmastricola@dermatarx.com

