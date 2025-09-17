Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Voluntary Shareholder Lock-Ups Reflecting Confidence in Company's Long-Term Vision

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Alset AI Ventures Inc.(TSXV:GPUS)(OTC:GPUSF)(WKN: A40M0J | SYM: 1R6)("Alset AI" or the "Company") an artificial intelligence ("AI") venture company advancing innovation through strategic investment and cloud computing solutions, is pleased to announce that certain shareholders (the "Locked-Up Shareholders")beneficially owning or controlling, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 13,010,068 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares"), representing approximately 8.39% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares, have voluntarily agreed to a four-month lock-up periodon the Shares (the "Voluntary Lock-Up").

The Locked-Up Shareholders includes two insiders of the Company, who together hold 2,638,750 Shares, representing approximately 1.70% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares.

"This voluntary lock-up is a powerful vote of confidence from our shareholders," said Adam Ingrao, Chief Executive Officer of Alset AI. "It underscores their belief in our long-term vision and our ability to deliver on key initiatives. We believe this step helps reduce near-term market volatility and positions us to continue making meaningful progress."

The Voluntary Lock-Up, undertaken without any prior regulatory or contractual requirements, highlights the strong confidence of Alset AI's shareholders in the Company's strategic direction and future prospects. By committing to hold their Shares through the Voluntary Lock-Up period, the Locked-Up Shareholders are affirming their belief in Alset AI's vision and long-term value creation.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is a pioneering AI and cloud computing investment firm, committed to nurturing high-potential technology companies. Through a combination of capital, strategic advisory, and cloud computing alliances, Alset AI is shaping the future of artificial intelligence and building an AI-focused venture capital platform poised for substantial growth.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao

Chief Executive Officer

T: 236.312.6744

E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including statements regarding the terms of the lock up, the Company's intentions to deliver on key initiatives, make meaningful progress in the artificial intelligence space, advance its strategic direction, and its ability to shape the future of artificial intelligence. Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release.Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ai-announces-voluntary-shareholder-lock-ups-reflecting-con-1074430