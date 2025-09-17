The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17

The Diverse Income Trust plc

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

DIVERSE INCOME TRUST (THE) PLC is pleased to announce that Gervais Williams and Claire Long will provide a post AGM Presentation via Investor Meet Company on 08 Oct 2025, 15:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 07 Oct 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet DIVERSE INCOME TRUST (THE) PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/diverse-income-trust-the-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow DIVERSE INCOME TRUST (THE) PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

17 September 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45