

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer prices logged a steady increase in August, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent on a yearly basis in August, the same rate of increase as seen in July and also matched economists' expectations.



The 3.8 percent inflation was the joint-highest recorded since January 2024, when the rate was 4.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, the CPI moved up 0.3 percent, following a 0.1 percent rise in July.



Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 3.6 percent from 3.8 percent in July.



