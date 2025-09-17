Almirall's scientific presence at the 34 th EADV congress reflects its broad portfolio of dermatological treatments and patient-centric approach featuring 44 abstracts, two expert-led symposia on atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, and an interactive booth.





Lebrikizumab's effectiveness in the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis is demonstrated by new real-world evidence, and long-term efficacy and patient well-being data.





New real-world data demonstrate tildrakizumab's effectiveness in the treatment of psoriasis in high-impact areas of the body and across multiple patient groups particularly elderly patients and those with high disease burden.





Almirall's pipeline progress includes new initial phase 1 data on a developmental treatment for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), LAD191 a monoclonal antibody targeting the Interleukin-1 Receptor Accessory Protein (IL-1RAP) shows preliminary signs of clinical symptom improvements, and a favourable safety and tolerability profile.

Almirall, S.A. (ALM) a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology, is a major contributor to the 2025 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress (EADV) presenting new data across its broad portfolio of dermatological treatments including new real-world data of lebrikizumab on atopic dermatitis, new clinical data of tildrakizumab on psoriasis and tirbanibulin on actinic keratosis. The 34th EADV congress will take place from September 17 to 20 in Paris, France.

At the congress, Almirall contributes a total of 44 scientific abstracts focused on advancing patient care across the company's broad portfolio of dermatological treatments including atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, actinic keratosis, and hidradenitis suppurativa. With a strong emphasis on real-world evidence, patient-reported outcomes, and well-being, Almirall's scientific programme includes multiple presentations, two expert-led symposia on psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and an interactive exhibition booth supporting dermatologists in their daily practice and effective treatment choices for their patients.

"The EADV congress is one of the most important platforms for exchange and learning about scientific and clinical advances in Dermatology. The Almirall team is excited to engage in conversations with leading experts and researchers to advance skin science and to develop meaningful solutions for patients. We are looking forward to discussing our new real-world evidence and clinical data for treatments across our broad portfolio to improve health outcomes for patients and support dermatologists in everyday practice,"saidDr. Volker Koscielny, Almirall's Chief Medical Officer.

Atopic Dermatitis: first real-world evidence study and new data on long-term efficacy and well-being of lebrikizumab

Almirall presents interim results from the ADlife study, offering for the first time real-world evidence on the treatment of atopic dermatitis with lebrikizumab, featuring 100 patients treated for 16 weeks. The ADlife study demonstrates lebrikizumab is highly effective in treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis with clinically relevant improvements in AD symptoms, already after 4 weeks of treatment, and a consistent safety profile. This data suggests that efficacy seen in randomized clinical trials translates well into the real-world setting even in a more complex patient population.

New data from the long-term extension ADjoin study shows that out of the patients showing significant improvement of their AD symptoms at week 16, those responses remained sustained after two-years of continuous treatment with lebrikizumab, as measured by absolute scores which are considered clinically relevant as they show response regardless of baseline severity. Further supporting its long-term efficacy, improvements in patient reported outcomes, such as itch and sleep (measured by POEM) were also observed up to 3 years of treatment with lebrikizumab.

The ADvantage study the first trial to utilize the WHO-5 Well-being Index in the assessment of an atopic dermatitis treatment demonstrates the positive impact of lebrikizumab on holistic care for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis who often show a significant impairment of their psychological well-being. Treatment with lebrikizumab was associated with improved psychological well-being in adult and adolescent patients to levels similar to a healthy population already after 16 weeks and were maintained for up to 52 weeks of treatment.

Results from the ADvocate 1 and 2 studies reinforce lebrikizumab's ability to deliver high rates of both skin clearance and itch relief after 16 weeks of treatment. First results were observed as early as week 4 compared to placebo and were maintained through to 52 weeks after treatment was initiated. Improvements in both the severity of the skin condition and itch translate into meaningful improvements in patient-reported outcomes in atopic dermatitis1

Almirall's symposium on atopic dermatitis, "Long-term control in Atopic Dermatitis: Elevating Therapeutic Goals" will be chaired by Prof. Sébastien Barbarot (France), and feature Prof. Tilo Biedermann (Germany), Prof. Richard Warren (UK), and Dr. Alessandra Narcisi (Italy). It will showcase new evidence on the role of IL-13 in AD pathogenesis, supporting the real-world evidence and the long-term efficacy of lebrikizumab delivering meaningful health benefits for patients.

"Our symposium will highlight the unmet needs in atopic dermatitis and the pivotal role of IL-13 in disease pathophysiology. Through long-term data from clinical trials, real-world evidence and clinical cases, we'll discuss how systemic biologic therapies like lebrikizumab are transforming care for patients and healthcare professionals", commented Prof. Sébastien Barbarot.

Psoriasis: advancing disease management and patient outcomes

Almirall will present new effectiveness data on tildrakizumab for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis from the real world ZODIPSO and CzATCH studies. These studies demonstrate high effectiveness of the treatment in high impact areas including nails, scalp, and the genital area.

The TIL-SENIOR study explores the needs of elderly patients and how treatment with biologics like tildrakizumab can address these and offer a meaningful therapeutic option, while the TIL-TWO study shows how patients with elevated body weight or high-burden of disease can benefit from treatment with tildrakizumab 200 mg.

The PROCARE-t study demonstrates high patient satisfaction with the psoriasis care provided by both hospital pharmacists and dermatologists during the treatment with tildrakizumab. Healthcare Professionals (HPCs) also expressed high satisfaction with the treatment showing the importance of multidisciplinary care in dermatology involving dermatologists and pharmacists.

New data from the PRO-SCALP study show that CAL/BPD PAD cream delivers significant symptom relief of mild-to-moderate psoriasis of the scalp which is particularly challenging to treat. It also demonstrated the treatment achieving enhanced emotional well-being, and overall improvements in daily life for patients.

Almirall will also host a focused symposium on remaining unmet needs in psoriasis, "Psoriasis: Is there anything left to solve?", Chaired by Prof. Jo Lambert (Belgium), with Dr. Andreas Pinter (Germany) and Dr. Pedro Mendes Bastos (Portugal).

R&D pipeline: new insights on the treatment of large areas affected by Actinic Keratosis (AK), and phase I data on novel treatment for Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

Almirall will share new data from the TirbAKare study demonstrating tirbanibulin's suitability for treating large skin areas of up to 100 cm2 affected by actinic keratosis. The results show that tirbanibulin provides statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in AK lesion count compared to vehicle at day 57 while offering a favorable safety profile. These results confirm tirbanibulin's efficacy and tolerability, consistent with previous findings in controlled trials and real-world evidence when treating larger AK areas.

Late-breaker: Phase I data on LAD191, a monoclonal antibody targeting the Interleukin-1 Receptor Accessory Protein (IL-1RAP), in patients affected by Hidradenitis Suppurativa suggest a favorable safety and tolerability profile, along with early signs of clinical improvement supporting the continued development of this asset.

Advancing skin science at EADV 2025

Almirall's booth at EADV (Pavilion 7.2, Booth D06) will offer visitors the opportunity to explore the latest innovations in dermatology and insights into patient needs through interactive educational content and global disease awareness initiatives. Highlights include: the global campaign, "Sanctuary Salon", which educates about the impact of skin conditions on daily life and self-care, especially in the scalp area, a spotlight on the emotional burden experienced by AD patients, and the possibility for visitors contribute to a psoriasis patient association.

About Almirall

Almirall is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to medical dermatology. We closely collaborate with leading scientists, healthcare professionals, and patients to deliver our purpose: to transform the patients' world by helping them realize their hopes and dreams for a healthy life. We are at the forefront of science to deliver ground-breaking, differentiated medical dermatology innovations that address patients' needs.

Almirall, founded in 1944 and headquartered in Barcelona, is publicly traded on the Spanish Stock Exchange (ticker: ALM, total revenue in 2024: €990 MM, over 2000 employees globally). Almirall products help to improve the lives of patients every day and are available in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit https://www.almirall.com/

Legal notice:

This document includes only summary information and is not intended to be exhaustive. The facts, figures, and opinions contained in this document, in addition to the historical ones, are "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on the information currently available and the best estimates and assumptions that the Company considers reasonable. These statements involve risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those declared by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly waives any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, goals, or estimates contained in this document to reflect any changes in the assumptions, events, or circumstances on which such forward-looking statements are based, unless required by the applicable law.

ANNEX: 34th EADV Congress presentations and poster details

Satellite Symposium on psoriasis: Psoriasis: is there anything left to solve?

Chair: Prof. Jo Lambert, Belgium

Speakers: Dr. Andreas Pinter, Germany; Dr. Pedro Mendes Bastos, Portugal

Thursday 18th September at 17:45 (CEST) Room S06. Pavilion 7.3.

Satellite Symposium on atopic dermatitis: Long-term control in Atopic Dermatitis: Elevating Therapeutic Goals.

Chair: Prof. Sébastien Barbarot, France

Speakers: Prof. Tilo Biedermann, Germany; Prof. Richard Warren, United Kingdom; Dr. Alessandra Narcisi, Italy.

Friday, 19th September at 13:00 (CEST)/ Room S05, Pavilion 7.3.

Full abstracts will be available on the EADV 2025 Congress platform from 07:00 CEST on 17 September 2025 see full list of accepted abstracts below:

Ebglyss® (lebrikizumab)

Absolute EASI response achieved with lebrikizumab up to 2 years in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (ADvocate1&2 to ADjoin)

Lebrikizumab showed improvements in skin signs, itch and sleep measured by POEM after 3 years of treatment (ADvocate1&2 to ADjoin)

Lebrikizumab provides high levels of effectiveness in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in routine practice: interim analysis of the non-interventional study AD-LIFE

Patient reported outcomes in lebrikizumab treated patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in a real-world-setting: interim analysis of the non-interventional study AD-LIFE

Impact of lebrikizumab in combination with topical corticosteroids in the psychological well-being and depression suspicion in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: a randomized phase 3 clinical study (ADvantage)

Lebrikizumab provides skin clearance and itch relief at week 16 and week 52: pooled results from 2 phase 3 studies ADvocate1 and ADvocate2

Safety profile of lebrikizumab in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: SmPC integrated safety data

Ilumetri® (tildrakizumab)

Late breaker Long-Term Holistic Management in Psoriatic Disease: Tildrakizumab Achieves Sustained Control of Skin Manifestations, Psychological Well-being, and Partner Quality of Life The POSITIVE Study

Effectiveness and Safety of Tildrakizumab in the Treatment of Genital Psoriasis in Austria, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic (CZATCH-Genital-PsO): 28-week interim results

The effect of tildrakizumab on general health state, work productivity and psoriasis related disability in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis: 28-week interim data from the ambispective observational PROCARE-T study

Psychological Well-being of Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis Patients Treated with Tildrakizumab in Clinical Practice in Italy: 28 week interim data from the phase IV BLUE Study

Psychological Well-being of Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis Patients Treated with Tildrakizumab in Clinical Practice in Italy: study design and main objectives of the phase IV BLUE Study

Is it time to change the concept of difficult-to-treat areas?: Reflections on the POSITIVE study

Assessing tildrakizumab's effectiveness in psoriasis patients with baseline joint pain: interim results from the POSITIVE study

Psycholag in moderate-to-severe psoriasis: insights from the POSITIVE study on psychological well-being and treatment with tildrakizumab

When PASI is not enough: psychological impairments despite improvements in skin

The Potential Economic Value of Tildrakizumab Treatment in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis: A Norwegian Perspective

Needs and treatment expectations of elderly patients with moderate to severe psoriasis treated with tildrakizumab in routine clinical practice: week 28 interim results on patients' needs and well-being

Effectiveness and treatment satisfaction with Tildrakizumab 200 mg in routine clinical practice: 28 weeks interim results from the TIL-TWO study

Tildrakizumab significantly improves genital psoriasis in an interim data of the phase IV ZODIPSO study until 52 weeks

Tildrakizumab significantly improves clinical outcomes in patients with psoriasis in high impact areas: 52-week interim data of the phase IV ZODIPSO study

Tildrakizumab significantly improves nail psoriasis in an interim data of the phase IV ZODIPSO study until 52 weeks

Tildrakizumab significantly improves scalp psoriasis in an interim data of the phase IV ZODIPSO study until 52 weeks

Wynzora® (CAL/BDP) PAD Cream

Best responders to calcipotriol/betamethasone dipropionate (CAL/BDP) PAD-cream: six case reports of patients with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis

Highlighting the value of CAL/BDP PAD cream in patients meeting the Rule of 10s: Indirect treatment comparison with CAL/BDP foam in plaque psoriasis

Incremental medication adherence results in incremental improvement in S-mPASI and Worst Itch scores among patients with mild-to-moderate scalp psoriasis treated with calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate cream with PAD technology (CAL/BPD PAD cream) in routine clinical practices in Europe. Results from mixed-effect models in PRO-SCALP study.

Relationship between patient reported outcomes (PROs) and clinician reported outcomes (ClinROs) and treatment adherence, among patients treated with calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate cream with PAD technology (CAL/BDP PAD cream) among patients with mild-to-moderate scalp psoriasis in clinical practices in Europe: Final analysis of PRO-SCALP study.

Impact of calcipotriol and betamethasone dipropionate cream with PAD technology (CAL/BPD PAD cream) on patient symptoms, functioning, and emotions among patients with mild-to-moderate scalp psoriasis in routine clinical practices in Europe. Final analysis of PRO-SCALP study.

Successful management of chronic venous insufficiency in a patient with psoriasis thanks to calcipotriol 50 µg/g and betamethasone 0.5 mg/g cream

Small Areas, Big Trouble: Topical Therapy to the Rescue in Psoriasis

Efficacy and satisfaction of calcipotriol and betamethasone cream in patients with moderate psoriasis plaques, in difficult-to-control locations after failure of other topical treatments.

Klisyri® (tirbanibulin) and actinic keratosis

Clearance of actinic keratosis with tirbanibulin: Comparing results from controlled trials with real-world/low interventional clinical studies

(AAD 2025 encore)

Safety and tolerability of tirbanibulin for the treatment of actinic keratosis: Results from clinical trials and post-registration

(AAD 2025 encore)

Relating patient-reported treatment satisfaction and clinical outcomes in post-registration studies of tirbanibulin for actinic keratosis

(AAD 2025 encore)

Assessing The Holistic Value Of Tirbanibulin For Treating Actinic Keratosis Using Multi-Criteria Decision Analysis (MCDA) In Three European Countries

(MCDA)

Sun exposure monitoring by ultraviolet sensor in patients with actinic keratosis treated with tirbanibulin 10 mg/g ointment or diclofenac sodium 3% gel: a Phase IV randomized study

(PASS study)

Tirbanibulin Ointment 1% over a Treatment Field up to 100 cm² in Actinic Keratosis: A Phase 3 Study

(LF EU) (off-label)

Efficacy and tolerability of tirbanibulin 1% ointment in basal cell carcinoma: real-life experience in Italy

(off-label)

Treatment pathway for actinic keratosis in the French general population: an insurance claims database study

(EPIKA) (no Tirbanibulin)

Incidence of skin cancer in patients treated for actinic keratosis: surgical excision as a measure of progression to squamous cell carcinoma?

(EPIKA) (no Tirbanibulin)

Clinical response to topical Tirbanibulin in actinic keratosis of the scalp: potential predictive

Efficacy of 1% Tirbanibulin in the treatment of pigmented actinic keratosis: A real-life ambispective study

Split-face case series with tirbanibulin 1% versus repair cream with photolyase in actinic keratoses: clinical results and cosmetic improvements in photoaged skin

Efficacy, safety and patients' satisfaction of Tirbanibulin in the treatment of actinic keratosis in sensitive facial areas: A prospective observational study(off-label)

Topical Tirbanibulin ointment for the treatment of eyelid actinic keratosis(off-label)

Tirbanibulin for actinic keratosis in an anticoagulated patient: complete clinical response with additional cosmetic benefit

Tirbanibulin 1% ointment for the treatment of superficial basal cell carcinoma: a retrospective case series(off-label)

LAD191 and Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Safety, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of LAD191, an IL-1RAP-Targeting Monoclonal Antibody, in Adults with Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Results from Part 3 of a Phase I Study

________________________ 1 Silverberg et al. J Dermatolog Treat 2024; 35(1):2428729.

