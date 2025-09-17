Adyen, Partner of LVMH, Redefines Payments in the Global Luxury Sector

PARIS, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen , the global financial technology platform for leading businesses, is supporting LVMH, the world leader in luxury goods, in a major international initiative: the unification of payment systems across all of its Maisons.

Adyen's solutions are live in nearly 50 of the group's Maisons1 around the world, spanning fashion and leather goods, exceptional hospitality, watches and jewelry, beauty, and department stores.

As part of a strategy to strengthen synergies, LVMH is driving the adoption of best practices across its Maisons. The objective is to leverage the group's most effective initiatives and scale them, while preserving each Maison's unique identity and standards of excellence.

It was in this spirit that LVMH selected Adyen as its global payments partner in 2020, with the goal of unifying in-store and online payment infrastructures and delivering a seamless, high-end customer experience.

The implementation of Adyen's solutions has delivered concrete benefits from the very first deployment phases, including:

A premium, frictionless in-store experience, notably with mobile terminals and Tap to Pay technology

A significant reduction in manual entry, saving time and minimizing errors

Automation of reconciliation and end-of-day processes

A unified approach to payments with a single partner covering all channels, geographies, and methods, through a harmonized integration

With more than 1,000 stores rolled out worldwide across Europe, APAC, the Americas, and more, the project's success also relies on tailored, boutique-by-boutique support.

"This project is part of our broader ambition to deliver a flawless customer experience, reflecting the quality of our products and the craftsmanship of our Maisons," says Arnaud Bodzon, Group Payment Director, LVMH. "This applies not only to end customers but also to the sales advisors using the solutions. They can now focus fully on their core role-advising and supporting our clients-without having to worry about payment processing."

"Our partnership with LVMH reflects a shared vision: creating meaningful and effortless experiences for customers in the world of high-end retail," commented Ethan Tandowsky, CFO at Adyen. "Beyond facilitating payments, we're working together to elevate every touchpoint across LVMH's Maisons to make sure shoppers have an experience which matches the luxury goods they are purchasing. I cannot wait to see what we can achieve together with LVMH in this next chapter."

"Hands-on support is a key success factor when managing integration projects in a group like LVMH. Adyen's expertise has enabled them to meet and adapt to our specific needs," adds Arnaud Bodzon.

The unification continues to expand across more Maisons, strengthening a shared ambition: to deliver a payment experience that is elegant, efficient, and truly global.

About Adyen

Adyen (ADYEN: AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

1_Maisons_ is the French term for the group's brands.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490851/Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adyen-partner-of-lvmh-redefines-payments-in-the-global-luxury-sector-302558643.html