Percheron Therapeutics is an emerging immuno-oncology-focused biotech with a business case anchored on its recent in-licensing of HMBD-002, a Phase II-ready, potentially first-in-class anti-VISTA immune checkpoint inhibitor. HMBD-002's prospects are underpinned by wide expression of VISTA on tumour cells and a mechanistically distinct IgG4 backbone, allowing for non-depleting VISTA inhibition, overcoming a key limitation of other IgG1 anti-VISTA antibodies. Supported by encouraging preclinical and Phase I data, management plans to commence Phase II trials in CY26, a key upcoming catalyst for a share price re-rating. We view Percheron as high-risk, high-reward, with potentially sizeable upside optionality from broad labelling potential. Cash reserves of A$10.2m should provide a runway into FY27. We initiate coverage with a valuation of A$66.7m or 6.1c/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...