Australia's consumer watchdog has warned thousands of households to check their Tesla battery energy storage systems with a nationwide recall in place after reports of the manufacturer's Powerwall 2 units catching fire and damaging homes.From pv magazine Australia United States-based energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing giant Tesla has issued a product recall for its Powerwall 2 battery energy storage systems in Australia after receiving reports of units catching fire. Tesla said it has identified a safety concern with a batch of lithium-ion battery cells sourced from a third-party ...

