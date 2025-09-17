Anora Group Oyj: Inside information: Anora plans to adjust its organisational structure to improve profitability and efficiency and initiates cooperation negotiations

Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anora Group Plc Inside information 17 September 2025 at 9.00 a.m. EEST

Inside information: Anora plans to adjust its organisational structure to improve profitability and efficiency and initiates cooperation negotiations

Anora plans to adjust its organisational structure to improve profitability and efficiency and will launch cooperation negotiations in its home markets. The negotiations concern roles in all segments, Wine, Spirits and Industrial. Altogether, approximately 500 employees are within the scope of the negotiations. Anora estimates that this would result in the closure of 70-80 positions in 2025. As a result, Anora targets a reduction in personnel expenses of approximately EUR 7 million, which would be visible during 2026.

The cooperation negotiations will begin in October and the adjusted organisation is planned to be operational early 2026. The planned measures and changes may be subject to local consultation requirements in multiple Anora countries with employee and union representatives.

The company will continue to seek further measures to improve its profitability, efficiency and cost-competitiveness. Anora's work on an updated strategy will be divided into the following phases: Fit & Fix and Focus. The Fit & Fix phases deliver short and mid-term performance improvement over 2025-2026, while the Focus drives growth initiatives as of 2026 onwards. Anora will present its updated mid-term strategy at the upcoming Capital Markets Day in Helsinki on 5 November 2025.

Anora Group Plc
Kirsi Puntila, CEO

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Principal media
www.anora.com

Contacts:

Milena Hæggström
Director, Investor Relations
milena.haeggstrom@anora.com
Tel. +358-40 5581 328

Anora is a leading wine and spirits brand house in the Nordic region and a global industry forerunner in sustainability. Our market-leading portfolio consists of our own iconic Nordic brands and a wide range of prominent international partner wines and spirits. We export to close to 30 markets globally. Anora Group also includes Anora Industrial and logistics company Vectura. In 2024, Anora's net sales were EUR 692.0 million and the company employs about 1,200 professionals. Anora's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


