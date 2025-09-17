Ascenda Expands Global Loyalty Content Offering with Addition of Hilton Honors

New points transfer connection increases access to Hilton's global portfolio of 24 world-class brands and more for financial institutions

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda , the loyalty company that powers growth for the world's leading brands, today announced a strategic partnership with Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, to expand access to Hilton Honors for financial institutions within Ascenda's global network.

Through this collaboration, financial institutions in applicable jurisdictions can now offer their customers the ability to convert bank loyalty points directly into Hilton Honors Points, which includes access to Hilton's entire portfolio across 139 countries and territories. With more than 226 million members worldwide, Hilton Honors continues to provide ways for guests to dream and redeem through stays, experiences, partnerships, co-branded credit cards and more.

"Consumers, financial institutions, and merchants alike are seeking greater value and return on investment from their loyalty programs, and we're committed to creating that value by transforming bank-merchant marketing. This partnership exemplifies that commitment," said Paul Smitton, President of International and Partnerships at Ascenda. "Hilton's expansive global footprint and long-standing reputation of value are attractive to customers seeking increased benefits and experiences from their rewards programs. We're honored to welcome another legacy brand to our network."

"We are always looking for ways to recognize and reward our Hilton Honors members as well as connect with new prospective guests," said Mark Weinstein, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Luxury Brands, Hilton. "We are grateful for our partnership with Ascenda, and together, we will now be able to unlock new ways for travelers to earn and redeem Hilton Honors Points across the world."

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's world-class brands comprising more than 8,800 properties in 139 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app , where members can check in, choose and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers more than 226 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, including with select co-branded credit cards . Members can redeem Points for free nights, purchases on Amazon, exclusive experiences, charitable contributions and more. The program is free to join and travelers can enroll online at hiltonhonors.com . Learn more about Hilton Honors at stories.hilton.com/hiltonhonors , and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook , X and Instagram .

About Ascenda

Ascenda powers many of the world's most iconic financial services products, enabling high-value, personalized rewards experiences that drive profitable behavior. With over a decade of proven results, an unrivaled roster of top-tier global clients, and enterprise-grade technology, Ascenda is trusted by leading brands to deliver growth outcomes, eliminate complexity, and create extraordinary customer experiences. For more information, please visit ascenda.com

