Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40TSQ | ISIN: KYG5223X1593 | Ticker-Symbol: K64
NASDAQ
16.09.25 | 19:30
0,780 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KAIXIN HOLDINGS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAIXIN HOLDINGS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 22:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kaixin Holdings Announces Annual General Meeting Results

BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaixin Holdings ("Kaixin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its annual general meeting held on September 13, 2025 (the "Annual General Meeting") were duly passed.

The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on Form 6-K on August 28, 2025. The full text of each resolution is also available on the Company's website, ir.kaixin.com. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meanings assigned to them in the Company's notice of the Annual General Meeting dated August 28, 2025.

The Board of Directors of the Company is authorized to set a ratio within the Range to implement the Share Consolidation and make the Articles Amendments of the Company accordingly within 360 days after the shareholders' passage of the resolutions.

About Kaixin Holdings

Kaixin Holdings is committed to transitioning into an AI-driven tech business located in China. XINGCAN utilizes AI technologies to develop and operate online live streaming education platforms and packages, serving both domestic and international audiences. Through the proposed acquisition, Kaixin enters the AI education business and aims to expand its AI capacity into new areas to create more growth opportunities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" or other similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Kaixin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; our expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our services; our expectations regarding the retention and strengthening of our relationships with auto dealerships; our plans to enhance user experience, infrastructure and service offerings; competition in our industry in China; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to our industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of this announcement, and Kaixin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact:

Kaixin Holdings
Investor Relations
Email: ir@kaixin.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.