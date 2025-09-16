Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQXS | ISIN: US19247G1076 | Ticker-Symbol: H7B
Tradegate
16.09.25 | 21:18
87,20 Euro
-1,13 % -1,00
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COHERENT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COHERENT CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,2089,2011:12
87,2089,2011:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 22:12 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coherent Corp.: Coherent Announces High-Performance Wire Grid Polarizers for Isolators in Datacom Transceivers

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the successful demonstration of a next-generation meta-wire based wire grid polarizer (WGP) designed for integration into optical isolators for high-speed datacom transceivers.

For the first time, a WGP with dual-sided anti-reflective coating has achieved 50 dB extinction ratio and 98.5% efficiency. Building on its leadership in engineered metamaterials, Coherent has also advanced WGP design and manufacturing to deliver a scalable, reliable, and cost-effective solution for next-generation, AI-ready optical networks.

The rapid adoption of AI is driving demand for faster optical transceivers with advanced components like polarizers to ensure stable, high-quality signals. The new non-absorptive wire grid polarizer from Coherent supports higher power levels in a smaller footprint, enabling high-density networking while integrating seamlessly with our polarization diversity and garnet-based components.

"Our new wire grid polarizer sets a benchmark by guaranteeing the best absorptive polarizer performances at lower cost," said Steve Rummel, Senior Vice President, Engineered Materials at Coherent. "With non-oxidizing gold meta-wires and optimized meta-optic designs, we deliver unprecedented performance in this class, with the added benefit of high-power resilience for future applications."

The wire grid polarizers are currently undergoing reliability testing and will be featured as part of Coherent technology showcase at ECOC 2025. Attendees are invited to visit the Coherent booth at C3124 to learn more about this breakthrough technology and explore how Coherent can power the future of datacom innovation.

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent's world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry's broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. Visit us at coherent.com.

Media Contact:

innovations@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37e58561-3eb2-4e9e-93bd-352c1970fe86


next-gen-wire-grid-polarizer
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.