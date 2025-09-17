

- BERENBERG RAISES GALLIFORD TRY PRICE TARGET TO 530 (510) PENCE - 'BUY' - CITIGROUP CUTS B&M PRICE TARGET TO 456 (485) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TRUSTPILOT PRICE TARGET TO 343 (331) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS EUROWAG TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 110 (90) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS STHREE PRICE TARGET TO 290 (360) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 15013 (14883) PENCE - 'BUY'



