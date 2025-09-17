Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF),the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it was notified today that Mr Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 36.25 pence each.

Following this purchase, Mr Bunn's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 2,251,111 Ordinary Shares representing 0.32% of the Company's issued share capital.

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals is an AIM-listedand OTCQX-traded exploration and resource development company (LON: EEE,OTCQX: EPMLF) with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the in-situ mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO2) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates. The Company is focused on two key prospects (Cosgrove and Thomas), which have been identified as having thick, high-grade, near-surface, in-situ bedded TiO2 mineralisation, each being over 7km in strike length.

An Exploration Target* for Pitfield was declared in 2024, covering the Thomas and Cosgrove mineral prospects, and was estimated to contain between 26.4 to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% TiO2. Included within the total Exploration Target* is a subset that covers the in-situ weathered sandstone zone, which extends from surface to an average vertical depth of 30m to 40m and is estimated to contain between 4.0 to 4.9 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.8 to 5.9% TiO2.

The Exploration Target* covers an area less than 20% of the overall mineral system at Pitfield which demonstrates the potential for significant further upside.

Empire is now accelerating the economic development of Pitfield, with a vision to produce a high-value titanium metal or pigment quality product at Pitfield, to realise the full value potential of this exceptional deposit.

The Company also has two further exploration projects in Australia; the Eclipse Project and the Walton Project in Western Australia, in addition to three precious metals projects located in a historically high-grade gold producing region of Austria.

*The potential quantity and grade of the Exploration Target is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a Mineral Resource. See RNS dated 12 June 2024 for full details.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Shaun Bunn 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Managing Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Empire Metals Limited b) LEI: 2138002IOR7OCZZPB279 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary shares of no par value VGG9688A1003 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 36.5 pence 40,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Single transactions as in 4 c) above Price(s) Volume(s) 36.5 pence 40,000 e) Date of the transaction: 17 September 2025 f) Place of the transaction: AIM, London Stock Exchange

