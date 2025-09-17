Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 17
17 September 2025
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 16 September 2025 the Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") listed below acquired a further interest in the Company's ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") as a result of their participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan through a nominee service. The price paid for each Share was £13.94.
Name of PDMR
Number of Shares acquired
Kerry Porritt
186
Peter Wyton
483
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc www.keller.com
William Harwood, Assistant Company Secretary Tel: +44 207 616 7575
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.
LEI Number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Kerry Porritt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Chief Sustainability Officer and Company Secretary
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£13.94
186
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
16 September 2025
Time zone: BST
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Peter Wyton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
President, EME
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
£13.94
483
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
16 September 2025
Time zone: BST
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange