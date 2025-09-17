

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 1-week low of 87.41 against the yen and a 9-day low of 1.9862 against the euro, from early highs of 87.70 and 1.9817, respectively.



Against the Australia and the U.S. dollars, the kiwi edged down to 1.1178 and 0.5968 from early highs of 1.1163 and 0.5990, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 86.00 against the yen, 1.99 against the euro, 1.12 against the aussie and 0.58 against the greenback.



