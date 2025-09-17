Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced the launch of Group Personal Accident and Business Travel Insurance in the UK, expanding the company's global A&H footprint.

"Employee safety and wellbeing are strategic priorities for companies worldwide, and BHSI is pleased to bring our robust A&H solutions to organizations across the UK," said Nick Major, Country Manager, UK, BHSI. "Today's complex travel landscape demands a holistic and agile approach to risk management precisely what BHSI delivers."

Tailored for UK companies of all sizes, BHSI's A&H coverage extends beyond traditional insurance to address both every day and emerging risks of domestic and international business travel. It includes real-time risk alerts and traveler tracking, emergency response services from Healix International, and for UK-based employees covered by a Group Personal Accident policy, access to a range of virtual services from Teladoc Health UK, including 24/7 GP, Expert Second Medical Opinion and a 24/7 Mental Health helpline.

Toni LePine, Head of Accident Health, UK, leads the product line for BHSI in the UK. Tom Keeble serves as Senior Underwriter, A&H. Both bring deep experience and commitment to building enduring broker and customer partnerships in the UK and across Europe. Toni and Tom are both located in the London office and can be reach via email at toni.lepine@bhspecialty.com, and thomas.keeble@bhspecialty.com.

The UK launch marks the latest step in BHSI's A&H growth, expanding on its capabilities in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East regions.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

About Teladoc Health UK

Teladoc Health UK brings over 20 years of expertise and innovation to the UK market. Trusted by leading businesses in the UK and worldwide, Teladoc Health supports more than 100 million members globally, delivering health and wellbeing solutions that make a real difference. For more information, visit www.teladochealth.org.uk

About Healix International

Healix International provides risk management and healthcare services to clients who want control over their health, travel and risk provision. Driven by the mission to safeguard people's health and wellbeing in every corner of the world, Healix works with governments, NGOs, international corporations, major insurers and more. Our highly qualified team of global specialists provides a proactive, customised approach to mitigating risk, ensuring the safety of your people and resilience of your operations. www.healix.com/international

