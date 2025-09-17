NexTech3D.AI Corp: Nextech3D.ai Launches Event Ticketing Software Solutions With Blockchain Ticketing Launching in Q4

Company is Unlocking Transaction-Based Revenue in $85 Billion Market Dominated by Legacy Players, like Stubhub and Ticketmaster

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 17, 2025 / Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR)(OTCQB:NEXCF)(FSE:1SS) (the "Company" or "Nextech3D.ai"), an AI-powered event management company, today announced its accelerated launch of its event ticketing software solutions from Q4 to Q3 2025 with blockchain ticketing coming in Q4. As tickets are digital, risk of fraud, counterfeiting, and scalping increases. Solutions using blockchain, identity verification, and secure tokenization are becoming more important. This launch introduces a scalable, transaction-based revenue model aligned with the continued expansion of the global ticketing industry, which, according to Mordor Intelligence , is projected to reach $85 billion in 2025 and grow to $103 billion by 2030.

Built-In Adoption Across Multiple Verticals

Ticketing spans multiple industries: live concerts, sports, conferences, trade shows, festivals, museums, transportation, and even hybrid/virtual events. This breadth creates diverse revenue streams and provides resilience against fluctuations in any single sector.

Nextech3D.ai's new ticketing platform introduces a new revenue model designed to scale with event demand. The company will generate $0.99 per ticket sold plus 3% of the ticket price, creating a fully transaction-based revenue stream that expands directly with ticket volume and pricing. This represents a significant shift from traditional flat platform fees, aligning Nextech3D.ai's growth with the success of its customers' events and unlocking recurring, high-margin revenue opportunities.

The opportunity is reinforced by the strength of the global ticketing industry. With blockchain tokenized ticketing scheduled to launch in Q4, Nextech3D.ai is positioned to participate in both primary ticket sales and the secondary resale market, currently dominated by legacy players, while offering a secure, next-generation solution.

CEO Commentary

"By accelerating our ticketing platform launch into Q3, we are creating a new revenue driver for Nextech3D.ai. For the first time, our earnings are directly tied to how many tickets are sold and at what price-creating significant upside potential as our customers' events grow. With blockchain-enabled ticketing coming in Q4, we will also participate in secondary market transactions, aligning Nextech3D.ai with the evolving economics of the global ticketing industry," said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech3D.ai. "We believe these initiatives lay the foundation for 2026 to be a breakout year for profitability and cash flow."

Built-In Adoption & Immediate Pipeline

Nextech's Map D platform already supports 500+ events annually, with about 25% involving ticket sales

With 125+ existing clients positioned to adopt the new ticketing platform the company has an established pipeline offering fast, low-friction revenue wins from the outset.

Stock option issuance:

The company has issued 1,000,000 3-year stock options priced at .15 under its existing employee stock option plan.

About Nextech3D.AI

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQB:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is an AI-first technology company focused on event solutions and 3D modeling. Through its Map D platform, Nextech3D.ai powers hundreds of events annually with interactive floor plans, exhibitor management, sponsorships, mobile apps, and ticketing. The company is strategically positioned in the $85B+ global online ticketing market, projected to grow to $103B by 2030 ( Mordor Intelligence Report ), and is set to launch blockchain-enabled ticketing in 2025. Nextech3D.ai also delivers AI-powered 3D modeling and spatial computing solutions at scale for major global retailers and platforms, including Amazon, Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.

For further information, please visit: www.Nextech3D.ai .

Investor Relations: investors@nextechar.com

For more information, visit Nextech3D.ai.

Sign up for Investor News and Info - Click Here

Evan Gappelberg /CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NexTech3D.AI Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/nextech3d.ai-launches-event-ticketing-software-solutions-with-blo-1074604