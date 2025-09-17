Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Huffman as Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, effective September 17, 2025.

CEO Jason Jessup stated: "We are delighted that Greg has agreed to join Magna. Greg has supported our company since our go-public transaction and helped us not only raise money but increase our visibility to investors globally. Over the past year, he has served as a Strategic Advisor to Magna. His extensive experience in capital markets coupled with his knowledge of our projects and operations will be invaluable as our company enters our next phase of growth."

Mr. Huffman held the position of Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of Nuclear Fuels Inc until September 2025 when the company was acquired. His extensive career has spanned positions in institutional mining equity sales, fund management, and mining equity research, and he held the position of Global Head of Mining Sales at Canaccord Genuity from 2016 until June 2024. Greg holds a B.Sc. in Earth Sciences (Geology) from the Harquail School of Earth Sciences at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario and serves on the Advisory Board of the Goodman School of Mines, also at Laurentian University.

Grants of Security-Based Compensation

Magna also announces that 800,000 options to purchase an equivalent number of common shares of the Company were granted to certain officers, as follows:

800,000 options were granted, effective September 17, 2025, at a strike price of $2.69, but vesting only upon the fulfillment of certain time and share price performance conditions, such that certain extended periods of time must elapse and the Company's share price must increase to and remain at certain levels for an extended number of consecutive trade days before the options will vest (the entirety of the options vesting after 36 months from the effective date of grant but only if the Company's share price has been at least $5.00 for 20 consecutive trade days), all with a 5-year term to expiry - such time and share price performance conditions aligning the vesting of the options with sustainable shareholder return.

Such grants have been made under the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Omnibus Plan") that was approved by the shareholders of the Company on June 26, 2025. The Omnibus Plan is a "rolling" 10% plan and provides for the grant of options, restricted share units, performance share units and deferred share units. The aggregate number of common shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the Omnibus Plan and all other security-based compensation arrangements of the Company, at any time, must not exceed 10% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares.

For additional information regarding the Omnibus Plan, please refer to the management information circular of the Company dated May 26, 2025, which is accessible on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. The Omnibus Plan has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at www.magnamining.com and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

