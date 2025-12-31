Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
WKN: A3CMTS | ISIN: CA55925F1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YD
Tradegate
30.12.25 | 11:08
1,830 Euro
+1,67 % +0,030
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA MINING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA MINING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7701,82030.12.
0,0000,00030.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2025 12:48 Uhr
35 Leser
Magna Mining Inc.: Magna Mining Files Technical Report for the Mineral Resource Estimate on the Levack Mine Property in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Ontario, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) (OTCQX: MGMNF) (FSE: 8YD) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated November 18, 2025 titled "Magna Mining Reports Mineral Resource Estimate for the Levack Mine in Sudbury, Ontario" the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report titled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate For the Levack Mine Property".

The technical report has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The independent technical report is dated December 31, 2025, with an effective date of August 31, 2025, and was prepared by Orix Geoscience Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack- Crean Hill- Podolsky, and Shakespeare-

Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.

Additional corporate and project information is available at www.magnamining.com and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer

or

Paul Fowler, CFA
Executive Vice President
705-482-9667
Email: info@magnamining.com


