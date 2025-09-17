Surrey, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), today announces the filing of a new patent application for its latest innovation, INEO ORCA (Organized Retail Crime Alerts).

The new patent application strengthens INEO's already issued patents in Canada, the United States and Europe, which protect its flagship innovation, the seamless integration of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) loss prevention pedestals with high-impact digital media displays. This patented combination enables retailers to protect their merchandise and generate incremental advertising revenue all from a single connected platform.

With two additional patents already pending, this latest filing reinforces INEO's position as the technology leader at the convergence of loss prevention and in-store retail media, a market segment experiencing rapid global growth.

"INEO has pioneered a completely new category of retail technology," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "By integrating digital media networks directly into the hardware retailers already need for loss prevention, we're helping our customers reduce theft and turn their security infrastructure into a revenue generator. The filing of our INEO ORCA patent is yet another step in extending our lead and providing retailers with next-generation tools to combat organized retail crime."

ORCA: Advanced Defense Against Organized Retail Crime

Organized Retail Crime (ORC) has emerged as one of the most pressing challenges facing retailers worldwide. INEO ORCA transforms traditional loss prevention systems into active deterrent and investigative platforms, giving retailers the ability to move from reactive responses to proactive prevention.

Key features include:

Real-Time Crime Alerts: Immediate notifications to store loss prevention professionals when coordinated theft activity is detected.

Coordinated Response Tools: Secure sharing of incident data and intelligence with corporate LP teams and law enforcement to accelerate investigations and improve recovery outcomes.

AI-Powered Pattern Recognition: ORCA uses artificial intelligence to analyze alarm events, identifying emerging ORC activity and predicting high-risk scenarios

Networked Intelligence: Collection and analysis of theft data across multiple locations to alert loss prevention teams of repeat offenders and ORC rings.

By combining these advanced ORC capabilities into INEO's systems with embedded digital advertising screens, retailers can offset their investment in loss prevention systems through ad revenue, making ORCA both a powerful security solution and a financially self-sustaining platform.

INEO's Patents Create High Barriers to Competition

INEO's intellectual property strategy has positioned it with a formidable patent moat:

Patents granted in the U.S., Canada and Europe protecting INEO's unique integration of loss prevention pedestals and digital signage.

Two additional patents pending for enhancements of design components supporting retail media functionality.

New ORCA patent application covering the transformation of EAS systems into connected deterrent and investigative networks.

These patents not only protect INEO's current product lines but also lock in its first-mover advantage as global retailers seek multi-function devices which reduce shrink and generate revenue simultaneously.

"INEO's patented technology allows us to stand alone in the market," added Hall. "While competitors focus on either loss prevention or retail media, INEO sits at the center, delivering both through a unified, connected platform."

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

