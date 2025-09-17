

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are down in negative territory Wednesday afternoon with investors making cautious moves, looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due later in the day.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 24.59 points or 0.31% at 7,793.63 a few minutes ago.



ArcelorMittal is declining by 1.7%. TotalEnergies and BNP Paribas are down 1.4% and 1.3%, respectively. Unibail Rodamco, Capgemini and Vinci are down 0.8 to 1%.



AXA, Bouygues, L'Oreal, Veolia Environment, Credit Agricole, Eurofins Scientific and Capgemini are also weak.



Kering, Sanofi and EssilorLuxottica are up 1 to 1.1%. Acco, Thales, Edenred and Dassault Systemes are up with modest gains.



French catering and facility management group Sodexo is up nearly 1% after renewing a contract with Shell for five years.



Final data from Eurostat showed Eurozone consumer prices rose slightly less than initially estimated in August, final data published by Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



Consumer prices advanced 2% year-on-year, unchanged from the July's rate. However, the figure was revised down from 2.1% estimated on September 2.



Excluding prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation remained unchanged at 2.3%. The rate also matched the preliminary estimate.



The harmonized index of consumer prices posted a monthly growth of 0.1%, which was revised down from 0.2% estimated previously.



Further, data showed that inflation in the EU27 also held steady at 2.4% in August.



