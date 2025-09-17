Upon closing, expected by October 1, 2025, Portsmouth will become Vext's fifth fully consolidated dispensary in Ohio. The Company expects to bring additional locations online through late 2025 and early 2026, progressing toward the state's eight-store cap.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio, today announced that it has received regulatory approval from the Ohio Department of Commerce to transfer ownership of the Herbal Wellness Center dispensary in Portsmouth, Ohio (the "Dispensary") to Vext. The Company expects to complete the closing and associated title transfers by October 1, 2025.

Eric Offenberger, CEO of Vext, commented, "State approval of the Portsmouth dispensary ownership transfer is a clear validation of our disciplined growth strategy in Ohio. With Portsmouth already operating and expected to be consolidated by October 1, we are advancing toward a five-store retail footprint in the state. Each additional location enhances our ability to better leverage our vertically integrated platform, supporting margin expansion and consistent cash flow generation. As we scale, our commitment to compliance, community engagement, and delivering high-quality products remains central to our success. Ohio is proving to be one of the most attractive growth markets in U.S. cannabis, and each milestone brings us closer to completing our retail buildout and enhancing long-term shareholder value."

Located in southern Ohio along the Ohio River, the Portsmouth Dispensary includes a drive-thru, providing added convenience for customers. The Portsmouth Dispensary was granted a provisional license by the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control ("DCC") under the 10(B) license program. Following completion of the Company's Ohio Expansion Transaction, it became part of Vext's retail footprint and as previously announced, officially opened to the public on June 13, 2025.

Construction and permitting is actively underway on the Company's three remaining Ohio locations, with Vext working closely with zoning authorities and regulators to maintain project timelines. Once completed, Vext expects to operate the state maximum of eight dispensaries, supported by its Tier I cultivation and manufacturing facilities. With full vertical integration and a growing retail footprint, Vext is well-positioned to continue to drive margin expansion, generate sustainable free cash flow, and serve both medical and adult-use consumers across Ohio.

Vext's Current Footprint in Ohio:

Facility1 Status Tier 1 Cultivation Facility -

25,000 square feet (Jackson, Ohio) Fully operational. Ability to expand to 50,000 square feet. Certificate of Operation received for adult-use. Manufacturing Facility (Jackson, Ohio) Fully operational. Herbal Wellness Center (Jackson, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Columbus, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Athens, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Herbal Wellness Center (Jeffersonville, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary. Dispensary 5 (Portsmouth, Ohio) Fully operational as a medical and adult-use dispensary.2 Dispensary 6 (Fairfield, Ohio) Provisional dual-use license received and construction is in process. Expected to be operational by Q4 2025. Dispensaries 7 and 8

(Granted approval to develop 2 additional dual-use dispensaries) As a Tier 1 Cultivator, Vext has received approval under the DCC's 10(B) license program to develop three dual-use dispensaries, including Dispensary 6. Target locations for the remaining dispensaries have been identified and will be announced when provisional permits are issued by the DCC.

For more details, visit Vext's investor website or contact the IR team at investors@vextscience.com.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio. Vext's expertise spans from cultivation through to retail operations in its key markets. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.

Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

For more details on the Vapen brand:

Vapen website: VapenBrands.com

Instagram: @vapen

Facebook: @vapenbrands

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in Vext's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", "positioned", and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future developments and the business and operations of Vext, including but not limited to the Company's expansion in Ohio and the anticipated results therefrom, the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, the acquisition of additional licenses, and the development and opening of additional dispensaries in Ohio, all of which are subject to the risk factors contained in Vext's continuous disclosure filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Vext has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; being engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. Federal laws; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindered market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry; and regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Because of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Vext disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and Vext does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Vext Science, Inc.

1 As a Tier 1 Cultivator, Vext has received approval under the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control's (DCC) 10(B) license program to develop three additional dual-use dispensaries, including Fairfield, putting Vext on track to reach the state license cap of eight dispensaries by early 2026.

2 The Company expects to complete the closing and associated title transfers by October 1, 2025.

