

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Verisure Plc, a provider of professionally monitored security services, announced its intention to launch an initial public offering of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, aiming to raise gross proceeds of approximately 3.1 billion euros.



The proposed IPO, which would be the biggest in Europe in the past three years, is expected to strengthen the firm's balance sheet and provide access to Swedish and international capital markets.



The Offering would consist of the issuance of new shares by the company. Among the total gross proceeds, approximately 235 million euros is expected to be raised from two existing investors, Alba Investments S.à r.l. and Securholds Spain S.L.



Verisure, which offers services in Europe and Latin America, more than tripled its customer base from 2014 to 2024, and almost quadrupled revenues, and increased Adjusted EBITDA more than five-fold. As of June 30, 2025, the company offers services to more than 5.8 million families and small businesses. In the year 2024, Verisure delivered revenue of 3.41 billion euros and adjusted EBITDA of 1.53 billion euros.



Meanwhile, the company noted that penetration of monitored security in Verisure's markets remains low, despite the strong financial growth. It is estimated at approximately 4% of homes and small businesses, compared to approximately 23% in the United States.



With this, the company said it sees substantial growth headroom, offering new investors the opportunity to participate in the company's next phase of value creation.



Austin Lally, CEO of Verisure, 'Today's announcement is a significant milestone for Verisure. We are proud to lead the way in professionally monitored security services across Europe and Latin America, and while we are well established as the market leader, we are only just getting started with a long runway ahead. We will continue to innovate and enrich our proposition to protect our customers, delivering leading technology, first-to-market product and service launches, and a deep commitment to protecting what matters most.'



