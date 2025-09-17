

ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Oyj (NOK) on Wednesday announced leadership changes and the creation of two new divisions: Technology and AI, and Corporate Development. The changes are aimed at improving the company's technological capabilities, providing enhanced support for business development, and forming more targeted divisions.



The two new units will take effect on October 1, 2025.



Pallavi Mahajan will join Nokia as Chief Technology and AI Officer, and Konstanty Owczarek as Chief Corporate Development Officer, effective October 1, 2025. Meanwhile, Nishant Batra has decided to step down as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, effective September 30, 2025.



Nokia's Technology and AI Organization, combining Bell Labs, Technology and AI Leadership, and Group Security, will be led by Mahajan, formerly Corporate Vice President and General Manager of Data Center and Artificial Intelligence Software at Intel.



The Corporate Development division will bring together Corporate Development, Strategic Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, incubation activities, and NGP Capital. It will be led by Owczarek, who has held executive positions at HPE's High Performance Compute, AI & Labs business.



'To succeed in the AI supercycle, we need to focus on where we can drive differentiation through our core technologies, strengthen our capabilities in security and AI, and maximize the value of partnerships in our ecosystem. Having a dedicated Technology and AI organization will be an important asset for us and our customers. The new Corporate Development organization will accelerate our strategy evolution and execution, and support our businesses, said Nokias President and CEO Justin Hotard.



