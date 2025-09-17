Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850605 | ISIN: IT0000072618 | Ticker-Symbol: IES
Tradegate
17.09.25 | 14:03
5,403 Euro
-1,76 % -0,097
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3885,39014:11
5,3895,39014:11
PR Newswire
17.09.2025 13:48 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Makor Securities: Alexandre Gabovich: A Capital-Protected Structured FIC, the Result of the Alliance between Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management, Vitis, and Makor

LUXEMBOURG, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2022 fundamentally shook the investment landscape, with a historic bond market crash followed by significant turmoil in global equity markets. At a time when traditional portfolios were losing up to 10% despite their defensive profiles, the need for a new investment paradigm became obvious: to combine performance, protection, and robust risk management.

This vision gave rise to the capital-protected Collective Investment Fund (FIC), a rare solution built through the synergy of three major players: Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management, the Luxembourg life insurance company Vitis, and Makor, a leading structurer of bespoke structured products.

This FIC stands out for its specialization: it is a capital-protected structured fund offering clients the perfect balance between performance and security. This capital guarantee shields investors from severe market downturns while allowing for prudent equity exposure, thus significantly reducing the FIC's volatility compared to traditional portfolios.

Laurent Bauron, Senior Wealth Manager, Vice-President - Private Banking at Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management, summarizes the approach:
"We needed to provide our clients with investment solutions better suited to their expectations: offering management that combines yield, equity exposure, and capital protection!"

A key feature of this setup is also the expertise of Makor, the structurer, and its team of specialists in structured products. Makor's experts design and adapt each structured product based on market conditions, risk profiles, and the precise needs of investors. This tailored approach, combined with the responsiveness of a dedicated team, ensures that the solutions are closely aligned with market challenges while consistently maintaining performance and protection goals.

As Laurent Bauron points out:
"The solution of a FIC invested in tailor-made structured products quickly emerged as the optimal choice. The result of cross-disciplinary cooperation between professionals, this unique market offering brings together the strength of a major custodian bank and portfolio manager, the expertise of a leading structurer, and the know-how of a renowned Luxembourg life insurer.
The results have lived up to our expectations: the FIC's performance is robust, and volatility is under control."

Thanks to this tripartite alliance-Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management for rigorous oversight, Vitis for security and wealth efficiency, and Makor and its team for innovative structuring-this FIC now provides investors with protection, transparency, and attractive upside, all in a controlled environment.

Our ambition remains the same: to continue innovating for wealth stability, to anticipate market developments, and to deliver each client a robust, tailored solution for the future.

To learn more about this capital-protected FIC or to get personalized wealth management advice, please contact our specialist teams or visit our website.

Press Contact:
Alexandre Gabovich, Executive Director of Structured Products at Makor Group
agabovich@makorsecurities.com
www.makor-group.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alexandre-gabovich-a-capital-protected-structured-fic-the-result-of-the-alliance-between-intesa-sanpaolo-wealth-management-vitis-and-makor-302559111.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.