Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - 01 Quantum Inc. (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., one of the first-to-market, enterprise level cybersecurity providers for the quantum computing era and qLABS, www.qlabs.tech , a crypto foundation focused on quantum resilience, are pleased to announce the Quantum Crypto Wrapper (QCW) technology designed to address the potential cybersecurity threat from quantum computers to the $3.8 trillion crypto industry. This innovation builds on a combination of ZKP and IronCAP, 01 Quantum's NIST approved post-quantum cryptography. ZKP is a cryptographic method that allows one party (the prover) to demonstrate to another party (the verifier) that a statement is true without revealing any additional information beyond the fact that the statement is indeed true. This is important for crypto as it allows multiple complicated verifications combined into a single fast and compact verification. This dual-layer approach allows for secure validation of quantum-resistant transactions on existing blockchains, without requiring a new Layer 1 chain or a dedicated validator network.

According to CoinMarketCap the global crypto market is now valued at $3.8 trillion (including stablecoins) and with quantum-resistant timelines for financial infrastructure being accelerated at regulators, ensures the long-term security of digital assets is becoming an even more critical concern. This is significant as the GENIUS Act passed in July 2025 in the U.S. requires stablecoins to be backed 1-for-1 with cash or short-term debt making stablecoins a major source for U.S. Treasuries. Although the market has reached significant maturity, it remains exposed to quantum threats due to reliance on classical cryptographic algorithms like ECDSA. 01 Quantum and qLABS are addressing this vulnerability by delivering QCW that integrates seamlessly with existing blockchain infrastructure, improving security without sacrificing interoperability or performance.

For Technical details refer to the QCW white paper https://qlabs.gitbook.io/quantum-crypto-wrapper-by-01-quantum-inc./.

Technical Highlights

Patent-pending method (US #63/832787): Combines post-quantum signatures with ZKP for efficient and compact verification.

Integration-first design: Compatible with existing major blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, and Hyperliquid, ensuring adoption without ecosystem migration.

Performance optimization: Designed to operate on conventional systems today, while resistant to attacks from next-generation quantum computers.

Scalable toolkit: Includes support for wallets, wrapped quantum-resistant tokens, and future post-quantum stablecoins.

"Combining years of experience in post-quantum cybersecurity, collaboration with NIST, and commercial software engineering, we are excited providing to qLABS our QCW technology for the crypto industry including stablecoins. Combining ZKP with enterprise-grade post-quantum cryptography for blockchain security is very novel and secure," said Andrew Cheung, CEO of 01 Quantum. "Our mission is to give the crypto industry the confidence that digital assets can remain secure not just today, but in the quantum era ahead. It is important to understand that encrypted data being harvested today can be stored with the intent to decrypt it once quantum capabilities mature. Without proactive defenses, today's assets could be compromised tomorrow."

qLABS: Path to Adoption

qLABS, launched in September 2025 under the leadership of Antanas Guoga (Tony G), will spearhead the rollout of this technology across the crypto ecosystem. Its roadmap includes:

Quantum-resistant wallets for individuals and institutions.

Quantum-resistant tokens on most popular chains

Wrapped tokens enabling any asset to become quantum-resistant while still on the legacy chain Quantum-resistant zk-proof verification protocol integration for DeFi and dApps, allowing developers to build quantum-resistant applications from day one.

"qLABS is not waiting for quantum attacks to arrive, we are preparing the crypto industry now," said Tony G, President of qLABS. "By integrating 01 Quantum's technology into real blockchain infrastructure, we are providing the additional layer of security we feel is necessary to protect the crypto industry from the quantum threat."

The arrival of Q-Day, the moment quantum computers can break widely used encryption, poses a looming threat to digital security. In anticipation of this, and the growing risk of "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks where encrypted data is stockpiled for future quantum decryption, global technology leaders are already adopting post-quantum cryptographic methods. Yet crypto remains largely exposed, with most public blockchains vulnerable to quantum-based key extraction techniques.

About 01 Quantum Inc.

01 Quantum Inc., formerly 01 Communique Laboratory Inc., (TSXV: ONE) (OTCQB: OONEF), is known for its innovative work in post-quantum cybersecurity and remote access solutions. The Company's cyber security business unit focuses on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP product line. IronCAP's technologies are patent-protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #11,271,715 and #11,669,833. The Company's remote access business unit provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products under its I'm InTouch and I'm OnCall product offerings. The remote access offerings are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site https://01quantuminc.com | https://01com.com and follow us on our blog at https://blog.01com.com/wp.

About qLABS

qLABS is the first quantum-native crypto foundation, developing blockchain solutions that are resistant to quantum computing threats. With a focus on post-quantum security, qLABS builds infrastructure that will protect Web3 from Q-Day and beyond.

For more information visit qLABS's web site at https://qlabs.tech/ / https://x.com/qlabsofficial and follow them on their blog at https://www.linkedin.com/company/qlabsofficial/.

Media Contact

Ada Jonuse, Executive Director

media@qlabs.tech

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements.

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking" statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, such statements use such words as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "are confident" and other similar terminology. Such statements include statements regarding the expansion of the Company's product lineup, the timing of commercialization of the Company's technologies, the success of the Company's partnership with qLABS and others, the future of quantum computers and their impact on the Company's product offering, the functionality of the Company's products and the intended product lines for the Company's technology and the potential licensing of the Company's technology. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis document filed on SEDAR+. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

#

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266768

SOURCE: 01 Quantum Inc.