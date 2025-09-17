BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - up 117% at $4.01
- Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - up 74% at $10.52
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) - up 44% at $8.78
- FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) - up 32% at $9.00
- Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM) - up 30% at $2.55
- New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) - up 24% at $2.48
- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) - up 19% at $17.87
- Workday, Inc. (WDAY) - up 8% at $236.73
- Angel Studios, Inc. (ANGX) - up 8% at $14.14
- GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) - up 7% at $7.52
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) - down 23% at $7.26
- Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) - down 22% at $1.96
- ChowChow Cloud International Holdings (CHOW) - down 19% at $10.99
- C3is Inc. (CISS) - down 13% at $2.30
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) - down 11% at $2.78
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) - down 8% at $2.17
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) - down 7% at $20.76
- Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (TWG) - down 7% at $5.32
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) - down 6% at $5.50
- Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) - down 5% at $5.75
