In the Green - Premarket Gainers

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) - up 117% at $4.01 Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) - up 74% at $10.52 Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) - up 44% at $8.78 FG Nexus Inc. (FGNX) - up 32% at $9.00 Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM) - up 30% at $2.55 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) - up 24% at $2.48 Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) - up 19% at $17.87 Workday, Inc. (WDAY) - up 8% at $236.73 Angel Studios, Inc. (ANGX) - up 8% at $14.14 GD Culture Group Limited (GDC) - up 7% at $7.52

In the Red - Premarket Losers

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) - down 23% at $7.26 Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) - down 22% at $1.96 ChowChow Cloud International Holdings (CHOW) - down 19% at $10.99 C3is Inc. (CISS) - down 13% at $2.30 Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) - down 11% at $2.78 Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) - down 8% at $2.17 Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) - down 7% at $20.76 Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (TWG) - down 7% at $5.32 Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) - down 6% at $5.50 Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) - down 5% at $5.75

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 7:55 a.m. ET on Wednesday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Wednesday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Wednesday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX