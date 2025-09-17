Revenio Group Corporation: Revenio is planning to develop its organization to become increasingly customer-centric and is initiating organizational change negotiations

Revenio Group Corporation | Press Release | September 17, 2025 at 11:20:00 EEST

In recent years, Revenio Group has made a significant journey from being a diagnostic device provider to becoming a global innovator in comprehensive eye diagnostics solutions. One of the key objectives of the company's strategy for the period 2024-2026 is to enhance the efficiency of our customer focus in operations and sales. During the strategy period, we have implemented reforms to our product development processes, drawing on the principles of continuous improvement.

To further accelerate its ongoing transformation journey, Revenio is planning a restructuring of some of its operations globally. Revenio will review the adoption of a revised Product Operating Model (POM) that strengthens customer centricity and agile collaboration. The POM is a framework that organizes teams, processes, and systems around products to better deliver customer value and drive business. This would support the organization's focus on product development and management with the principle of continuous agile development. The proposed change to the organizational model would support the implementation of Revenio Group's corporate strategy and further strengthen the organization's customer centricity.

"Our profitability is among the strongest in our industry. Our continued profitable growth is based on our state-of-the-art products and solutions. The goal of this change is to ensure that our organization is fit for purpose to deliver our long-term strategic goals. Globally, our operating environment is changing faster than ever before, and continued success in the market requires increasingly customer-focused operations. Our goals are to continue to be a pioneer in our industry and the best workplace for professionals in our industry. With the renewed product operating model, we would ensure that we are developing solutions for customer needs, allocating our resources correctly, and making decisions quickly and transparently. In this way, we will also continue to build a sustainable competitive advantage in the future," says Revenio Group's CEO Jouni Toijala.

The proposed changes may affect roles and the number of positions in some of Revenio's units globally. As part of the planned reorganization, changes may also occur within Revenio's Finnish organization. Therefore, in Finland, Revenio is initiating co-operation negotiations. The personnel impact of the change negotiations is estimated to be minor. The change negotiations or the planned organizational restructuring will not affect Revenio's financial guidance for the current year.



The cornerstones of Revenio Group's strategy period 2024-2026 are:

Improving the quality of clinical diagnostics with targeted product innovations Optimizing clinical care pathways with connected and predictive solutions Enhancing customer focus in operations and sales Continuing the development of the People & Culture as a foundational strength Continuing sustainable and profitable growth

