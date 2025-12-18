Revenio Group Corporation: Change in the Leadership Team: Robin Pulkkinen to leave his position

Revenio Group Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | December 18, 2025 at 08:30:00 EET

Revenio Group Corporation's Chief Financial Officer and member of the Leadership Team, Robin Pulkkinen, has resigned from his position to take on a role outside the company. He will continue working at Revenio during his notice period and will leave the company no later than June 2026.

Robin Pulkkinen has served as Chief Financial Officer of Revenio Group since 2015. Prior to joining Revenio, he held senior management positions at several international companies in both Finland and Canada.

"I would like to extend my warm thanks to Robin for his significant contribution to Revenio Group. His expertise, personality, and commitment have played a key role in both broadening Revenio's shareholder base and in the company's strategic transformation from a device supplier into a global leader in comprehensive eye care solutions. Our industry-leading profitability and strong financial position provide a solid foundation for the continued execution of our growth strategy. On behalf of myself and the Board of Directors of Revenio, I wish Robin every success in his future endeavors," says Jouni Toijala, CEO of Revenio.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks for the excellent cooperation to the Board of Directors of Revenio, CEO Jouni Toijala, the Leadership Team, our entire personnel and our administration team, as well as our investors. It has been a pleasure and an honor to work with you for more than a decade in building Revenio's sustainable and profitable growth and its position as one of the success stories of the Helsinki Stock Exchange. After more than ten truly remarkable years, I feel now is an appropriate moment to move on to new challenges," comments Robin Pulkkinen.

Revenio will initiate the search process for a new Chief Financial Officer without delay.

Revenio Group in brief

Revenio is a global provider of comprehensive eye care diagnostic solutions. The group offers fast, user-friendly, and reliable tools for diagnosing glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration (AMD). Revenio's ophthalmic diagnostic solutions include intraocular pressure (IOP) measurement devices (tonometers), fundus imaging devices, and perimeters as well as software solutions under the iCare brand.

In 2024, the Group's net sales totaled EUR 103.5 million, with an operating profit of EUR 25.0 million. Revenio Group Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code REG1V.