Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) (the "Company" or "Daura") is pleased to announce the identification of a new mineralized zone and exposed vein approximately 1,500 meters to the southwest of the main Antonella Project zone ("Antonella" or the "Project"), located in the Ancash Department of Peru. Recent fieldwork has confirmed the presence of high-grade silver (Ag) and gold (Au) mineralization in the southwestern area, associated with a well-defined vein system and infill structures, trending NW-SE towards Highlander Silver's Bonita Project.

Antonella is located within a prolific metallogenic belt that hosts world-class deposits such as Antamina and Barrick's past-producing Pierina gold mine. The previously identified Esperanza and Romin vein systems at Antonella, host broad, high-grade drill intercepts from historical drilling and recently returned high-grade surface samples including: 22.6 g/t Au & 101 g/t Ag, 17.65 g/t Au & 348 g/t Ag, 17.65 g/t Au & 348 g/t Ag and 5.50 g/t Au & 620 g/t Ag (see the Company's news release from September 9, 2025). Daura has discovered a new mineralized, high-grade silver and gold vein to the southwest trending SE.

Highlights of the New Mineralized Vein System Discovered at Antonella:

In the southwest sector of Antonella, an epithermal vein, exposed for 30 meters at surface, trending SE towards Highlander's Bonita Project, exposed at surface yielded high grade silver samples, taken 5 meters apart, including:

379 g/t Ag and 0.38 g/t Au; and

346 g/t Ag and 0.46 g/t Au

The vein also displayed significant lead values (up to 1.44% Pb), associated with anomalous gold (0.38-0.47 g/t Au) and copper (1174-1240 g/t Cu). The Daura team used a portable XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analyzer in the new SW zone, where readings indicate the presence of silver and gold mineralization. The XRF readings should not be considered a substitute for certified assay results, but the Company plans to follow up the new SW zone with more extensive surface sampling.

Daura's President, Mark Sumner, commented: "Daura's mapping and sampling program has returned some very high-grade results within Antonella's main zone, reinforcing the Company's view that Antonella is part of a continuous mineralized vein system with the Bonita project to the SE. The identification of a new mineralized vein system to the southwest of Antonella gives the Company another exciting target to explore within the project area."

Figure 1: Sample location map of Antonella, highlighting high-grade Ag, Au, Pb, and Zn results in the new northern and southwestern areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/266783_f34a633264ddb953_001full.jpg

In the southwestern zone of the Project, silver (Ag), lead (Pb), gold (Au), and copper (Cu) mineralization has been identified within fracture-fill material. The structure ranges from 0.15 to 0.30 meters in thickness and outcrops along approximately 30 meters. This mineralization trends NW-SE, consistent with the Bonita-Antonella system, highlighting the potential for extension toward the southern portion of the Bonita Project. In addition, Daura's upcoming geophysical survey will help determine the continuity of these structures currently covered by Quaternary material.

Next Steps

Daura will continue geological mapping and sampling across the Antonella concessions, including northern (Estrella 02-19) and southern (Estrella 03-19) blocks. Geophysical surveys using drone-assisted magnetometry are planned to further define structures associated with mineralization. The results will guide drill target definition for upcoming exploration programs.

About Daura Gold Corp.

Daura Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of precious and base metal assets in Peru. The Company operates with a prospect generator model, emphasizing cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets and secure partnerships.

QA/QC

The work program at Antonella was designed and supervised by Eng. Martin Zegarra Diaz, the Company's Exploration Manager, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel rigorously prepare and track samples, which are security sealed and shipped to a certified laboratory for analysis.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Owen D. W. Miller, Ph.D. Member AIG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Miller acts as an independent third-party consultant of the Company.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura Gold is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura Gold owns a 100% undivided interest in over 13,000 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target, which is the primary focus of Daura Gold's current exploration efforts.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

