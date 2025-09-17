

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation increased in August after remaining stable in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.7 percent year-on-year in August versus 2.5 percent in July.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.0 percent from last year, and transport charges were 3.4 percent more expensive. On the other side, communication costs dropped 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.7 percent in August.



